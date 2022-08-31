Highly Accomplished Paralegal Joined Hunker Appeals in 2022. Atlanta, GA, USA – September 2, 2022 – Due to his extensive knowledge, experience, and skill set, Cliff Williams, J.D. has been promoted to the position of law clerk at Hunker Appeals‘ Atlanta office. Williams joined the firm in 2022 as an experienced paralegal after assisting with numerous cases in federal and state courts. Now, Williams will take on a broader role-he will manage cases and work with partners in the appellate and litigation process.

