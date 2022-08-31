ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camp Hill, PA

Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JbRdB_0hcUK6YZ00

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says that David Rosario was an inmate in the Restrictive Housing Unit at SCI Camp Hill on July 9, 2021, when he broke open his cell door and ambushed a corrections officer.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Rosario punched the corrections officer in the head 20-30 times before other corrections officers arrived and pulled Rosario off the victim, the district attorney’s office says. The victim was treated for injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Rosario was convicted of aggravated assault for attempting to cause serious bodily injury and causing bodily injury as well as assault by a prisoner, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6, 2022.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 31

Puglover
3d ago

Add 20 years to his sentence with no chance of parole. It's time these criminals learn the consequences of their crimes. If their families do not feel welcome at prisons...Stay home or teach their criminal family members to obey the law.

Reply
10
Betty Boop*
3d ago

Another waste of taxpayer's money...give him bread, water & No TV, books, tablets or game room for a year. See how he acts then.

Reply(9)
8
DonTheCon Loser
3d ago

What did the CO do to get beat down? We want to hear both sides of the story. Camp Hill prison treat inmates like slaves and very rude to visitors.

Reply(2)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Arrest made in Lancaster shooting incident

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Isreal Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania, was arrested on Sept. 2 in connection with a shooting incident that happened on Aug. 29 at around 3:15 p.m. on the 200 block of South Ann Street. Per a police report, Ramos is being charged with one count of...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

18-year-old man arrested in Lancaster shooting

An 18-year-old man was arrested this week in connection with a shooting in Lancaster, one of three reported in the city this week. Israel Ramos of Columbia, Pennsylvania was charged with aggravated assault and other related charges. Lancaster Police said they were called to the 200 block of South Ann...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Cumberland County, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Camp Hill, PA
Camp Hill, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, PA
WGAL

Man charged in shooting in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. — A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting last week in Dauphin County. Steelton police said Melvin Thomas, 43, was taken into custody Thursday with the help of the FBI and the U.S. Marshals Service. He's charged with aggravated assault and other offenses in...
STEELTON, PA
PennLive.com

FBI, Marshals help arrest Dauphin County shooting suspect

A Steelton man has been arrested in connection to an Aug. 24 shooting in Steelton Borough. Melvin Thomas, 43, faces charges of aggravated assault, prohibited possession of a firearm and drug offenses for the shooting that was reported in the 100 block of Frank S. Brown Boulevard in Steelton Borough.
STEELTON, PA
abc27.com

Manheim man arrested for alleged corruption of minors

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Manheim, Lancaster County has been charged with multiple offenses related to an incident that occurred back in 2019. According to East Hempfield Township Police, 74-year-old Charles Albert Reed was involved in an incident back in November 2019 and which was reported to police in April 2022.
MANHEIM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison Guard#Corrections Officers#Violent Crime#Sci Camp Hill#Nexstar Media Inc
local21news.com

Bloody mystery solved by Cumberland County police

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — SIlver Spring Township Police have officially closed the case on a mysterious pool of blood found earlier on August 27 in Cumberland County. In an official statement, authorities say that they were contacted by a man who stated that he had suffered a medical issue while walking home from a football game that night.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cumberland Co. man resists arrest by setting self on fire

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Aug. 30, 2022, a jury convicted 55-year-old Alexander Allen of arson and criminal mischief in connection to a June 27, 2021 fire at Churchtown Church of God in Monroe Township. Around 8 p.m. on June 27, 2021, Pennsylvania State Police and fire teams...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Juvenile wounded in shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A juvenile was wounded in a shooting in Harrisburg. Police said they responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday to the 2600 block of North 6th Street for a report of shots fired. At the same time, police said, a juvenile gunshot victim arrived at a hospital. He...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County woman charged in June Carlisle overdose death

A Perry County woman is charged as an accomplice in the drug overdose death of a Delaware man in Carlisle earlier this summer. Brianna N. Billet, 24, of the first block of South 4th Street, Newport, was arraigned Friday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges stemming from the June 28 death of Marvin Biggs IV, 37, due to fentanyl poisoning. Other arrests are expected in the case.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster Bureau of Police searching for ghost gun manufacturer

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Back on May 7, 2022, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police Selective Enforcement Unit and the Lancaster County Special Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant that was high risk and drug related. It led to the discovery of a ghost gun. The search warrant...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Swatara Township man allegedly assaulted 5 month old baby

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Swatara Township was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a baby. According to a release from the Swatara Police Department, on Monday, Aug. 29 at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence in the 5000 block of Franklin Street to assist EMS units with an unresponsive five-month-old baby.
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

17-year-old stabbed in Lebanon, expected to recover

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 17-year-old boy was stabbed in Lebanon City during the evening hours of Saturday, Aug. 27. According to a release from the Lebanon City Police Department, at around 8:21 p.m., police were dispatched to the area in the 30 block of Eighth Street for an incident that may have involved a victim being stabbed.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Dauphin County man charged with assaulting 5-month-old son

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Dauphin County man is charged with the aggravated assault of his 5-month-old son. A criminal complaint alleges Kahlil Stewart, 27, assaulted the child Monday at a home in Swatara Township. The child is in a hospital being treated for traumatic injuries, police said.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy