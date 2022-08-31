Kansas online sports betting is now available through a “soft launch” throughout the state, with a full launch expected by next week. In less than three months after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) signed the state’s bill into law, Kansas has taken its first sports bet. It’s the quickest turnaround from bill signage to first bet, as Kansas needed only 74 days to complete the task. State’s typically take anywhere from eight to 12 months to after a sports betting bill becomes law to take its first bet.

