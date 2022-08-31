Read full article on original website
Kansas online sports betting now available throughout Sunflower State
Kansas online sports betting is now available through a “soft launch” throughout the state, with a full launch expected by next week. In less than three months after Gov. Laura Kelly (D) signed the state’s bill into law, Kansas has taken its first sports bet. It’s the quickest turnaround from bill signage to first bet, as Kansas needed only 74 days to complete the task. State’s typically take anywhere from eight to 12 months to after a sports betting bill becomes law to take its first bet.
Tennessee basketball lands commitment from 4-star center out of Maine
Tennessee basketball is adding size to its frontcourt for next season. JP Estrella, a 6-foot-11, 210-pound 4-star center prospect, officially pledged his commitment to the Volunteers Friday morning on CBS Sports HQ. Estrella elected to join Tennessee over programs such as Syracuse, Duke and Iowa. Graded out as 247Sports’ No....
