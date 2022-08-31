Read full article on original website
Related
hottytoddy.com
Introduction to Davion’s Den
I’m Davion Rosenthall, a junior IMC major with a minor in General Business. My specialization is Sports Communication and Promotion and each week I’ll be writing a column about a things that go on around this prestigious campus. This is my second semester at Ole Miss and I...
hottytoddy.com
Freed-Hardeman University Student from Oxford Awarded Nursing Scholarship
The Tennessee Independent Colleges and Universities Association in partnership with the. Hospital Alliance of Tennessee awarded Freed-Hardeman University Junior and Oxford native Dominique Michaud with a nursing scholarship totaling $10,000. TICUA created the Hospital Alliance of Tennessee Nursing Scholarship to support outstanding nursing students seeking to complete their education in...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Cross Country Opens 2022 Season at Memphis Twilight
Ole Miss men’s and women’s cross country opens its 2022 slate with a short trip up to the Memphis Twilight on Saturday night, hosted by Christian Brothers University at the Mike Rose Soccer Complex. The Rebels will send two small delegations to Memphis to inaugurate the 2022 campaign,...
hottytoddy.com
10 OHS Students Awarded with Academic Honors from College Board National Recognition Programs
Ten Oxford High students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Program. These programs grant qualified students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process. These students earned this recognition because...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hottytoddy.com
Dannis Jackson Enters Transfer Portal
Ole Miss wide receiver Dannis Jackson entered the transfer portal on Friday prior to the season opener against Troy. Jackson, a fourth-year senior, will close out his college career at a different school. The Summerall, Mississippi, native played in 11 games with 12 receptions for 244 yards and a pair...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Volleyball Falls to LMU
Ole Miss volleyball fell in straight sets to LMU Friday evening at the Devaney Center, dropping the opening match of the Husker Invitational. As a team, the Rebels (0-3, 0-0 SEC) struggled offensively, hitting .074 to LMU’s .274. Ole Miss couldn’t slow down the Lions’ feisty outside hitter Kari Geissberger, who paced both teams with 18 kills.
Oxford, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The South Panola High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on September 02, 2022, 17:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Hill receives 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award
OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Ole Miss senior defensive tackle KD Hill has been named the winner of the 2022 Chucky Mullins Courage Award. Hill, an Alabama native, becomes the 32nd recipient in the 33-year history of the award. He will wear Mullins’ No. 38 number throughout the 2022 season. The award honors the late Chucky Mullins, who had his […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Kindergarten Readiness Among Top in Mississippi
Bramlett Elementary kindergarten students scored among the top nine school districts on the STAR Early Literacy in the spring of 2022 with 77.18% of students scoring at or above 681, the benchmark for a trajectory to meet grade 3 reading expectations. STAR Early Literacy assesses students’ foundational reading, language and...
hottytoddy.com
No. 21 Ole Miss to Host Troy in Season Opener
No. 21 Ole Miss opens the 2022 football season playing host to the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (0-0) head coach Lane Kiffin heads into his third season at the helm with back-to-back bowl appearances. Last season, Ole Mis finished with a 10-3 overall record and the first 10-win regular season in program history. Dating back to Nov. 14, 2020, the Rebels have won nine straight home contests.
hottytoddy.com
The Season: Ole Miss Football Returns to ESPNU
For the fifth straight year, ESPNU will televise Ole Miss’ Emmy award-winning series “The Season: Ole Miss Football”, in addition to being available on the ESPN App upon airing. The first episode for the 2022 season will air on ESPNU at 5 p.m. CT on Friday, Sept....
Oxford Eagle
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Asks Rebel Fans to Donate Bottled Water for Jackson on First Game Day
Whether you’ll be headed out to the Ole Miss Rebel’s first game Saturday at home against Troy, hanging close to home, or just plan to be out and about, consider donating some bottled water for the folks in Jackson. The city of Oxford is challenging Rebel fans to...
desotocountynews.com
Landscaper listed among largest landscaping companies
Michael Hatcher and Associates, a top landscaping company located in Olive Branch, has landed on a list of the largest companies of its type in America. According to trade publication Landscape Management, Hatcher is listed at number 117 among the LM Top 150. The Top 150 list represents the top one percent of all landscape industry companies.
hottytoddy.com
Keep Safe During the First Ole Miss Home Football Game Weekend
The Oxford Police Department will have an increased presence around Oxford, especially in the downtown Square area for the town’s first home football game this weekend. OPD will have its Safe Site Tent set up on the Square this weekend where officers will be available to answer questions and provide assistance. The tent will be located on the Square across the street from the 11th Street alley and Funky’s intersection.
Oxford Eagle
Medical marijuana cultivation facility licensed for Oxford
A new business specializing in the cultivation of medical marijuana is set to open and serve Oxford and Lafayette County. Magnolia State Agriculture is the latest medical marijuana business to be licensed in Oxford since the Legislature gave final approval to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act in January. Magnolia State...
hottytoddy.com
Name of New Emergency Management Director Could Be Announced Tuesday
The city of Oxford may be close to having a new Emergency Management Director. The Board of Aldermen met Friday morning in an executive session meeting where they voted to offer the job to a candidate; however, the name of the person was not released. Mayor Robyn Tannehill said the...
actionnews5.com
USPS to host job fair in Olive Branch
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a job fair in Olive Branch on Wednesday, Sept. 7. The job fair will be held at the Olive Branch Post Office located at 8850 Midsouth Drive and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to the release.
worldanimalnews.com
WAN Talks To Doll Stanley Of In Defense Of Animals About The Passage Of ‘Buddy’s Law’ In Mississippi
An appalling story of animal abuse that began unfolding more than one year ago in Tate County, Mississippi, reportedly still has many questions to be answered. Among them, what is the current status of Buddy’s Law?. The measure was introduced after a dog named Buddy was horrifically set on...
desotocountynews.com
Labor Day closings announced
Most government offices are expected to be closed for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, Sept. 5. Schools will also not be in session on Monday for the holiday, most banks are closed that day and the U.S. Postal Service will not provide mail delivery, as Labor Day is a federal holiday.
Comments / 0