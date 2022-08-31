Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Jennie Garth 'Shocked' by Medical Diagnosis She Thought She Wasn't 'Old Enough' to Have
Jennie Garth is opening up about her life with arthritis. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, opened up to PEOPLE Thursday about the "shocking" moment she received an osteoarthritis diagnosis – a diagnosis she thought she was too young to have until she began feeling pain in her day-to-day life.
Chick-Fil-A's Kale Is Raising Eyebrows On Reddit
Due to its many health benefits, kale has become quite popular in recent years. Per Healthy Way, this superfood is full of vitamins such as Vitamin K, which may reduce the risk of blood clotting, Vitamin A, which can contribute to your immune system, vision, and skin health, Vitamin B6 which may help with depression and anemia, and the antioxidant Vitamin C. "One cup of kale has only 36 calories, five grams of fiber, and zero grams of fat," nutritionist Vanessa Rissetto said. "It's great for aiding in digestion and elimination with its high fiber content."
The GBBO Winner Reddit Affectionately Calls 'The Eeyore Of Bake Off'
Back in 2016, Dr. Rahul Mandal said via Instagram that he had never made a cake. By 2018, he was baking with pros on the "Great British Bake Off" and impressing the judges with his creations. Even more noteworthy than the food he created was the ability of Mandal to connect with the show's audience.
Spencer Pratt Revealed the 'Rudest Celebrity He's Ever Met' Is a Beloved 'Friends' Star & Social Media is Going Nuts
Just when you thought you saw all the celebrity beef out there, two celebrities decide to call out a beloved Friends star. After JoJo Siwa revealed who the rudest celebrity she ever met was (and had a huge month-long feud with), Spencer Pratt was asked the same question: “Spence, tell us the rudest celebrity you’ve met!!” Without hesitation, Pratt told his fans through a TikTok, “Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends. Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.” @spencerpratt Replying to @stephdabest6 ♬ original sound – spencerpratt Not only did Pratt call out...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Sharing The Most Useless "Hacks" That Actually Make Cooking Way Harder Than It Needs To Be
Sure, you *can* do it this way, it just calls for more effort and takes basically forever.
Katie Lee May Have Just Invented Her Own Salad
With her West Virginia accent, Katie Lee Biegel has become the face of homestyle cooking that's unpretentious, just sinfully delicious. Biegel, focusing solely on flavor, doesn't pull back for calorie counting or carb-conscious viewers but instead offers fans the most delicious version of her recipes. According to her website, Biegel...
The Internet's New Best Friend Is Tubby, The Duke's Mayo Mascot
No matter how far into adulthood you have traveled, you're never too old to enjoy a great food mascot. A prime example is M&M's spokescandy team, an ensemble designed to transform the dismal chore of watching a commercial into 30 seconds of fun. These colorful characters have done more for the candy brand than simply entertaining an audience. Insider explains that in 1995, the confection's popularity grew stagnant, and M&M's became just another product in the crowded candy aisle. These mascots with unique personalities catapulted the candy to iconic status with a Super Bowl ad and the unveiling of an M&M's store in Las Vegas.
A Karen Screaming At A Food Delivery Driver Is Dividing TikTok
A video on TikTok shows a food service driver lambasted by a kitchen staff member (presumably a chef) for being late. While his annoyance may be understandable, the verbal abuse unleashed on the delivery driver is deplorable. The TikTok starts with the annoyed kitchen employee directing the driver to pack...
Magnolia Bakery Just Dropped A Skincare Product Inspired By Its Iconic Pudding
New York City's Magnolia Bakery may have earned its first big break from the vanilla cupcakes that made their titular appearance on an episode of "Sex and the City" (per Insider), but fans will tell you that the bakery's icon status owes everything to its famous banana pudding. While some might argue that it tastes best at a Magnolia location, the bakery has been more than generous with the treat's recipe. Made with fresh bananas, condensed milk, instant vanilla Jell-O pudding, Nilla wafers, and heavy cream (per Food Network), it's fairly simple to recreate at home. You can even score DIY pudding kits complete with branded cups.
Heart Of The Dragon: A Game Of Thrones-Themed Cocktail Recipe
It seems as if eons have passed since (spoiler alert) the Iron Throne went up in flames, Arya Stark sailed off into the horizon, and "Game of Thrones" went off the air, Now, however, is the time for rejoicing: The clock has been rolled back — not just years but centuries — for the long-awaited prequel "House of the Dragon." This event is worthy of a momentous celebration. While you may be planning to crack open that bottle of mead you've been saving, we have an even better idea: a mead-based cocktail we call the Heart of the Dragon, created to commemorate the start of what we hope will be many more seasons of epic viewing.
What Happened To FunBites After Shark Tank?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When Bobbie Rhoades tried to feed her youngest daughter Dylan, she was met with resistance as the picky eater wasn't interested in trying new foods. According to the National Library of Medicine, Rhoades wasn't alone. At any given age, it's estimated that 13% to 22% of children are picky eaters. Manifested in various ways, picky eaters may limit the type of meals they eat or require food to be presented in a specific manner. Some children may even throw tantrums, creating a stressor for parents at meal time.
KIDS・
TikTok Is Roasting A Customer Who Sent His Steak Back Three Times
When the butcher hands over a fine cut of beef, he is presenting you with a juicy red slab of potential. Whether it's a choice top sirloin, a hefty T-bone, or a petite filet mignon, you have in your hands the makings of a heavenly piece of protein and the star of your meal — unless, of course, you decide to cook it well done. There, it's been said: The fastest way to destroy a quality piece of beef is to overcook it. Across the board, most chefs agree that you should never order your steak well done.
Mashed
143K+
Followers
38K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT
Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.https://www.mashed.com/
Comments / 0