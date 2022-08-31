ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Willie Jones
3d ago

Jackson,Ms needs Money for a entirely new water system to supply healthy water for the entire city. The current system has failed completely but the residents are being billed enormously for a failed distribution of water.

Stacia100233 Nahda
3d ago

It's about time President Biden has gotten involved in the Jackson, Mississippi matters. Jackson, Mississippi needs new Leadership.

I'm a guest
3d ago

the US government should not have to bail out jackson ms on the water crisis. if the local government would stop putting all the crooks with deep pockets in office and treat those who have embezzled money from MS like true criminals... the situation could have been handled over the years. I'm glad Biden is doing this, but still can't believe how messed up this is and no one seems to give a damn. just let these criminals get away with a slap on the hand. if you would make an example of all the people caught embezzling in the state of Mississippi, the next criminal may think twice about taking things that do not belong to them.

The Hill

Biden speaks with Jackson mayor about water crisis

President Biden on Wednesday spoke by phone with Jackson, Miss., Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba (D) about emergency response efforts to the water crisis in the state’s capital. A White House aide said that Biden phoned Lumumba “to hear firsthand from the mayor about the urgent situation with access to clean and safe water.”
desotocountynews.com

Reeves asking for Federal Emergency Declaration

Gov. Tate Reeves has requested an Emergency Measures Declaration from President Biden for the City of Jackson Water Crisis. If declared, any eligible expenses paid for by the state could be eligible for federal reimbursement. Under the requested Emergency Declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency measures, including direct...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Jackson sees some improvement in its damaged water system

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — Mississippi officials set up emergency distribution centers for handouts of water and hand sanitizer Thursday in the capital city of Jackson, as efforts to restore a flood-impaired, long-troubled water system continued. Jackson’s residents were already under a boil-water order before flooding from the...
capitalbnews.org

Mississippi Water Crisis Is ‘Racism to the Umpteenth Degree,’ Residents Say

The water crisis that has left residents of Jackson, Mississippi, struggling to bathe, cook, and flush their toilets has been decades in the making. For years, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba has asked for financial assistance from the state government to alleviate the city’s infrastructure needs. Local organizers, rather than wait on the government, have developed their own networks to distribute bottled water and help neighbors pay for hotel rooms and food.
WLBT

Council seeking expedited decision in trash-related veto case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council is seeking an expedited decision in a case that could determine whether the mayor can veto a council no-vote. Tuesday, attorneys for the council filed a motion seeking the request with the Mississippi Supreme Court. It comes just days after Mayor Chokwe...
The Associated Press

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there’s been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. Parts of Jackson were without running water Tuesday because flooding exacerbated longstanding problems in one of two water-treatment plants. The city of 150,000 had already been under a boil-water notice for a month because the Health Department found cloudy water that could cause digestive problems. Long lines have formed each day for limited supplies of bottled water at distribution sites. Restaurant owner Derek Emerson told The Associated Press on Tuesday that water problems “are making it impossible for us to do business in Jackson, Mississippi.” Emerson and his wife, Jennifer, own the upscale Walker’s Drive-In, and he said they have been spending $300 a day for ice and bottled water in the past month. “I love doing business in Jackson, and I like the people of Jackson,” Emerson said. “I just — I hate dealing with the problems.”
MSNBC

Jackson's water crisis stems from years of racist exploitation

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, have little to no running water after flooding overwhelmed the capital city's damaged water treatment system last week. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba declared a water system emergency Monday and said the water shortage was likely to last "the next couple days." This is how the...
Mississippi Link

Brokenness in Jackson rising to the top

Aging, inadequate, and now – crippled; Jackson’s water and sewage systems are on their very last legs. Critical infrastructure, having been ignored by state and local leaders for decades, is barely capable of being Band-Aided at this point. Hopefully the citizens of Jackson, and the scores of people across Central Mississippi and beyond who benefit from the economics inherent in Jackson, take notice of the recent sequence of events.
WJTV 12

IRS announces tax relief for Jackson water crisis victims

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), victims of the water crisis in Jackson now have until February 15, 2023, to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the IRS announced that affected taxpayers in certain areas will […]
MyArkLaMiss

Seven water supersites open in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.), along with Jackson and other state leaders, announced seven water supersites will open on Thursday throughout the capital city to help those impacted by the water crisis. “Getting these water distribution sites up and running quickly was a top priority,” said Reeves. “Local, state, and federal officials […]
mississippifreepress.org

Address Jackson Water Crisis, Then All Existing Systems Failing Our Children

Like many of you, I consider myself a daughter of the South. I am proud to say Mississippi is my life-long home. Mississippi educated me from preschool through my doctoral studies, and Mississippi taught me that community matters. From a young age, deep love was sown in my heart for our people, our culture, our music, our literary heritage and all the talent that exists here in our home state.
AOL Corp

Flooding broke open Jackson's water crisis, but it can't be disentangled from race, experts say

The water crisis in Mississippi’s capital city cannot be disentangled from racial inequities, experts say. About 150,000 residents in Jackson were without safe water Wednesday. Excessive rainfall led to flooding of the Pearl River and problems at one of the town’s two water-treatment plants, causing the pumps to fail. Low water pressure has left many without water to drink, brush teeth or flush toilets.
