ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Steve White, Former Bucs Defensive End, Dead at Age 48

By Chris Haney
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ysfxf_0hcUMpp500

On Tuesday, former NFL defensive end Steve White passed away after doctors recently diagnosed him with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. In April, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets player revealed that he needed a bone marrow transplant. White died at 48 years old.

White played in the NFL for seven seasons after being selected in the sixth round of the 1996 draft. He played in Tampa for six seasons until he signed with New York in 2002 where he finished his career after one season with the Jets.

Following news of his death, many of White’s friends and former teammates took to social media to remember him. His Hall of Fame teammate in Tampa, Warren Sapp, shared a message of remembrance on Twitter. Sapp also added a clip of he and White playing beside each other on the Bucs’ defensive line terrorizing opposing quarterbacks.

“RIP Steve White #94 in your Program but #1 in Our hearts!! #SmartToughAndGreatMan #DLine,” Sapp tweeted.

Sapp isn’t the only former teammate to pay condolences online following the news of White’s death. His former Buccaneers teammate Tyoka Jackson, who was also his roommate during road games, shared a message for his friend.

“#RIP to my road game roommate @sgw94,” Tyoka Jackson tweeted. “My condolences go out to his wife, children, family and friends. The memories, the fun, the conversations will never be forgotten.”

Tampa Bay’s former quarterback Shaun King also chimed in about White on social media.

“Just heard my teammate @sgw94 passed away,” Shaun King wrote on Twitter. “Condolences to his loved ones. Always had am encouraging word for me when I was a young player with the @Buccaneers.”

Steve White’s Life and NFL Career

The 6’2″, 270-pound defensive end played college football for the Tennessee Volunteers in the mid-90s. While in Knoxville, he was teammates with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning.

Following his collegiate career, the Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the sixth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. However, they waived him before the season started and he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he played the majority of his career.

White played in 94 games in the NFL, racking up 119 tackles and 11.5 sacks in his seven-year career. His standout performance was in the 1999 NFC divisional playoffs. White contributed seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble against Washington. The forced-fumble was the catalyst to Tampa Bay’s go-ahead touchdown in the Bucs’ 14-13 victory. The performance earned White the recognition of Defensive Player of the Week.

After assistant coach Herm Edwards left Tampa, he took over as the head coach of the New York Jets. That’s why White ended his career in New York in 2002 after playing one more season for his former coach. Following his football career, White also contributed as a writer for SB Nation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Tennessee State
City
Tampa, FL
Tampa, FL
Football
FOX Sports

Titans make Derrick Henry highest-paid running back

The Tennessee Titans have reworked superstar running back Derrick Henry's contract, making him the highest-paid player at the position for the 2022 NFL season. Henry's salary jumps from $12 million to $14 million, NFL Network reported. Ezekiel Elliott ($12.4 million), Alvin Kamara ($11.5 million), Dalvin Cook ($8.9 million) and Joe...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Shaun King
Person
Peyton Manning
Outsider.com

Ohio Hunter Who Shot Man at His House While Aiming at Deer Sentenced to Prison

An Ohio man was sentenced to two years in prison after a hunting accident injured a man who was sitting in his home on his couch with his wife and baby nearby. Earlier this year, Kasen Smith pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm while on or near prohibited property and injuring a person while hunting without permission in direct violation of local hunting ordinances.
Outsider.com

This Video of Horses in a Staredown With a Grizzly Bear Is the Most Intense Thing You’ll See All Week

Sometimes, there are great Clint Eastwood-esque staredowns in the great outdoors and this one with a grizzly bear and a herd of horses might be the best. If you want to get your blood pumping a bit, then this is the perfect video for it. You never thought that you’d see two beasts like this looking one another in the eye, but it’s exhilarating to see.
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

WATCH: Fox Puts Filthy Juke Moves on Enormous Golden Eagle to Avoid Getting Snatched Up

In the outdoors, it is a battle of instinct, skill, and sometimes a little bit of luck. This golden eagle was swiping at the air going after this fox. In a video straight out of a nature documentary, a red fox has to defend itself from one of the largest airborne predators in the United States. With sharp talons and keen eyesight, it isn’t often that these raptors miss.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Jets#Bucs#American Football#Sgw94
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’: Why the Producers Tried to Keep Burt Reynolds’ Role Small

Gunsmoke producers were so threatened by Burt Reynolds’ raw charisma that they admitted to holding him back on the classic tv western. According to a recent MeTV article, the producers even openly said they kept Reynolds sidelined. Reynolds played Native American blacksmith Quint Asper. He was introduced to the show in 1963 during season 8. Though a supporting character, he quickly became a breakout fan favorite. Supposedly, acclaimed filmmaker Quentin Tarantino was named after Reynolds’ character.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Karen Grassle Shares Throwback Picture With Michael Landon from Pilot Episode

While many photos from Little House on the Prairie usually are shared by Melissa Gilbert, we get one today from another star. Karen Grassle famously played Caroline Ingalls opposite Michael Landon playing Charles Ingalls. This photo that Grassle is sharing with us happens to be from the show’s pilot. The actress talks about it some more and gives a little insight. The show remains a staple of classic TV, many years since its original run on NBC. People still have a fondness for Little House on the Prairie. They filled up the comments section with a lot of platitudes and good wishes for Grassle.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
Outsider.com

Loretta Lynn Marks Conway Twitty’s Birthday With Series of Classic Throwbacks Pics

Loretta Lynn spent a lot of time around country music’s biggest stars in her career. The Kentucky native is now 90 years old, and she often reflects on some of those memories throughout the years. One of the most notable musical partners she had in her life was Conway Twitty. On Thursday, the “Coal Miner’s Daughter” paid tribute to her late friend on what would have been his 89th birthday. Check out the series of photos that she shared below.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy