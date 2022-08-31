Read full article on original website
Related
arkvalleyvoice.com
Race to Rehab Arkansas River Scout Wave in Salida
Most of us are enjoying the long holiday weekend, but Labor Day is a big day for the crews of Lowry Contracting. According to Salida Parks and Recreation Director, Mike “Diesel” Post, excavators will be “in the water”, after taking back 15 feet of the riverbank over the last few days.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Buena Vista Begins Much-needed Upgrade of the Whipple Trail
Whipple Trail corridor to be upgraded to manage growth in popularity. The Town of Buena Vista will begin a trail project later this fall to address erosion, safety concerns, congestion, and additional issues on the popular Whipple Trail, which begins on the east side of the town bridge over the Arkansas River. Use of the bridge and trail continues to grow and improvements are increasingly necessary. In fact, an average of 600 people per day were counted in July — a 20 percent increase over the prior year.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Save The Date: Chaffee Housing Authority Hosts House Party Sept. 22
The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is hosting its first-ever House Party from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 22 at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. You’re invited to mingle with local housing professionals while hearing the latest from CHA on their strategic plan to meet workforce housing needs. “This event...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Watershed Inc. Acquires McGinnis Gymnasium and BV School Administration Building
Rehabilitation Plans in Planning Stages to Ensure Future Community Use. On Thursday, Sept. 1, Buena Vista locals Rick Bieterman and Katy Welter signed the purchase documents for the McGinnis Gymnasium and the Buena Vista School Administration Building, transferring ownership from the Buena Vista School District to a new vision for the historic structures.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Explosive device found at Colorado resort, to be detonated by authorities
According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, an unexploded avalanche control device was discovered at Breckenridge Ski Resort. It's now set to be detonated near the top of Peak 7 on Wednesday between 11 AM and 2 PM. The detonation will likely sound similar to explosives used during avalanche work in winter months. There is no need for locals to call 911 when this is heard, according to the sheriff's office. ...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Elect a Neighbor with an Outstanding Record
Chaffee citizens have an opportunity to elect a neighbor with an outstanding record as an entrepreneur and a public servant. P.T. Wood’s multiple business interests have made him keenly aware of the environment necessary for business to thrive. His 15 years of successful public service mean he’s fully prepared to continue his outstanding contributions as a County Commissioner. His record on affordable housing partnerships is only one example of his accomplishments – nearly 80 units coming online with the potential for another 24.
Some in Fremont County may have had personal info compromised
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The cyber attack that has been impacting Fremont County government services for weeks has possibly compromised employee’s personal data. In an incident update on Thursday, the county announced that the investigation into the attack revealed that it was the result of BlackCat ransomware, also known as ALPHV. The county said incident […]
Comments / 0