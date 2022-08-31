Astros vs. Rangers prediction: Martin Perez-Cristian Javier in battle for Texas

The Houston Astros, the best team in the American League (for now, Yankee fans, for now), visit that other team from Texas.

The Rangers’ Martin Perez (10-4, 2.69) has strung three quality starts together, giving up three runs over 18 innings.

Perez has made 12 day-game starts this season, his record at 4-1.

The Astros’ Cristian Javier (7-9, 2.93), unhittable earlier in the year, is 1-6 over his last nine starts and has won twice in 11 road starts.

An opening for that other team from Texas against its interstate rivals? Maybe.

Play 10 units on Perez and the Rangers.

Wahoo!

Cal Quantrill threw a one-hitter over six innings, the bullpen pitched in with three more hitless innings and Cleveland clobbered the Orioles 5-1. Josh Naylor helped us out with a homer.

Winner. Up +1,397 geronimoberroas.