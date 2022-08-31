Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Todd Fiscal Court keeps tax rates the same, approves incentive for Delavan
Todd Fiscal Court on Friday morning approved an ordinance keeping the property tax rate the same and approved an incentive plan for Delavan Pumps as they move into the old Marsh Building in Elkton. Todd County will rebate half of the revenue from the 1 percent occupational tax created by...
whopam.com
School board approves contracts for consolidation project construction manager, architect
The Christian County School Board approved contracts in relation to the consolidated high school construction project at Thursday’s meeting. The first contract was to hire Alliance Corporation out of Glasgow, Kentucky to serve the district as construction managers throughout the consolidation construction project. Executive Vice President Tim Geegan says that includes pre-construction items, such as a redesign of the project to hopefully get it into the range of the desired budget.
WBKO
Cheetah Clean purchasing Campbell Lane Express Car Wash
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Cheetah Clean Auto Wash is expanding again in Bowling Green after the company announced that it was buying a car wash on Campbell Lane. In a news release, the company said it agreed to purchase the Campbell Lane Express Car Wash. With the purchase, Cheetah Clean will own and operate four Cheetah Clean car washes in the Bowling Green area.
whvoradio.com
SWK EDC’s Hendricks Discusses Martinrea’s ‘Superloads’ And Rural King
While announcements for Ascend Elements and the Novelis expansion have been critical revelations for the region in the last year, the growth of Christian, Trigg and Todd County’s job market has been intrepid. During Monday’s South Western Kentucky EDC meeting, Executive Director Carter Hendricks relayed that capital investments in...
wnky.com
Scott Waste Services announces new collection system
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Scott Waste Services is changing things up a bit with their new trash collection system. Site Manager Sam Upperman and District Manager Drew Marr told News 40 they are looking to reduce labor to employees and cost to customers with their new curbside pick up method. This week up to September 9th, the company will be delivering Scott Waste branded yellow and blue trash cans to customers and transition to exclusively using those for collection starting September 12th. Marr and Upperman told News 40 this new method will be beneficial for both parties.
clarksvillenow.com
Amazon delays plant opening in Clarksville for 8-10 months
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It’s been over a year since Amazon announced plans to build a state-of-the-art fulfillment center in Clarksville. Plans were in place to have the 500-employee facility up and running by July 2022, so what’s going on?. Amazon has delayed or canceled plans...
Montgomery Co. prepares for additional growth as global company plans to expand
With growth comes growing pains, and Montgomery County leaders are working to keep up as Hankook Tire prepares to expand its plant in Clarksville, which will create 1,200 new jobs.
whopam.com
Brockman named Ky. League of Cities Employee of the Year
The City of Hopkinsville is celebrating a prestigious award won by one of their own as Parks and Recreation Superintendent Tab Brockman was named the Kentucky League of Cities Employee of the Year. Brockman joins Hopkinsville Police Chief Clayton Sumner and former Hopkinsville Fire Chief Freddie Montgomery in earning the...
whopam.com
‘Notables of Todd County’ book to highlight history, benefit Green River Academy restoration
Todd Countians and those with an interest in local history will want to get their hands on a copy of “Notables of Todd County,” a coffee table book that “provides a journey into many places, people, and events that make Todd County such a prominent place in the lives of so many people with Todd County ties.”
KFVS12
Superload to slow traffic along I-24 eastbound in western Ky.
WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - A 480-ton superload will slow traffic on Interstate 24 in western Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, a specialized hauler will move the superload through parts of Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg Counties on Friday morning, September 2. It plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around...
whvoradio.com
Cadiz Water Issues Boil Advisory For Some Customers
The Cadiz Municipal Water Treatment Plant has issued a Boil Water Advisory for some customers in the Glenwood Mill Road area of Trigg County. Perry Alexander with Cadiz Water says the advisory is in effect on Glenwood Mill Road starting at Brittany Drive and the following addresses in Glenwood Mill Estates: 1055, 1193, 1251, 1358, 1547, 1545, 1544, and 1625.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
WSMV
‘Save the Cumberland’ boat owner evicted from marina
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A boat owner focused on saving the Cumberland River says he was evicted from a Nashville marina for something he didn’t do. He says he now must find another solution. Captain Vic Scoggin has known the bells and whistles of his Navy ship for 26...
rewind943.com
Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open containers in downtown Clarksville seven days a week. The first reading was heard Thursday evening, and council members voted 7-5 in favor of the change. Current hours for open containers downtown are Friday and...
whopam.com
Another ‘superload’ to travel from Eddyville to Hopkinsville Friday morning
Another ‘superload’ will slow traffic Friday morning as it makes its way from Lyon County to Martinrea in Hopkinsville. The 480-ton, 16-feet wide load will leave the Eddyville Riverport about 7 a.m. and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24. Once it enters I-24, the load will move at about 40 miles per hour with a police escort and support vehicles.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
104.1 WIKY
Superload Traveling Through Kentucky Expect Back-Ups
A specialized hauler plans to move a 480-ton superload along Interstate 24 through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg Counties on Friday morning. This superload plans to leave the Eddyville Riverport around 7 a.m., CDT, and travel KY 93 southbound to the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange, then head east on I-24 to U.S. 68 Cadiz-Hopkinsville Exit 65.
wkms.org
West Ky. residents reflect on 2017 eclipse, look forward to 2024
It’s been five years since western Kentucky experienced a total solar eclipse, and some in the region are already looking forward to the next one. Aug. 21 marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Solar Eclipse, when west Kentucky residents saw thousands flock to the region to witness an astronomical event. Hopkinsville was one of the major centers of eclipse tourism at that time – even going so far as to dub itself “Eclipseville” – with people there seeing nearly three minutes of total eclipse.
clarksvillenow.com
Manifest Magic to host second Best in Black Awards Gala
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Manifest Magic will host Clarksville’s second annual Best in Black Gala on Sept. 17 from 6 to 11 p.m. at the Bruce Convention Center at 303 Conference Center Drive, Hopkinsville, Kentucky. This event is ticketed and open to the public. “We want to shine a...
z975.com
Family of deceased Montgomery County deputy files lawsuit to receive line-of-duty death benefits
The family of a former Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy is fighting to have his death declared the direct result of injuries he sustained on the job. Open container 7 days a week for downtown Clarksville clears first vote. The Clarksville City Council has approved an ordinance allowing open...
