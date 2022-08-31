ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Young & Restless Is Finally Going to Right the Wrong That So Infuriated ‘Skyle’ Fans

Few romances have captivated The Young and the Restless fans over the years quite like that of Kyle and Summer. And that’s no small feat, seeing as how downright messy things between them got when she forced him into a marriage to save Lola’s life. But hey, love wins out in the end, and Summer and Kyle had been pining for each other from practically the moment they first met!
Deacon Freaks When Sheila Shows up at Work While He’s Talking to [Spoiler] — and Hope Surprises Thomas

During the morning routine at Deacon’s place, he says to Sheila, “Take it easy there, Stumbledore, you don’t want to have a nasty fall.” Sheila muses about whether it’s wise to tease a woman who’s willing to cut off her own toe to stay out of prison. Deacon’s creeped out by her prosthetic mask and says it’s disturbing the lengths she will go to, to get what she wants. Sheila advises him to remember that. She starts talking about seeing Finn and Deacon orders her not to even think about it. Sheila reminds him she has a disguise. Deacon counters that he was drunk and Hope thought she seemed familiar when she came in there. He groans as he realizes his phone is dead and he has to go to work. He warns Sheila to lay low and not to anything that will get them thrown back into prison while he’s gone.
Scout Willis Has a Powerful Message for Stepmother Emma Heming About Navigating Bruce's Diagnosis

Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark National Grief Awareness Day, sharing the journey she’s been on since her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. Willis can be seen exercising, gardening, painting, playing tennis and hanging out in nature. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she wrote. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” Then, she shared a powerful bit of insight she received from her stepdaughter, 31-year-old Scout. “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love,”...
Tracey Folly

My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Ponders an Unthinkable New Relationship for Liam: ‘We’re Not There Yet,’ But…

Things could shift on a dime! Well, maybe on a quarter. If there’s one constant in the daytime world, it’s that, well, nothing is constant — especially not relationships! Best friends can become mortal enemies and love can sour into hate. And sometimes, the opposite can happen! At least, that’s what Bold & Beautiful‘s Scott Clifton explained about Liam and Thomas during their recent Bold Live interview.
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!

There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open

Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
Memories of Her General Hospital Family Help Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Braun Heal From a Devastating Loss

So often, happy memories can help us move forward. It’s been a little under a month since Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) shared that she lost her dear friend Lea. Since then, the actress has understandably been quiet on social media as she’s been saying goodbye to her good friend, processing her grief and going through, as she said on one post, “boxes of memories looking for Lea.”
General Hospital Heartbreak: Willow’s Next Move Could Be Setting Up the Most Crushing Death Since BJ’s — Plus, Our One Hope

Keep the tissues handy, folks. We knew that General Hospital wanted to scare us when it had Willow elect to put off cancer treatment in order to safeguard her pregnancy. We knew that we were supposed to worry that the delay would doom her. But we also knew that the show wouldn’t really kill off Michael’s significant other.
David Beckham Pulled the Ultimate Embarrassing Dad Move On Romeo’s 20th Birthday

David Beckham’s second-born son Romeo, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham, just turned 20 years old, and to mark the occasion, Beckham pulled the ultimate embarrassing dad move. It’s basically the 2022 equivalent of pulling out old baby books to show your friends — if your dad was famous and had 3.6 million friends the world over, that is. He posted a throwback video of Romeo’s first time shaving on Instagram, and it is so stinkin’ cute! “Happy Birthday my big boy 💜,” Beckham captioned the video. In it, a young Romeo is wearing a white t-shirt in the bathroom....
Anne Heche's Son Homer Is Fighting For Control of Her Estate After She Died Without a Will

There’s another sad chapter to the death of Anne Heche, who left behind two sons, Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13, after passing away due to injures from several car crashes on Aug. 5. The 53-year-old actress died without a will, and now, her oldest son is asking the courts to let him take charge of his mother’s estate. While his mother was in the hospital, Homer made decisions regarding her medical care. Now, he’s hoping to be able to sort out her possessions while acting in the best interest of himself and his younger half-brother, according to court documents obtained by...
