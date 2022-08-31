During the morning routine at Deacon’s place, he says to Sheila, “Take it easy there, Stumbledore, you don’t want to have a nasty fall.” Sheila muses about whether it’s wise to tease a woman who’s willing to cut off her own toe to stay out of prison. Deacon’s creeped out by her prosthetic mask and says it’s disturbing the lengths she will go to, to get what she wants. Sheila advises him to remember that. She starts talking about seeing Finn and Deacon orders her not to even think about it. Sheila reminds him she has a disguise. Deacon counters that he was drunk and Hope thought she seemed familiar when she came in there. He groans as he realizes his phone is dead and he has to go to work. He warns Sheila to lay low and not to anything that will get them thrown back into prison while he’s gone.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO