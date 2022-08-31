NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. It's the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest woman to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era, which began in 1968. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion in New York, and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini start play on Ashe at noon and are followed by Coco Gauff and Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who have reached a Grand Slam final.

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO