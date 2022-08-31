Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
12 trash cans set on fire along San Francisco's Embarcadero
San Francisco Police Department's arson unit is investigating the incidents.
SFist
35-Year-Old Restaurant Phuket Thai Closed After Building Fire; Fundraiser Launched For Displaced Tenants
A major apartment building fire on Wednesday at Divisadero and Haight displaced 12 residents, some of them low-income and/or elderly — and a fundraiser has been launched to help them out. Also, the ground-floor restaurant, Phuket Thai, is likely to remain closed for a long while. The three-alarm fire...
'Horrifying': San Francisco artists, families lose everything in Lower Haight fire
Multiple families had lived in the building for decades. An artist lost 10 years' worth of works.
2 injured after food truck flips over on I-280
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two people were injured after a food truck flipped over Thursday afternoon on I-280 in Hillsborough, Cal Fire CZU announced on Twitter. The truck was going southbound on the highway near Black Mountain Road. Traffic was expected to slow down due to the incident. No lane closures were reported […]
NBC Bay Area
Atria Walnut Creek Resident Ingested Cleaning Fluid, Not Hot Cheetos, Family Says
Startling new allegations are emerging in the death investigation of an elderly man living at Atria Walnut Creek. The facility is owned by Atria Senior Living, which operates the San Mateo location, where the company says staff accidentally poisoned a 93-year-old resident with cleaning fluid that they thought was fruit juice over the weekend.
Walnut Creek nursing home suspends employees after resident's death
WALNUT CREEK – Employees at a nursing home in Walnut Creek have been suspended and an investigation is underway after a resident suffered an apparent "negative reaction" to something he ate and died several days later.A spokesperson from Atria Senior Living told KPIX on Friday that he experienced the negative reaction on the night of Aug. 23. Staff contacted 911 "immediately" and alerted his family.Following the reaction, the resident was transferred to a hospital. After being told the resident was doing well, the facility learned that he had died on Wednesday.The home did not release his identity.Facility officials said Friday...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park
San Jose begins final phase of clearing encampment near Columbus Park. San Jose is cleaning up an encampment on a property owned by the San Jose International Airport. Crews picked up garbage and removed abandoned cars from the site. After being told it was unsafe to have people living in Guadalupe Gardens.
NBC Bay Area
Train Strikes Vehicle on Tracks in Redwood City
A freight train struck a vehicle on the tracks in Redwood City Friday afternoon, officials said. No injuries were reported. The collision happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Seaport Boulevard and Blomquist Street, Union Pacific said. A man who was in the car was evaluated by first...
Excessive Heat Warning prompts closure of East Bay open spaces, puts North Bay firefighters on alert
Officials say the closure isn't necessarily because of fire danger, but moreso to prevent hard-to-get-to 911 calls from happening. Here's how residents are reacting.
CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- A car carrying five people, including a missing San Jose girl, crashed in San Mateo County after being chased from Santa Cruz Thursday morning, said the California Highway Patrol. Around 12:49 a.m., a 1999 Honda Accord was spotted by Santa Cruz CHP speeding northbound on Mission Street near Swift Street in The post CHP: Missing San Jose girl spotted in Santa Cruz crashes in San Mateo County after chase appeared first on KION546.
KTVU FOX 2
94-year-old dies at facility after consuming unknown substance
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - The Contra Costa County coroner is investigating the death of a 94-year-old resident of an assisted living facility in Walnut Creek, nine days after ingesting an unknown substance. This is the second death of a resident that appears connected to ingesting a harmful substance at a...
What to expect at Bay Area beaches, public pools this weekend as people seek refuge from heat wave
BEAT THE HEAT: Beaches in Pacifica will have a stark difference in temperatures compared to extreme heat inland this weekend. But here's what locals are saying you should expect as people flock to the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Extreme heat closes some East Bay open spaces
WALNUT CREEEK, Calif. - In a move many folks have never heard of before, two East Bay cities have closed some of their remote open spaces for public health and safety due to extreme heat expected through the weekend. Climate change calls for hotter and longer heat spells coming for...
oaklandside.org
Photos: A fountain is flowing at Lake Merritt again
On the first Friday of September, and five days after Lake Merritt’s mass marine life die-off phenomenon, Damon Tighe’s plea to the various agencies involved in the lake’s management, operations, and maintenance is paying off. I met up with Damon at 9 a.m. at Lake Merritt—with my...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Three-Vehicle Collision on Cherry Street in Alameda County
Officials in Alameda County reported a fatal car accident on Cherry Street on the morning of Saturday, August 27, 2022. According to the Newark Police Department, the incident happened at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Cherry Street in the vicinity of Mowry Avenue. Authorities said this was the second fatal motor vehicle collision in Newark.
VIDEO: Violent arrest under investigation in San Rafael
WARNING: The video above contains graphic content. SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – An investigation is underway Friday after an arrest turned violent in the North Bay. San Rafael police body camera video showed a man being bloodied by officers over an open container violation. The police chief said he’s “concerned” about the incident but the […]
$25K reward offered in 2021 killing of man whose sleeping bag was set on fire
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A $25,000 reward will be given for information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for an Oct. 2021 homicide, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release Thursday. SFPD are looking for who is responsible for the murder of Luis Temajtomas. KRON On […]
Photos released of possible suspect vehicles connected to Jasper Wu freeway shooting
OAKLAND -- Authorities with the California Highway Patrol on Friday released photos of possible suspect vehicles connected with the fatal Oakland freeway shooting that killed toddler Jasper Wu last year. On November 6, 2021, at around 2 p.m., a rolling gun battle between two cars on a busy stretch of the I-880 freeway in Oakland left the innocent 23-month-old toddler dead after he was struck by a stray bullet as he rode in a third, uninvolved passing vehicle, according to CHP. Also Read: 'The worst I've seen;' Oakland residents, motorists shocked after toddler killed in I-880 gun battleThe victim's aunt said...
Looking back at San Francisco’s 106-degree day
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Friday marks the anniversary of the 2017 Labor Day heat wave that brought record-breaking 106-degree heat to San Francisco. It was the hottest recorded temperature in San Francisco’s history. “Over the past five years, San Francisco has experienced more extreme weather due to our changing climate. Labor Day Weekend 2017 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspect wanted for San Jose homicide gets caught trying to cross border: police
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A person was arrested trying to cross the Mexican border for a shooting that killed one and wounded another in San Jose, police said Friday morning. The victims were adults who were found on East William Street, near 24th Street, around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, San Jose police said.
