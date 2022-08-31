ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Memphis: Mid-South Cotton Grower's Association Building at 44 S. Front for sale

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
The old Mid-South Cotton Grower's Association Building at 44 S. Front St. is up for sale.

The four-story, Art Deco building built in the 1920s features six apartment units, ground-floor retail space and a basement. It features 22,922 square feet of interior space at the intersection of Front and Monroe Avenue.

Austin Ehrat at Newmark Group is handling the listing on behalf of the owners, Australia-based Drapac Capital Partners.

Drapac Capital news:Site of planned $65 million South Main Arts District project sold for $2.8 million

Downtown Memphis:What's happening with 100 N. Main and the Sterick Building?

“This is a great property with rich Memphis history in the heart of Downtown,” Ehrat said in a news release. “Big picture, this is a great 'live, work & play' opportunity that’s directly across from the future Brooks Museum and walking distance to all the great benefits of Downtown Memphis.”

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

