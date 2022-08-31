Jackson,Ms needs Money for a entirely new water system to supply healthy water for the entire city. The current system has failed completely but the residents are being billed enormously for a failed distribution of water.
It's about time President Biden has gotten involved in the Jackson, Mississippi matters. Jackson, Mississippi needs new Leadership.
the US government should not have to bail out jackson ms on the water crisis. if the local government would stop putting all the crooks with deep pockets in office and treat those who have embezzled money from MS like true criminals... the situation could have been handled over the years. I'm glad Biden is doing this, but still can't believe how messed up this is and no one seems to give a damn. just let these criminals get away with a slap on the hand. if you would make an example of all the people caught embezzling in the state of Mississippi, the next criminal may think twice about taking things that do not belong to them.
