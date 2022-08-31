Read full article on original website
Summer Nights fills Hispanic-American Library at Springfield Union Station with music, dance (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — Members of the Hispanic community gathered at the Hispanic-American Library, Inc., at Springfield Union Station to participate in the Summer Nights Program, on Friday, Sept. 2. Musicians and youth dancers performed in the station concourse while traditional food and art were in the library. The event was...
Stone Soul Festival continues Springfield community tradition (photos)
SPRINGFIELD — The Stone Soul Festival got underway Friday at Blunt Park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave., bringing family and friends together for music, food and fun. The annual community fest runs through Sunday at the park at 1780 Roosevelt Ave. Among the many dignitaries on hand were Stone Soul...
10th annual Ride to Remember focuses on Western Mass. heroes
SPRINGFIELD — The 10th annual Ride to Remember on Saturday was very different from all others. But then its focus this year was different from all others. Instead of nearly 100 miles, this year’s Ride to Remember was 50 miles long. In previous years, it began in downtown...
Gaelic games, Irish airs bring slice of Auld Sod to Westfield festival on Sunday
WESTFIELD — The annual Sons of Erin Irish Festival returns this Sunday, Sept. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sons of Erin on William Street. The festival will feature live music from The Healys, One Shot Paddy and Garry Gormley, as well as dancers from the Cassin Academy of Irish Dance, and a K-9 demonstration from the State Police.
Mattoon Street Arts Festival home to 100 artists, crafters
Fall is the harbinger of many fairs, festivals and craft fairs like this weekend’s 49th annual Mattoon Street Arts Festival featuring over 100 artists and crafters. The free arts and crafts show runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 10-11. Held in the city’s...
Westfield shop’s legacy lives on with Black Squirrel artist
WESTFIELD — Twenty-two years ago Susan Buffum, then a sales clerk at Conners Inc. in downtown Westfield, created an image that has become the iconic symbol of the city: the black squirrel silhouette. No one realized at the time that the black squirrel would become as synonymous with Westfield...
Acoustic Java to host pop-up at Worcester Art Museum’s Free First Sunday
Looking for a family weekend activity that doesn’t require opening up your wallet? On the first Sunday of the month, residents can visit the Worcester Art Museum free of charge. On Sept. 4, Acoustic Java will be hosting its first ever latte art pop-up at the museum from 10...
Library unveils Children’s Room mural painted by Southwick-born artist
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick Public Library unveiled its new Children’s Room mural Thursday afternoon, painted by Southwick-born artist Chelsea Granger. The mural features a scene of farm animals among plants and crops commonly found on farms in Southwick, in a nod to the rural history and nature of Granger’s hometown.
Franklin County Fair begins 4-day run Thursday
The gates to the Franklin County Fair open on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 3 p.m., but the official kickoff isn’t until 5 p.m. when the annual parade makes its way from Greenfield Middle School to the fairgrounds. “The parade lasts for about an hour and features things you can...
'Come for the food and stay for the live music:' Worcester holds its second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer
WORCESTER, Mass. - Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Worcester Thursday for the city's second 'Out to Lunch' festival this summer. It had local chefs, farmers and crafters, along with live music. In its twelfth year, 'Out to Lunch' has grown to a multi week celebration. Most people said they...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Two $12,000 winning tickets sold in Auburn Friday
Three $10,000 plus winning tickets were won or claimed in Massachusetts Friday. One of the prizes, $15,000 from a Keno game, was won in Dorchester at Four Provinces Market. Two $12,102 prizes were from “The Numbers Game.” Both winning tickets were sold at Gateway Food Shops in Auburn.
Labor Day getaways for Massachusetts: Visit the oldest fair in the US, watch a schooner race and more
Summer may be waning down and you might be tempted to start pulling out those flannel shirts soon, but don’t fret, there is still time left for some end-of-summer fun in Massachusetts. For those left wondering what to do for Labor Day weekend, here are a few options fun...
Connors Farm and Davis Mega Maze in the running for USA Today’s 10Best best corn mazes in the country
Two Massachusetts corn mazes are in the running to be voted the best in the country. Connors Farm in Danvers and Davis Mega Maze in Sterling are both in the top 20 running for USA Today’s 10Best best corn mazes in the country. “There are more than 500 of...
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch
BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
This Huge Western Massachusetts Butterfly Conservatory Is Super Fun For The Whole Family
I had a friend tell me that she had taken her daughter to this massive butterfly place in South Deerfield, MA recently. I had never heard of it, but since I have two young children, I'm always looking for a new, interesting place to take them. Boasting of an 18,400...
The need for speed: Palmer Motorsports Park in Mass. has the steepest vertical grade racetrack in America
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Palmer Motorsports Park boasts the steepest vertical grade of any racetrack in America making it a destination for local car clubs and racetrack enthusiasts from around the world. Guardian Angel Motorsports is a charitable organization dedicated to helping kids through its members' passion for motorsports. Organizations...
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World
For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen on Worcester’s Main Street next week with larger space and updated menu
A Worcester restaurant which has been closed since January will finally reopen next week with a brand-new, larger space and updated menu. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open the doors for its new Main Street location Monday, Sept. 5. The family-owned sushi spot shut its Franklin Street restaurant earlier this year in order to move, but the reopening was delayed for months and almost didn’t happen at all.
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands
WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
Northampton eatery and nightclub Tellus & The Satellite Bar opens this weekend
Owners of the latest eatery set to open in Northampton envision a new late-night spot to provide some nightlife lost in the city during the pandemic. Tellus & The Satellite Bar, located in the basement level of Thornes Marketplace, will open its doors over the upcoming weekend with a launch event featuring Wooly Bully, a long-standing, all-vinyl DJ event playing playing soul, funk and R&B, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
