ARTA holds youth tennis tournament

GAYLORD — The inaugural Alpine Regional Tennis Association (ARTA) Youth Tournament is officially in the history books. It was an exciting start on Saturday, August 13, but after only two matches, the rain came and halted play despite everyone's best efforts to continue. A few days later, all participants were able to rearrange their schedules and the excitement continued on a beautiful hot summer day.

Despite the tough conditions and back to back matches for many, all players battled hard and champions were eventually crowned for each singles/doubles division. For the singles 12 years and older division, the winner was Connie Tithof defeating finalist Ezra Spychalski while in doubles, Gemma Munroe and Connie Tithof defeated finalists Nate Kirk and Kyte Hawkins. In the age 9-11 division, Kyle Hawkins defeated Emmy Hansen for the singles championship, while Hawkins and Aiden Kurachek defeated Nolan Rallis and Ann Baril in doubles.

Event organizer and tennis coach Dan Hawkins offered special thanks to all parents and youth who braved the elements with patience, positivity and determination.

“It has been a fantastic outdoor summer season and the ARTA Youth tournament was a fun way to finish the summer season and grow tennis talent to eventually sponsor a county wide high school tennis team.” Coach Hawkins said.

For more tennis information, visit www.gaylordtennis.com and the Alpine Regional Tennis Association Facebook page.