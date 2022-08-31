Read full article on original website
Marvel Preview: Immortal X-Men #6
STAND FOR JUDGMENT! Judgment comes and the Quiet Council grows suspiciously quiet. An exception: Do you think a man so devoted to the Hellfire cares one jot? Let's find out.
Marvel Preview: New Fantastic Four #4
The New Fantastic Four’s battle with the demonically possessed Human Torch continues—and if Wolverine can’t control his berserker rage, the Torch is toast! When the villainous mastermind behind all this chaos is uncovered, it’s going to take some extra firepower to turn the tide. And what in the world is…syzygy?!
X-Men Monday #169 – Danny Lore Talks ‘New Mutants’
Welcome, X-Fans, to another uncanny edition of X-Men Monday at AIPT!. Before New Mutants celebrates its 40th anniversary (in September 21st’s New Mutants #30), writer Danny Lore will fill in for regular series writer Vita Ayala in New Mutants #29 (on sale September 7). What does Danny have in store for readers in this Warpath-Daken-starring one-shot issue? Read on for the details and much more!
‘Burial’ review: Atmospheric World War II film buries the lead
World War II is an underused setting for horror. The stories that are set in that time tend to focus on the occult. Burial takes place in 1945 after the fall of Berlin. A group of Russian soldiers are tasked to transport a mysterious package to Stalin. Along the way they encounter German soldiers who have their own ideas about the delivery.
Marvel Legends: New Comic Gorr figure revealed
Back in April, one particular figure from the Marvel Legends wave for Thor Love and Thunder had folks up in arms. No matter how well Christian Bale portrayed Gorr the God Butcher, the character’s plastic representation was a far cry from what he looks like in the comics. This...
Clint Eastwood’s New Documentary Advocates Plant-Based Diet
Clint Eastwood is a man known for his work in Westerns and rather stoic characters, but he’s showing another side of himself. You see, Eastwood is an animal lover who wants to help them stay alive. He’s got a part in a new documentary titled Why on Earth and it comes from filmmaker Katie Cleary.
Marvel Preview: Ghost Rider #6
There’s somebody else out there who knows what it means to suffer—to feel sickened by the pain and suffering they’ve inflicted on the world—and his name is Logan. After the motorcycle rally at Hell’s Backbone, Wolverine and Johnny Blaze are brought together, but will they race forward as enemies or allies in the war against the shadow country?
EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Wasp #1 variant cover
Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT can exclusively reveal a variant cover by Kasia Nie for Wasp #1. The four-issue series arrives in comic shops on January 18th with a story by Al Ewing and art by Nie! The new series is in the same vein as Al Ewing and Tom Reilly’s Ant-Man, but focused on Janet and Nadia Van Dyne titled Wasp!
Marvel Preview: All-Out Avengers #1
INTRODUCING: THE ALL-NEW AVENGERS SERIES THAT STARTS IN THE MIDDLE OF THE EXPLOSIVE ACTION AND RACES TO A SHOCKING CLIMAX! An alien attack. A missing piece of wormhole tech. A city warped, its citizens transformed into hideous creatures loyal to an Empress from the far side of the universe. And a certain Captain Marvel, looking to her fellow Avengers with murderous intent… Plunge into the action and take a deep breath because you will not be allowed up for air as a thrilling new series kicks off in the strongest, strangest way possible.
DC Preview: Poison Ivy #4
Workplace harassment complaints, health code violations, and inhuman work hours. All just a few of the things that your everyday human resources representative has to deal with. Lucky for you, Poison Ivy isn’t your average HR rep. She’s much more flexible and her punishments are far worse, too! So be on your best behavior because Dr. Isley is watching.
DC Preview: Batman Beyond: Neo-Year #6
The Neo-Year is drawing toward its epic conclusion: Terry McGinnis has spent the last year waging his war on the artificial intelligence that conquered Neo-Gotham. In this issue he’ll have to put together everything he’s learned, refine his own myth as Batman, and bring down Donovan Lumos, Neo-Gotham’s A.I., and the Sword of Gotham. Terry McGinnis flies the night sky in a new Batman Beyond suit. Everything about the Batman Beyond mythos changes here.
