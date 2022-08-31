Read full article on original website
ESPN
Serena Williams' US Open farewell sparks reactions and tributes on Twitter
The Serena Williams era has come to an end -- at least for now. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion played what is expected to be her final professional tennis match on Friday at the US Open. She lost in the third round against Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1 in a thrilling affair. Williams staved off five match points before eventually losing and received a fitting ovation from the crowd at the end.
Radio Host Getting Crushed For What He Said About Serena Williams
Serena Williams had a vintage performance on Wednesday night, defeating Anett Kontaveit in a three-set thriller. Following Williams' victory at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Eric Bickel of 106.7 The Fan fired off a controversial tweet about the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Serena was often a sore sport and a very ungracious...
Look: Tiger Woods' Reaction To Serena Shot Goes Viral
Serena Williams is moving on. The legendary tennis player won her second round match on Wednesday night at the U.S. Open. Williams had some big-time celebrities in attendance on Wednesday, including Tiger Woods. Woods had a great reaction to one of Williams' winning shots on Wednesday night. That was pretty...
Inside Tiger Woods' Relationship With Erica Herman
Tiger Woods is many things — a golf superstar, billionaire, and brand ambassador. As a result, his love life has always received loads of attention — especially since Woods has been linked to several accomplished women, such as Olympic medalist Lindsey Vonn and multi-talented model Tyra Banks. Though he's had his share of romantic relationships over the years, he's only tied the knot once, in 2004 (per CBC), with Swedish model Elin Nordegren, who shares two kids with Woods. The marriage ultimately fell apart after Nordegren discovered Woods' affairs and famously chased him out of their house with a golf club and smashed his car windows (via Mirror).
Look: Tiger Woods, Girlfriend Go Viral At U.S. Open
Serena Williams has a special guest in her player box at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night. The legendary tennis star is being watched by Tiger Woods and his girlfriend, Erica Herman, at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday evening. Woods has been spotted at the U.S. Open a lot over...
'Unacceptable': US Open Announcers Mistake Dionne Warwick For Gladys Knight
ESPN broadcasters Mary Carillo and Chanda Rubin were commentating during Serena Williams' match at the U.S. Open when they made the apparent slip-up.
Serena Williams Shuts Down Reporter’s Question With Smooth Response After Advancing at U.S. Open
Twenty-three-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams gave a classy response after a reporter asked her if she was surprised by her performance at the U.S. Open on Aug. 31 in New York. Williams announced that she was retiring from tennis sometime after the tournament during an interview with Vogue on...
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer
Roger Federer met his wife Mirka long before his first major sigles win. Both tennis players, the couple met while representing Switzerland at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney. After nine years of dating, Roger and Mirka tied the knot in 2009 and have since welcomed two sets of identical twins.
HipHopDX.com
Questlove Calls Out Tennis Commentators After They Mistake Dionne Warwick For Gladys Knight
New York, NY – Questlove has let it be known he’s not impressed with some of the commentary at this year’s U.S. Open tennis tournament. On Wednesday night (August 31), Serena Williams faced off against Anett Kontaveit at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City. Shortly after...
Video: Rafael Nadal bloodied after whacking himself in nose with racquet
Rafael Nadal was left bloodied after hurting himself on a fluke play in his match at the US Open on Thursday night. Nadal beat Fabio Fognini 2-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-1 in the second round at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fognini was serving down 0-3 in the fourth set and wrong-footed Nadal with a backhand down the line. Nadal reached in an attempt to return the shot, but his racquet bounced off the court and hit himself in the nose.
Venus and Serena Williams became great through unity. A shared farewell was perfect
Serena Williams often says there would be no her without Venus. So if this was indeed their last tournament together, it is fitting that they went out in the doubles on Thursday night in the same manner as they arrived more than two decades ago: as a team – The Williams sisters.
Serena Williams bids emotional farewell to tennis after defeat at US Open
Serena Williams waved an emotional goodbye to tennis after a third-round loss to Ajla Tomljanovic at the US Open.Williams’ performances against Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit had given hope to the tens of thousands who flocked to Flushing Meadows hoping her swansong could have a fairy-tale ending.But, despite a memorable second-set fightback in a raucous atmosphere, there will be no record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title, with Williams succumbing to a 7-5 6-7 (4) 6-1 loss.The 40-year-old, who played her first professional tennis match back in 1995, walked calmly to the net after missing a final forehand before waving to...
Serena’s gone, Open must go on: Kvitova, Pegula set rematch
NEW YORK (AP) — Much like for so many other folks, Serena Williams’ last match at the U.S. Open was must-see TV for players still in the tournament, so Jessica Pegula and Petra Kvitova tuned in from their hotel rooms the night before their victories led off Saturday’s schedule and set up a fourth-round showdown.
US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat
Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his smooth progress to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Nick Kyrgios.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayCongrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams!How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton...
NAC’s Allie Schneider at the U.S. Open For Serena’s last match
FLUSHING MEADOWS, NY — When Allie Schneider isn’t para bobsledding, or playing wheelchair tennis, she’s spectating tennis and Friday night she was perfectly positioned to do just that seeing Serena […]
Photos: Meet Serena Williams' Opponent At U.S. Open On Friday Night
Earlier this week, the sports world watched as Serena Williams extended her career with a thrilling U.S. Open victory over Anett Kontaveit. In a pack Arthur Ashe Stadium, Williams received support from a plethora of A-list celebrities and athletes including Tiger Woods and other stars. Following the match, Kontaveit gave Serena her flowers.
FOX Sports
Serena Williams eyes spot in final 16 on Day 5 of US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO FRIDAY. Serena Williams will try to stretch her potential farewell into the last 16, facing Ajla Tomljanovic in a third-round matchup at the U.S. Open. It's the opening match of the night session at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the same spot from which Williams won her first two matches after saying she was preparing to end her tennis career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who will turn 41 this month, would become the oldest woman to reach the fourth round of a major in the professional era, which began in 1968. Top-ranked Daniil Medvedev follows against Wu Yibing, the first man from China to win a U.S. Open match in the professional era. Andy Murray, the 2012 champion in New York, and 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini start play on Ashe at noon and are followed by Coco Gauff and Madison Keys in a matchup between two Americans who have reached a Grand Slam final.
Serena Williams hails Tiger Woods' influence as she continues her US Open run
It was a performance that had Tiger Woods on his feet and pumping his fist -- a sight usually witnessed on the 18th hole of a golf course, rather than the stands of Arthur Ashe Stadium.
