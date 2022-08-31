ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serena Williams' US Open farewell sparks reactions and tributes on Twitter

The Serena Williams era has come to an end -- at least for now. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams staved off five match points before eventually losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams

Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Look: Tiger Woods' Reaction To Serena Shot Goes Viral

Serena Williams is moving on. The legendary tennis player won her second round match on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open. Williams had some big-time celebrities in attendance on Wednesday, including Tiger Woods. Woods had a great reaction to one of Williams' winning shots on Wednesday night. That was pretty...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman

Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open

Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer

Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet

Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Serena Williams bids emotional farewell to tennis after defeat at US Open

Serena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after missing a final forehand before waving to...
Serena’s gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch

NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat

Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his smooth progress to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Nick Kyrgios.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayCongrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton...
Photos: Meet Serena Williams' Opponent At U.S. Open On Friday Night

Earlier this week, the sports world watched as Serena Williams extended her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit. In a pack Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received support from a plethora of A-list celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and other stars. Following the match, Kontaveit gave Serena her flowers.
Serena Williams eyes spot in final 16 on Day 5 of US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. It's the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest woman to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era, which began in 1968. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion in New York, and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini start play on Ashe at noon and are followed by Coco Gauff and Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who have reached a Grand Slam final.
TENNIS

