Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
Elvis was obsessed with comic books and this superhero in particular
Marvel comics became popular in the early 1940s, when the character Captain Marvel Jr. was introduced. What was Elvis Presley’s outfit inspired by? Was Elvis a big comic book reader? Did Elvis like Marvel? Who is Elvis’ favorite superhero? Who is Captain Marvel Jr.?
Marvel Preview: Punisher #6
Frank Castle wants to end his war once and for all. But standing in his way is none other than the God of War himself, Ares, who sees the Punisher as his greatest disciple. A disciple who has forgotten his true self and must be reminded of the ways of war.
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
‘Amazing Fantasy’ #1000 uses Spider-Man to hit you in the feels
It’s Spider-Man’s 60th anniversary this year, and there’s no better way to celebrate the character than with an extra-sized Amazing Fantasy #1000 issue. Spidey’s first appearance was in Amazing Fantasy #15, so Marvel is fudging the numbers a bit, jumping ahead to the 1,000th issue and featuring some of comics’ greatest creators. Dan Slott also returns to write the webhead, along with Jonathan Hickman, Neil Gaiman, Rainbow Rowell, Michael Cho, and Kurt Busiek, to name a few. The question is, is this anthology truly a celebration of Spider-Man you should pick up, or a celebration that misses the mark?
Fantastic Five: The best comics of the week of August 31, 2022
It’s Friday, and you know what that means: it’s time for another edition of Fantastic Five, where we look back at the week of reviews here at AIPT and give props to the five very best comics of the week. This week was all about the Big Two, with an anticipated #1, a landmark #1000, a compelling anthology and more. Let’s get right to ’em:
Marvel Preview: Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4
Steve Rogers returns to New York with more questions than answers about the origin of the shield, only to discover that Bucky knows more about the sinister Outer Circle than Steve realized. And now something is stalking Captain America through the streets of Manhattan, putting everyone who crosses paths with Steve in danger…
‘Vanish’ #1 offers violent delights melding superheroes and magic
Vanish is the much anticipated new series by Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman, who both blew our minds with a new and exciting take on Venom back in 2018. The series is out September 21st, but followers of Stegman and Cates’ KLC Substack have seen most, if not all, of the issues and gorgeous character designs over the last year. With the series launch only a few short weeks away, we all have one question on our minds: is it good?
Marvel Preview: X-Men & Moon Girl #1
TO THE MOON AND BEYOND! The High Evolutionary is a dino-napper! With Captain Marvel’s help, Lunella tracks him all the way to the Moon itself to get him back and stop the High Evolutionary from setting an army of dino-clones loose. But even when they’re reunited, something’s wrong—her connection with DD has been broken. Now Moon Girl must team up with Wolverine and chase the High Evolutionary to Counter-Earth in search of answers…or risk losing her best friend for good.
Marvel Preview: Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Omega #1
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2099 REACHES ITS EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION! The final battle for the Celestial Garden begins! Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099’s future up for grabs! It’s a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here!
Marvel Preview: Black Panther #9
“RANGE WARS” PART ONE! Black Panther has returned to the Avengers, but after the recent events in Wakanda, Captain America isn’t convinced T’Challa’s head is in the game. When a dangerous new galactic interloper called the Colonialist arrives to take over the Earth, T’Challa will be tested like never before!
‘X-Force’ #31 draws Kraven ever closer to Krakoa
The extraordinary adventures of Kraven continue in X-Force #31, which have shown to be very bad for new member Deadpool. Not only does it continue Kraven’s hunt, but it also ties into A.X.E.: Judgment Day, as seen in the preview. Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill continue to explore what this team is at its core while revealing some significant cracks in its armor.
‘Newburn’ Vol. 1 review
Chip Zdarsky has been a busy man as of late. Apart from being close to playing Reed Richards for Marvel Studios’ reboot of the Fantastic Four, Zdarsky has been writing Daredevil for Marvel and Batman for DC at the same time. In addition, he still has time for Image Comics, where he co-created Sex Criminals with Matt Fraction. Whilst his Substack comic Public Domain is being printed via Image, Zdarsky is writing another detective series: Newburn.
‘The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country’ #5 continues to expand the scale
Horror comics as a subgenre tends to be a rather rigid medium; the medium tends to be oversaturated with gimmicks over growth, so that stories center around The Idea rather more than they do a character, say. More often than not, they tend not to evolve in shape, scope, or scale—a slasher stays in his hunting grounds (even if the hunting grounds change), or a novelty of setting limits on narrative direction. They might be limited by format—four-issue miniseries, anthology strips, publication legacy.
‘The Harbinger’ review: Something for every horror fan
The Harbinger has never met a horror trope it did not like. Daniel (director and co-writer Will Klipstine) and Theresa (Amanda MacDonald) have moved to a new town with their daughter Rosalie (Madeleine McGraw, The Black Phone). Soon after the Snyders arrive, their neighbors begin mysteriously dying. The story is...
‘The Flash 2022 Annual’ is romantic and cleverly done
Out this week is The Flash 2022 Annual, celebrating the love between Wally West and Linda Park-West. Writer Jeremy Adams has recently revealed Linda has powers of her own, but what’s a superpower when you can write entire worlds as your day job? In the new annual, experience a story within a story as Wally finally reads his wife’s manuscript and learns some surprising things about her!
D23 Expo 2022: ‘American Born Chinese’, Percy Jackson, Muppets, and more in the Disney Branded Television epic extravaganza
D23 Expo is only a little more than a week away. Though fans are waiting in anticipation for the “Studio Showcase, Day 2: Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios” panel because of the properties involved, the other Saturday Hall D23 presentation looks to have some pretty impressive star power as well.
‘Devil’s Reign: Villains for Hire’ TPB review: Justice at a cost
Now that the Devil’s Reign event is over and the trade paperback collections are out, it’s easy to get lost trying to figure out which ones to pick up. I took a risk with Villains for Hire, which also features Moon Knight. This quick read entertained me but also added to my experience with Devil’s Reign. The collection has the advantage of taking more time on the lower-tiered characters and adding to their voice. Within this trade, you will get more insights into the actions of U.S. Agent and Moon Knight. You’ll see some wild violence and character drama showcasing people in hopeless situations.
‘Thunderbolts’ #1 is an explosive, fun start
The Thunderbolts are back, but are they better than ever? Jim Zub and Sean Izaakse team up for a new miniseries spinning out of the events of Dark Reign. Can newly minted mayor Luke Cage get the Thunderbolts on track after Kingpin sets up another villainous version of the team? We’ll find out if Hawkeye still has those leadership chops he used on the Avengers West Coast.
