Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: Ridge Finally (!) Makes the Decision That ‘Changes Lives Forever’ — and We Know Who He Picks
His years of waffling are down to mere days. It’s time. Past time, Bold & Beautiful fans would probably say, for Ridge to make up his mind and choose between current wife Brooke and former wife Taylor. And this fall, it sounds like the flip-flopping dressmaker finally will decide which woman is his Mrs. Right.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Is Finally Going to Right the Wrong That So Infuriated ‘Skyle’ Fans
Few romances have captivated The Young and the Restless fans over the years quite like that of Kyle and Summer. And that’s no small feat, seeing as how downright messy things between them got when she forced him into a marriage to save Lola’s life. But hey, love wins out in the end, and Summer and Kyle had been pining for each other from practically the moment they first met!
SheKnows
The Diabolical Plot That Could Actually Get Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila What She Wants — Another ‘Shot’ With Finn
There’s only one way the brazen “Lina” can get into the house. Bold & Beautiful’s Sheila is nothing if not over-confident and where that’s going to take her next could be a real hair-raiser, not only for Deacon, who is along for the ride against his will but also for her unwitting son…
SheKnows
Deacon Freaks When Sheila Shows up at Work While He’s Talking to [Spoiler] — and Hope Surprises Thomas
During the morning routine at Deacon’s place, he says to Sheila, “Take it easy there, Stumbledore, you don’t want to have a nasty fall.” Sheila muses about whether it’s wise to tease a woman who’s willing to cut off her own toe to stay out of prison. Deacon’s creeped out by her prosthetic mask and says it’s disturbing the lengths she will go to, to get what she wants. Sheila advises him to remember that. She starts talking about seeing Finn and Deacon orders her not to even think about it. Sheila reminds him she has a disguise. Deacon counters that he was drunk and Hope thought she seemed familiar when she came in there. He groans as he realizes his phone is dead and he has to go to work. He warns Sheila to lay low and not to anything that will get them thrown back into prison while he’s gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows
A Deluded Sheila Decides Finn Still Loves Her — and Thomas Reminds Hope He’s a One-Woman Man
At Il Giardino, Deacon starts acting weird when he and Finn are talking. Finn asks if he’s okay and Deacon says he needs to handle something really quick. Across the way, Sheila notices Finn, who turns around to face in her direction. At Brooke’s place, she and Liam mock...
Scout Willis Has a Powerful Message for Stepmother Emma Heming About Navigating Bruce's Diagnosis
Emma Heming Willis took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark National Grief Awareness Day, sharing the journey she’s been on since her husband Bruce Willis was diagnosed with aphasia. Willis can be seen exercising, gardening, painting, playing tennis and hanging out in nature. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” she wrote. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” Then, she shared a powerful bit of insight she received from her stepdaughter, 31-year-old Scout. “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love,”...
My ex-husband died and now the government won't give me the contents of my safe deposit box
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Image created by author Tracey Folly using Jasper Art. After my ex-husband died, I went to the bank to retrieve the contents of our safe deposit box. However, the bank teller informed me the government had seized the contents of the box. When I asked why I was told that because we hadn't paid the bill in years. Fair. That was accurate.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Scott Clifton Ponders an Unthinkable New Relationship for Liam: ‘We’re Not There Yet,’ But…
Things could shift on a dime! Well, maybe on a quarter. If there’s one constant in the daytime world, it’s that, well, nothing is constant — especially not relationships! Best friends can become mortal enemies and love can sour into hate. And sometimes, the opposite can happen! At least, that’s what Bold & Beautiful‘s Scott Clifton explained about Liam and Thomas during their recent Bold Live interview.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Patrick & Brittany Mahomes’ Daughter Sterling Is Feeling Every Emotion During Their Petting Zoo Trip
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes‘ daughter Sterling is having such an eventful time at the petting zoo, and we can’t stop ‘awwing’ over the super-sweet photos!. On Sept 3, Brittany uploaded a series of photos from their little family’s trip to the petting zoo, and Sterling was feeling all of the emotions while they were there!
NFL・
SheKnows
Big News for Fans of Young & Restless’ Hunter King — But It’s Shrouded in Mystery!
There will be double the intrigue when estranged twin sisters are forced back together to solve a case. Hunter King may not be in daytime playing Summer on The Young and the Restless anymore but she’s making her rounds in primetime over at Hallmark. Last June, the actress starred in her first movie for the network, Hidden Gems, and this time she’s heading over to its sister channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, to co-star alongside Rhiannon Fish in Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths on Sunday, October 2 at 9 pm.
SheKnows
Young & Restless Preview: Adam Drops a Bomb on Victor — and Lily’s Annoyed by Billy’s Latest Actions
Lily is less than thrilled with Billy’s news. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of September 5 – 9, Tessa’s causing a problem. Read what happens and watch the preview below. After Billy broke the news to Chelsea that he was leaving the podcast...
Seal & Daughter Leni Klum Were Both Glowing With Happiness as They Shared a Snuggle at the US Open
Leni Klum may be her mom Heidi Klum’s lookalike, but the 18-year-old has a special bond with her dad, Seal. The two attended the 2022 US Open in New York City yesterday and shared a special snuggle before heading inside to cheer on Serena Williams as she won the Women’s Singles round 2 against Anett Kontaveit. The moment was photographed, and it is so incredibly sweet! The young model gave her dad a big hug outside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31. Leni wore jeans, a black shirt, and black-and-white sneakers, with her hair in a...
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives’ Galen Gering Shares a Sight That’s ‘Sad to See’ — and What He Did About It
It’s never too late fix what’s gone wrong. Days of Our Lives‘ Rafe is nothing if not thorough as he cleans up the town of miscreants and ne’er-do-wells. Or at least, he tries to be! Then again, what’s good for Salem, isn’t necessarily good for its top cop, as Rafe is constantly rushing off to solve crime, leaving Nicole to pine over Eric!
SheKnows
Memories of Her General Hospital Family Help Days of Our Lives’ Tamara Braun Heal From a Devastating Loss
So often, happy memories can help us move forward. It’s been a little under a month since Days of Our Lives‘ Tamara Braun (Ava) shared that she lost her dear friend Lea. Since then, the actress has understandably been quiet on social media as she’s been saying goodbye to her good friend, processing her grief and going through, as she said on one post, “boxes of memories looking for Lea.”
SheKnows
Young & Restless’ Joshua Morrow Reveals ‘My Least Favorite Story to Play’
Unfortunately, it’s one he just can’t get away from!. It’s always a good time when actors are asked what their favorite plots have been over the years. But more often than not, we learn more about the actors when they’re asked what their least favorite storylines have been!
SheKnows
General Hospital Heartbreak: Willow’s Next Move Could Be Setting Up the Most Crushing Death Since BJ’s — Plus, Our One Hope
Keep the tissues handy, folks. We knew that General Hospital wanted to scare us when it had Willow elect to put off cancer treatment in order to safeguard her pregnancy. We knew that we were supposed to worry that the delay would doom her. But we also knew that the show wouldn’t really kill off Michael’s significant other.
David Beckham Pulled the Ultimate Embarrassing Dad Move On Romeo’s 20th Birthday
David Beckham’s second-born son Romeo, whom he shares with wife Victoria Beckham, just turned 20 years old, and to mark the occasion, Beckham pulled the ultimate embarrassing dad move. It’s basically the 2022 equivalent of pulling out old baby books to show your friends — if your dad was famous and had 3.6 million friends the world over, that is. He posted a throwback video of Romeo’s first time shaving on Instagram, and it is so stinkin’ cute! “Happy Birthday my big boy 💜,” Beckham captioned the video. In it, a young Romeo is wearing a white t-shirt in the bathroom....
Anne Heche's Son Homer Is Fighting For Control of Her Estate After She Died Without a Will
There’s another sad chapter to the death of Anne Heche, who left behind two sons, Homer, 20, and Atlas, 13, after passing away due to injures from several car crashes on Aug. 5. The 53-year-old actress died without a will, and now, her oldest son is asking the courts to let him take charge of his mother’s estate. While his mother was in the hospital, Homer made decisions regarding her medical care. Now, he’s hoping to be able to sort out her possessions while acting in the best interest of himself and his younger half-brother, according to court documents obtained by...
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom Is Sent an Impossible-to-Ignore Message — Wait Till You See From Whom!
Good things come to those who are persistent. Whether it’s by email, snail mail or by phone, it’s always nice to receive a message from a family member or friend. In the case of General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom, the message was a bit more up close and personal than that.
SheKnows
After Extending an Olive Branch to Sonny, Leo Walks in on a Grisly Scene
At Titan, Sonny yells at Alex for texting Stephanie. In the Square, Stephanie reads the text that invites her to Alex’s hot tub to celebrate her partnership with Titan. She ignores it and researches where to go for a decent Cosmo. Since he hasn’t heard back from Stephanie, Alex...
Comments / 0