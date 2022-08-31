ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black bear spends summer afternoon on Boxford family's porch

BOXFORD, Mass. — A Merrimack Valley bear spent the start of the Labor Day weekend on a Massachusetts family's back porch, enjoying some food intended for area birds. The Boxford family told WCVB's John Atwater that the bear came right up onto the deck while they were inside the home.
BOXFORD, MA
Painted by a Nun, Boston is Home to the Largest Piece of Copyright Art in the World

For me, this is one of those things that I can file under that old adage, "you learn something new every day." You know when you're driving south of Boston on interstate 93 and you see that huge, white gas tank along the water with the rainbow design painted on it? Those gigantic paintbrush-like strokes in orange, yellow, green, purple, and blue adorning the tank were commissioned, making that a piece of art lovingly called the Rainbow Swash. Being 140 feet tall, it's literally the largest piece of copyrighted art on this planet.
BOSTON, MA
Oishi Japanese Restaurant to reopen on Worcester’s Main Street next week with larger space and updated menu

A Worcester restaurant which has been closed since January will finally reopen next week with a brand-new, larger space and updated menu. Oishi Japanese Restaurant will open the doors for its new Main Street location Monday, Sept. 5. The family-owned sushi spot shut its Franklin Street restaurant earlier this year in order to move, but the reopening was delayed for months and almost didn’t happen at all.
WORCESTER, MA
Autumnfest Committee announces headlining bands

WOONSOCKET – Autumnfest announces its two headlining acts for 2022. James Montgomery Blues Band will hit the stage Saturday at 8 p.m. and ZBTB – Zac Brown Tribute Band takes the stage Sunday at 7:30 p.m. The James Montgomery Blues Band is recognized as one of the best...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Northampton eatery and nightclub Tellus & The Satellite Bar opens this weekend

Owners of the latest eatery set to open in Northampton envision a new late-night spot to provide some nightlife lost in the city during the pandemic. Tellus & The Satellite Bar, located in the basement level of Thornes Marketplace, will open its doors over the upcoming weekend with a launch event featuring Wooly Bully, a long-standing, all-vinyl DJ event playing playing soul, funk and R&B, from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
