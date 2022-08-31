Bristol-Area Museum To Host Games, Music at Historical Event in September

The Bristol museum will host the fun event on Sept. 9. Image via iStock.

The Grundy Museum will be hosting an entertaining evening of games and music called “That’s Entertainment” in early September. Staff writers for Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming event.

Curatorial consultant John Whitenight and museum staff will be hosting the event on Sept. 9 from 7:30 PM to 9 PM. Of all the activities for the night, parlor games and music from the Gilded Age will be forefront for all visitors.

Beginning with an introduction to the expectations of both hostess and guests through an examination of objects in the museum’s collection, attendees will be able to scrutinize a dinner table in all its elaborate eleganc. Participation in the evening’s parlor games and listening to a performance of the popular music of the time will also be an important event for guests.

Those attending the event are encouraged to dress for the time period and come in their best outfits.

As part of the Grundy Museum’s CanDoMore fundraising campaign, tickets are $45 per person and reservations are required. Tickets are limited and must be ordered by Sept. 6, through TicketLeap.com .