DC Preview: Flashpoint Beyond #5
The Clockwork Killer’s identity is finally revealed as the dust settles after the showdown at Arkham Asylum. But as we learn the truth behind how the Clockwork Killer came to be, Thomas is faced with a reality-altering choice!. Flashpoint Beyond #5. Writers: Geoff Johns, Tim Sheridan, Jeremy Adams. Artists:...
DC Preview: The New Champion of Shazam! #2
Mary is back home in the City of Brotherly Love, and she’s feeling nothing but hate! Not only did she have to leave her dream school, but now she’s the caretaker of her siblings and a city that is skeptical about the new hero in town. Everyone wants a piece of Shazam, and super-powered misfits are lining up to take her on! When her world is falling apart, can our hero keep it together?
‘Silk Vol. 2: Age of the Witch’ review: The Amazing not-Spider-Man
At some point this last Summer, a prompt tweet crossed my feed that was asking what five characters one would choose to “rebuild that comic universe” and it got me thinking: why do we need Spider-Man anymore? Now, I love the guy, probably my favorite superhero ever, just a real top-tier guy, lotta great stories about him. But, we’ve kinda moved beyond him at this point, especially given the cyclical nature of the stories about him.
DC Preview: Batman: Dear Detective #1
BERMEJO AND BATMAN: AN ICON DRAWS AN ICON. What happens when a comics art powerhouse meets one of the greatest, most exciting heroes of all time? One part prestige art book, one part compelling noir tale, this one-of-a-kind edition collects some of Lee Bermejo’s most jaw-dropping Batman covers woven together to tell a story that strikes right at the heart of the Dark Knight’s never-ending crusade.
Don’t miss these movies in September
The end of summer usually sees a bit of a lull in regards to movies. The break between the season blockbusters and Oscar bait is the time use to slow catch their breath. This year is different, as September sees the release of some of the most anticipated movies of 2022.
Marvel Preview: Spider-Man 2099: Exodus – Omega #1
THE 30TH ANNIVERSARY OF 2099 REACHES ITS EXPLOSIVE CONCLUSION! The final battle for the Celestial Garden begins! Spider-Man vs. Norman Osborn! The X-Men vs. the Cabal! Two armies, two deadly enemies…and the keys to 2099’s future up for grabs! It’s a brawl for all: A brave new tomorrow for 2099 starts here!
Spider-Man, the X-Men, and more fight vampires in ‘Unforgiven’ one-shot event in 2023
Marvel Comics has revealed an epic one-shot event that is kicking off in 2023 called Unforgiven, with the first issue Unforgiven: Spider-Man kicking things off. A band of vampires needs to be stopped by The Forgiven, team of unlikely superheroes that debuted in 2011’s Fear Itself: Hulk vs. Dracula. Written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Sid Kotian, the three-part story will reintroduce these strange heroes and see them make big waves across the Marvel Universe, interacting with the likes of the X-Men, Spider-Man, and, the team’s inspiration, Captain America.
‘X-Force’ #31 draws Kraven ever closer to Krakoa
The extraordinary adventures of Kraven continue in X-Force #31, which have shown to be very bad for new member Deadpool. Not only does it continue Kraven’s hunt, but it also ties into A.X.E.: Judgment Day, as seen in the preview. Benjamin Percy and Robert Gill continue to explore what this team is at its core while revealing some significant cracks in its armor.
‘Resident Alien’ season 2 episode 12 review: Harry’s growing empathy and Goliath’s origins
“The Alien Within” serves as a transitionary episode for Resident Alien. It concludes the main mystery from the series premiere regarding the murder of Dr. Hodges. At the same time, it sets the stage for the rest of the second season. We’ve known for a while the “who” in...
