Oxford, MS

hottytoddy.com

Introduction to Davion’s Den

I’m Davion Rosenthall, a junior IMC major with a minor in General Business. My specialization is Sports Communication and Promotion and each week I’ll be writing a column about a things that go on around this prestigious campus. This is my second semester at Ole Miss and I...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Freed-Hardeman University Student from Oxford Awarded Nursing Scholarship

The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association in partnership with the. Hospital Alliance of Tennessee awarded Freed-Hardeman University Junior and Oxford native Dominique Michaud with a nursing scholarship totaling $10,000. TICUA created the Hospital Alliance of Tennessee Nursing Scholarship to support outstanding nursing students seeking to complete their education in...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at Memphis Twilight

Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country opens its 2022 slate with a short trip up to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night, hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The Rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to inaugurate the 2022 campaign,...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Dannis Jackson Enters Transfer Portal

Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday prior to the season opener against Troy. Jackson, a fourth-year senior, will close out his college career at a different school. The Summerall, Mississippi, native played in 11 games with 12 receptions for 244 yards and a pair...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to LMU

Ole Miss volleyball fell in straight sets to LMU Friday evening at the Devaney Center, dropping the opening match of the Husker Invitational. As a team, the Rebels (0-3, 0-0 SEC) struggled offensively, hitting .074 to LMU’s .274. Ole Miss couldn’t slow down the Lions’ feisty outside hitter Kari Geissberger, who paced both teams with 18 kills.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Kindergarten Readiness Among Top in Mississippi

Bramlett Elementary kindergarten students scored among the top nine school districts on the STAR Early Literacy in the spring of 2022 with 77.18% of students scoring at or above 681, the benchmark for a trajectory to meet grade 3 reading expectations. STAR Early Literacy assesses students’ foundational reading, language and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

No. 21 Ole Miss to Host Troy in Season Opener

No. 21 Ole Miss opens the 2022 football season playing host to the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (0-0) head coach Lane Kiffin heads into his third season at the helm with back-to-back bowl appearances. Last season, Ole Mis finished with a 10-3 overall record and the first 10-win regular season in program history. Dating back to Nov. 14, 2020, the Rebels have won nine straight home contests.
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

The Season: Ole Miss Football Returns to ESPNU

For the fifth straight year, ESPNU will televise Ole Miss’ Emmy award-winning series “The Season: Ole Miss Football”, in addition to being available on the ESPN App upon airing. The first episode for the 2022 season will air on ESPNU at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept....
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies

Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
hottytoddy.com

Keep Safe During the First Ole Miss Home Football Game Weekend

The Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence around Oxford, especially in the downtown Square area for the town’s first home football game this weekend. OPD will have its Safe Site Tent set up on the Square this weekend where officers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. The tent will be located on the Square across the street from the 11th Street alley and Funky’s intersection.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford

A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Name of New Emergency Management Director Could Be Announced Tuesday

The city of Oxford may be close to having a new Emergency Management Director. The Board of Aldermen met Friday morning in an executive session meeting where they voted to offer the job to a candidate; however, the name of the person was not released. Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the...
OXFORD, MS
actionnews5.com

USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
OLIVE BRANCH, MS
desotocountynews.com

Labor Day closings announced

Most government offices are expected to be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. Schools will also not be in session on Monday for the holiday, most banks are closed that day and the U.S. Postal Service will not provide mail delivery, as Labor Day is a federal holiday.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS

