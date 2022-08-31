ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Our Middle TN High School Football MVP – Week Two

By Adam Brown
 3 days ago

The Source MVP for week two is Kyle Davidson of Grace Christian Academy.

Kyle plays Wide Receiver, Quarterback, and Free Safety for GCA. Kyle led the Lions over Middle Tennessee Christian School on Friday night with a final score of 35-15.

The “do it all” player for the lions had nine carries for 103 yards and four touchdowns, as well as two receptions for 34 yards. The cherry on top for Davidson was a spectacular interception while diving out of bounds. You can see all these highlights here .

This is what his coach, Bobby Miller, had to say about him:

“Kyle has that ‘It Factor’ that coaches always talk about; however, it’s not just on the field. He gets it done as a humble leader on campus, a diligent worker in the classroom, and an absolute go-getter. On the field, he is our ‘swiss army knife with so many tools we can use to make our football team better. He’s a wonderful young man, and I’m excited to watch him on his Success Road.’”

Congratulations to Kyle on being named the Week Two Source MVP and for a great performance Friday night.

