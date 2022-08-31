Man convicted of assaulting Camp Hill prison guard

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A Cumberland County jury has convicted a man of assault related to a 2021 incident at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill in which he punched a corrections officer, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office.

The district attorney’s office says that David Rosario was an inmate in the Restrictive Housing Unit at SCI Camp Hill on July 9, 2021, when he broke open his cell door and ambushed a corrections officer.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here .

Rosario punched the corrections officer in the head 20-30 times before other corrections officers arrived and pulled Rosario off the victim, the district attorney’s office says. The victim was treated for injuries at Holy Spirit Hospital.

Rosario was convicted of aggravated assault for attempting to cause serious bodily injury and causing bodily injury as well as assault by a prisoner, the district attorney’s office said Wednesday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 6, 2022.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.