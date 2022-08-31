Crash pushes big rig up a hill off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar

Big rig left perched on embankment after crash in Diamond Bar 00:37

A big rig was left up an embankment off the 60 Freeway in Diamond Bar after being hit by another semi.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at about 4:44 a.m.in the eastbound lanes of the 60 Freeway, just east of Phillips Ranch Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. No injuries were immediately reported.

A Sigalert was issued for three right lanes as crews work to remove the semi from the embankment. The lanes are expected to be closed until at least 7:15 a.m.

Traffic on the eastbound side appears to backed up to at least the 57 Freeway.

All lanes were reopened by 10:20 a.m.