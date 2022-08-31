ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville Rose Society to Hold Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood

The Nashville Rose Society’s 2022 Music City Rose Show will be held in the beautiful setting of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens. The two-day event brings focus to this popular and beloved flower. The show will take place in Botanic Hall the first weekend of Cheekwood Harvest, Saturday, September 17, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, September 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The Nashville Rose Society is excited to host the 2022 Music City Rose Show at Cheekwood and invites the public to attend,” says Ron Daniels, Co-President of The Nashville Rose Society. “It’s an opportunity for us to share our passion for growing roses with our Middle Tennessee neighbors. I hope folks will come to the show to be inspired and to learn that really anyone can grow beautiful roses.”

More than 60 of the most accomplished, award-winning rosarians across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia will compete for awards in multiple categories – from hybrid teas, floribundas, and miniatures to shrub roses and old garden roses – displaying hundreds of beautiful roses in a variety of colors and fragrances. There will also be categories for best rose photography, best rose arrangements and for roses that have been named after country music stars, such as Dolly Parton, Lynn Anderson, Miranda Lambert, Johnny Cash, Alabama, Reba McEntire and more.

On Saturday afternoon from 1 – 3 p.m. a Watercolor Roses class will take place in the Frist Learning Center Painting Studios. Participants will explore the beauty and versatility of roses by painting their own masterpiece in this botanical drawing and painting class. Advanced registration is required and capacity is limited for this class, so be sure to reserve your spot at cheekwood.org .

Then at 3 p.m., Ron Daniels, Co-President of the Nashville Rose Society is conducting a drop-in lecture on the “Basics of Growing Roses,” designed to introduce rose care to the beginner or novice. Visitors will learn how to properly prepare the soil, when and how to prune, as well as proven techniques for fertilizing and protecting roses from damaging insects and diseases.

On Sunday morning at 10 a.m., the Nashville Rose Society will hold a “Pick Your Own Bouquet” event, in which attendees will learn about the unique roses at Cheekwood, some of which date back to the 1700’s. Guests will then have the opportunity to pick their favorites, right out of Cheekwood’s rose garden, to create their own bouquet. Space is limited for this event, so those interested in attending should register in advance at cheekwood.org.

For more information on the event, visit nashvillerosesociety.org . For a map of Cheekwood, visit cheekwood.org .

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#Rose Garden#Music Stars#Garden Roses
