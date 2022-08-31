ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
HILLSBOROUGH, CA
CBS San Francisco

Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death

WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park

San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park. San Jose is cleaning up an encampment on a property owned by the San Jose International Airport. Crews picked up garbage and removed abandoned cars from the site. After being told it was unsafe to have people living in Guadalupe Gardens.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City

A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Extreme heat closes some East Bay open spaces

WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - In a move many folks have never heard of before, two East Bay cities have closed some of their remote open spaces for public health and safety due to extreme heat expected through the weekend. Climate change calls for hotter and longer heat spells coming for...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
oaklandside.org

Photos: A fountain is flowing at Lake Merritt again

On the first Friday of September, and five days after Lake Merritt’s mass marine life die-off phenomenon, Damon Tighe’s plea to the various agencies involved in the lake’s management, operations, and maintenance is paying off. I met up with Damon at 9 a.m. at Lake Merritt—with my...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County

Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael

WARNING: The video above contains graphic content.  SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting

OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

