SXSE Food Co., one of Austin's best food trucks, has a new home

By Matthew Odam, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
When word came in July that 4th Tap Brewing Co-Op in North Austin would be closing immediately following a declaration of bankruptcy, one of the questions that popped into many food and beverage lovers’ minds was: What will happen to SXSE Food Co.?

Bob Somsmith’s Southeast Asian food truck not only served excellent street food, but the Laotian chef also hosted a series of interesting and delicious chef’s table dinners with pairings at the brewery that was his food truck’s home for several years.

Somsmith announced Tuesday that he would reopen SXSE at its new home of Vacancy Brewing ( 415 E. St. Elmo Road) at 4 p.m. Thursday. SXSE will be open 4 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday; noon to 7 p.m. Sunday; and 4 to 10 p.m. Monday.

Just like his time at 4th Tap, Somsmith will host his reservation-only chef’s table dinners, which will be paired with Vacancy Brewing's beers.

SXSE serves dishes like Laotian pork buns, tamarind-glazed chicken wings and crispy rice with fermented pork.

Brent and Sara Watson opened Vacancy Brewing in South Austin, with the brewery specializing in crisp, easy-drinking lagers, perfectly suited for accompanying Somsmith’s Laotian cuisine.

4th Tap, which opened in 2015, closed suddenly in July after declaring bankruptcy. Co-founder John Stecker told the American-Statesman that the closure came from a one-two punch delivered from “drastically increased rent” (more than double what it was in 2015) and “lasting economic burdens from the pandemic, especially when the EIDL program ran out of funds last May.” Stecker said he hopes there is an opportunity down the road to reboot the brewery.

“We've had a few interested parties in taking over and, personally, I would love to see the brewery continue,” Stecker wrote.

