Charlevoix, MI

Cardinals take two out of three at Charlevoix volleyball quad

By Jared Greenleaf, Cheboygan Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
CHARLEVOIX – Steve Watson’s not sure if his team has turned a corner just yet, but he knows it’s heading in the right direction.

The Onaway volleyball coach had plenty to be pleased with on Tuesday night, when the Cardinals won two out of their three matches played at a quad meet in Charlevoix.

The Cardinals (7-5) captured straight-set victories over St. Ignace (25-16, 25-16) and Rogers City (25-14, 25-15), but suffered a loss to the host Rayders (19-25, 19-25) in a competitive clash.

Despite the Charlevoix defeat, Watson praised his team’s play against a quality opponent.

“We were in the Charlevoix match until the very end (in both sets), but we had a couple calls that didn’t go our way that we wanted to dispute, but ultimately it was a really good match between us and them, and Charlevoix’s good,” said Watson. “They served well and hit pretty efficiently. They don’t really have any holes on the floor, but I feel like we can compete with them and beat them. We didn’t tonight, but it was a good match and made everyone feel good about our performance.”

The Cardinals had multiple standout performers on Tuesday, including attackers Sydney Peel (14 kills, two aces, 11 digs) and Aubrey Benson (13 kills, 15 digs, six blocks, four aces), who both hit efficiently throughout the night. Grace Watson also had a strong all-around evening, registering eight kills, 31 assists, two aces, five digs and three blocks, while Sadie Decker tallied six kills, four assists, four aces and 12 digs, Mackenzie Robbins contributed with three kills, 18 digs, nine aces, five assists and three blocks, Kalli Szymoniak added three kills, three blocks and two digs, and Ella Lintz helped out defensively with seven digs.

“The (hitting) efficiency was up, the team hit .170 as a whole,” Watson said. “To see Sydney (Peel) and Aubrey (Benson) being so efficient, that’s great for us and great for them. They did a good job hitting. One of the things we did well that I don’t talk a lot about because it doesn’t stand out is defensively at the net, we pretty much disrupted the other teams' attacks. Kalli (Szymoniak) got some time (as a middle hitter) tonight, she got half of her time in the middle, and her timing is really good. She’s still learning the position, but I like the way she was able to time the other hits from the hitter across from her. She’s got some blocking ability that we didn’t know was there. I think our blockers did a nice of being disruptive and making life easier for our defense in the back row.”

All in all, it was a strong display for a Cardinals team that's shown vast improvement over the last week or so.

“Tonight was certainly a good night,” Watson said. “It’s high school volleyball, you take everything different. You try to enjoy the good ones and put the bad ones out of your mind. Maybe it’s some things we’re working on in practice, maybe they’re clicking better as a team, so you can clearly see them making good shot selection and getting kills. Aubrey (Benson), she was getting good kills out of the middle that were really making the other team play defense.

“Is it turning a corner? I don’t know, but it’s definitely a positive we can build on.”

Onaway begins its Ski Valley Conference campaign when it travels to face Central Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

