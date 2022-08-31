Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork Projects
The MoDOT Roadwork for the week of September 6th to the 9th includes roadside repairs, pothole patching and continued resurfacing work. In the local counties, the projects include:. Caldwell County. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through mid-September. Route 13...
Pedestrian killed in Independence crash
Independence police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash near Missouri Highway 291 and U.S. 24 Highway on Thursday night.
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Man Killed in Head-on Crash Overnight
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO – A fatality accident in Livingston County blocked traffic on US 36 overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 64-year old Chillicothe resident Michael Wiggins was eastbound in the westbound lanes of US 36. Wiggins collided head-on with a Kenworth tractor-trailer operated by a Texas driver. Wiggins’ vehicle came to rest on its side in the median. Wiggins was pronounced dead at the scene.
kttn.com
Big rig catches fire closing Highway 136 west of Princeton
A portion of Highway 136 was closed west of Princeton on Thursday evening, September 1st due to a semi-truck fire. The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office reports the highway was shut down between Routes A and D, so crews could safely transfer the load. As of 10:16, Highway 136 was opened to traffic.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMZU
Serious injuries sustained by Belton man in early afternoon accident
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Belton man receives serious injuries in a Buchanan County accident early this afternoon. Highway patrol indicates two southbound traveling vehicles, the first driven by 31-year-old Kevin Owens, and the second, driven by 70-year-old Ronald Sinnock, of Beardstown, IL., traveled off the roadway when a unknown third vehicle abruptly stopped in front of the drivers to take an emergency crossover. Owens traveled off the east side of the roadway and overturned. Sinnock traveled off the west side of the road and came to rest upright in the ditch.
Missouri man injured after semi trucks swerve to avoid crash
BUCHANAN COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Thursday in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Peterbilt semi driven by Kevin R. Owens, 31, Belton, and a 1993 International semi driven by Ronald D. Sinnock, 70, Beardstown, Illinois, were southbound on Interstate 29 in the St. Joseph city limits.
1 critically injured in 4-vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 71 past 22nd Street
A multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning closed U.S. 71 Highway past 22nd Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
Two With Serious Injuries When Ejected During Crash
A Single vehicle rollover accident left a driver and passenger with serious injuries Friday evening. The crash occurred in Caldwell County at about 4:40 pm on US 36, just east of Cameron. State Troopers report 40-year-old Libby K Robinson of Kingston and her passenger, 22-year-old Victoria M Barrett of Hamilton were taken to Mosaic Life Care Center in St. Joseph for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Robinson was eastbound on US 36, when she swerved to miss a slower vehicle, ran off the road, overcorrected, ran off the south side of the road, and struck an embankment and the vehicle overturned several times, ejecting Robbinson and Barrett. They were not wearing safety belts.
IN THIS ARTICLE
See Inside an Exotic Doomsday Bunker Available Under Missouri
It doesn't look like much when you drive by it, but the truth is there is an exotic doomsday bunker that's available under Missouri kind of in the middle of nowhere. This real estate gem is available through 20th Century Castles on Missile Bases.com. It's located near Polo, Missouri with a mammoth population of just over 340. Here's a snippet of how they describe the place:
mykdkd.com
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Wednesday, August 24, 2022 a crash occurred as vehicle 1, driven by Kathleen M Derringer, age 34 of Platte City, MO lost control causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. Driver was transported by Golden Valley EMS to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital.
northwestmoinfo.com
Accident Near Cameron Seriously Injures Two Area Residents
CAMERON, MO – A driver and her passenger were seriously injured in a crash near Cameron late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol the crash occurred as 40-year old Kingston resident Libby Robinson was eastbound on US 36, 1 mile east of Cameron when she swerved to miss a slower moving vehicle. Robinson’s vehicle traveled off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned several times, ejecting her and her occupant, 22-year old Victoria Barrett of Hamilton.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday night
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of two motorists Thursday night in Harrison and DeKalb counties. Twenty-one-year-old Gunnar Goll of Albany has been accused of driving while intoxicated, operating a vehicle without a valid license, and speeding 80 miles an hour in a 60 zone. Goll was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Harrison County Jail.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest MN Man In Livingston County
A Minnesota man was arrested in Livingston County Thursday afternoon. State Troopers arrested 43-year-old Wesley D Swyers of Amboy, MN for alleged DWI and Driving While Revoked. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday
One-hundred-thirty-two calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday, some of the calls include:. 8:34 am, Officers in the 100 block of Herriford Street on a follow-up investigation. A check of a home revealed a person wanted on several warrants including Probation/Parole and for investigation of a previously reported Domestic Assault at the address. The person was held at Caldwell County Detention Center.
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
kchi.com
Gallatin License Office
The License Office in Gallatin is now open. The new office is located at 502A S. Main. For office hours and days of operation for the Gallatin License Office, call (660) 663-3365. All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by...
kchi.com
Livingston County Commission Agendas
A meeting with a representative from Sam Graves Office is on the agenda for the Livingston County Commissioners in the first week of September. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday, at 10:00 am, the commissioners attend the E-911 meeting...
kchi.com
Industrial Park Plat Progress
Engineers working with the City of Chillicothe are continuing to make progress on platting the new industrial park. City Administrator Roze Frampton explains some of the new developments, including a change in the vehicle entrance to the area. The entrance off Mitchell would require some additional land, but she says...
KCTV 5
Incident involving motorized shopping cart on I-29 in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An incident involving a motorized shopping cart slightly impacted traffic in the Kansas City Northland early Friday morning. Authorities were on scene around 5 a.m. after someone with a motorized shopping cart had a medical incident while along the interstate. Southbound I-29 traffic was slightly impacted near Northwest 72nd Street, but there were no major delays.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Police Department seek assistance identifying owner of pickup truck
The Chillicothe Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance regarding a reported equipment theft from a local business. The police ask for help in identifying a suspect and the owner of a pickup truck involved. Additional photos of the suspect and truck are available on the Chillicothe, Missouri Police Department Facebook page.
Comments / 0