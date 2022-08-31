Whipple Trail corridor to be upgraded to manage growth in popularity. The Town of Buena Vista will begin a trail project later this fall to address erosion, safety concerns, congestion, and additional issues on the popular Whipple Trail, which begins on the east side of the town bridge over the Arkansas River. Use of the bridge and trail continues to grow and improvements are increasingly necessary. In fact, an average of 600 people per day were counted in July — a 20 percent increase over the prior year.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO