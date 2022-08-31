Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Beautiful Park in Indiana is Seriously UnderratedTravel MavenCarmel, IN
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
Cavaliers projected starting lineup after trading for Donovan Mitchell
The Cleveland Cavaliers are hoping to contend for the NBA title after adding Donovan Mitchell and they may have the lineup to do it. The Cavaliers have spent the last few years rebuilding their squad via the draft, hitting big on guys like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. Now they’re...
Cleveland Cavaliers acquiring Donovan Mitchell is proof they won the Kyrie Irving trade
Once again we have to debunk the notion the Cleveland Cavaliers “lost” the Kyrie Irving trade. Leave it to a Barstool Sports personality to not get the depth and nuance of a trade. The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kyrie Irving five years ago, and to this day people still don’t realize that this trade not only was a massive win for the Cavs but is fundamentally responsible for the current makeup of this team. So much so that Irving’s trade was directly responsible for the Cavs getting Donovan Mitchell.
Knicks could now target Thunder star in trade?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
Yardbarker
Trae Young wants Hawks to replace Knicks on NBA Christmas Day schedule
Perhaps it’s a bitter pill to swallow for Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young that the New York Knicks, the team he soundly beat in the playoffs two seasons ago, will play on Christmas Day while his team isn’t part of it. After all, the Hawks made the playoffs...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 6x NBA All-Star Free Agent That Nobody Is Talking About
On September 3, Blake Griffin still remains a free agent. The six-time NBA All-Star has played for the Los Angeles Clippers, Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons.
Indiana adding a DJ to its football and men's basketball game day experience
DJ GNO (pronounced DJ Know) has been doing Indianapolis Colts and Indiana Pacers games. DJ GNO made the announcement with Angelo Ganote on Fox59 Morning News. “I am officially the DJ for IU men’s football and basketball. I’ll be at every home game this year,” DJ GNO said in a Fox59 segment with Ganote. “… We’re very grateful to be a part of the Hoosier tradition and help rally these guys and get some Ws this year.”
Yardbarker
After missing on Donovan Mitchell, could the Knicks be targeting an Oklahoma City star?
The New York Knicks have officially lost out in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes after pursuing him all offseason, and they could now turn their attention toward another star guard. Marc Berman of the New York Post still expects the Knicks to try to make a trade for a star player...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBA Scout: Suns Still in on Kevin Durant
The Phoenix Suns won't give up their pursuit of the future Hall of Fame player Kevin Durant, according to one NBA scout that spoke to ESPN.
UCLA Football Blows Out Bowling Green, Overcomes Shaky Start
The Bruins had a laundry list of miscues take center stage in the first quarter, but Dorian Thompson-Robinson and their other playmakers were able to erase the early deficit.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers were way ahead of schedule last season after qualifying for the play-in games. However, they lost both games to the Brooklyn Nets and to the Atlanta Hawks. Although the Cavs were a good team last season, they lost those two play-in games because the best playmaker on the court was on the other team.
NBA Power Rankings: Jazz now the Association’s least-talented, Warriors remain on top
NBA power rankings: Now that the 2022-23 season is less than two months from starting, teams are pretty much set
NBA・
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0