ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Tennessee benefits from Human Life Protection Act and other anti-abortion laws | Opinion

By Stacy Dunn
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ix1Lb_0hcUJW8l00
  • Stacy Dunn serves as President for Tennessee Right to Life.

I am grateful to live in a state that knows that abortion kills a living child. A state that, in 2014, voted to amend its own constitution to allow for common sense abortion restrictions to protect women and their unborn children.

I am grateful for legislators who passed the Human Life Protection Act. For those who recognize that from the moment of conception, there exists, within the mother’s womb, a unique individual with his or her own distinct DNA and separate blood supply.

At 21 days, the heart starts to beat and by 45 days there are detectable brainwaves. At eight weeks all organs are present. This is not opinion or religious belief. This is science.

Time and again, the majority of Tennesseans who support common sense protections have been falsely labeled by the abortion providers as “extremists.”

Here is what is extreme: an organization that claims that abortion is only 3% of their business model and, yet, has had to close its franchises where abortion is now prohibited.

If it truly was only 3% of its services, then why the need to close their doors? They were either lying all along or they simply have a terrible business model. Or both.

(Editor's note: Planned Parenthood is a nonprofit organization).

Planned Parenthood leader:Abortion is now illegal in Tennessee, but state bans were decades in the making | Opinion

Examine other states' affirmative defense laws

The reality is abortion providers in Tennessee thrive on the money they make from aborting children. They claim that African Americans are disproportionately affected by laws like the Human Life Protection Act but that is only because these abortion profiteers target Black neighborhoods to peddle abortions. After all, Planned Parenthood’s founder, Margaret Sanger, was a well-known eugenicist.

Now, the debate has been framed around vulnerable doctors and rogue prosecutors. Abortion proponents claim that doctors will be jailed and tried before a jury before they will ever be able to raise the affirmative defense that they aborted the child to save the life of the mother.

Ohio and Kentucky beg to differ. They have had the same affirmative defense on the books and have never seen a doctor criminally charged.

In Ohio, there have been 70 abortions to save the life of the mother since 2011 and not a single criminal charge against doctors.

The affirmative defense is in the law specifically for those life-threatening cases including ectopic pregnancies and treatment of miscarriages.

Lawsuits have not undone the 'will of the people'

When you listen to abortion providers, remember that they said abortion was only 3% of their business model. If you are worried about doctors being criminally charged, call your district attorney not your local abortion providers.

From 2008 to 2019, Tennessee reported an average of 11,000 terminations of pregnancy every year, according to the state Department of Health.

Nationwide, abortion providers receive half a billion dollars annually from our tax dollars. It’s no wonder they are trying to scare the people of Tennessee into re-thinking our values.

Abortion providers have sued the state time and again to try and overturn the will of the voters. They did so when Choose Life license plates were put in place to help fund pregnancy resources. They did so in 2014 to try and overturn the obvious outcome of the Amendment 1 election and in 2015 and 2020 to try and strike down commonsense protections for women and their unborn children.

When those who destroy the lives of children claim that Tennessee is in dire straits because of our Human Life Protection Act, remember that they have attempted for years to overthrow the will of the people of Tennessee, and now they are using scare tactics to reclaim the right to kill unborn children.

We are not buying it. The Human Life Protection Act will save thousands of lives.

Looking back years from now, those who are alive because of this law and who have been considered less than human for so long, will be grateful that they were allowed to be born in Tennessee.

Stacy Dunn serves as President for Tennessee Right to Life.

Comments / 14

Ann Jenkins
3d ago

If these people were telling the truth than why are there over 400,000 children in America waiting to be adopted right now???

Reply(4)
6
Raymond Dotson
2d ago

Genesis, the first book of the bible, states that life begins with the first breath. So, either the bible is wrong or you're wrong. Can't have it both ways.

Reply
2
Related
wvlt.tv

Tenn. state universities advised to table LGBTQIA protections after court ruling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Aug. 22, letters were sent to 11 Tennessee state universities advising them to revoke and/or remove any publications, policies, and website entries for which your institution is responsible that state or imply that LGBTQI+ students, etc., are a protected class under Title IX, according to the letter shared with WVLT News by State Representative John Ragan.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals Judge dies at 68

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Supreme Court confirmed the death of Court of Criminal Appeals Presiding Judge John Everett Williams Friday. He died at 68. Judge Williams was from Huntingdon, where he practiced law for 17 years before being appointed to the Court of Criminal Appeals. He also served as chairperson of the Tennessee Lawyer Assistance Program for several years and was a strong advocate for the organization.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Local
Tennessee Health
Advocate Andy

Advocacy Group Calls for End to Grocery Tax in Tennessee

Tennessee For All points out 60% of corporations in TN pay no state taxes. Advocacy group Tennessee For All this week called on state government to make permanent the grocery tax holiday that expired at the end of August. For one month, there were no sales taxes assessed on groceries in Tennessee as a result of a legislative move to forego the tax.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee fails to address need for more Black educators

The end of August begins to bring a sense of normalcy to the awkward tension that always exists at the beginning of each school year, as teachers and students find ways to understand and relate to one another.  Like any human interaction, trust has to be built for a relationship to grow and, to learn […] The post Tennessee fails to address need for more Black educators appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Sanger
WYSH AM 1380

Sec’y of State leads Tennessee voter registration efforts during ‘National Voter Registration Month’

(Secretary of State press release) During National Voter Registration Month, Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office is leading voter registration efforts in Tennessee with its 2022 Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition, Ann Dallas Dudley Award and Your Vote Matters program. “Twenty years ago, Secretaries of State from across the...
TENNESSEE STATE
wpln.org

For years, teens came to Nashville to ask for a judge’s permission to get abortions instead of telling their parents. That’s done, leaving ‘zero options.’

For years in Tennessee, teens have traveled to Nashville to get a judge’s approval for an abortion, instead of asking their parents. But that’s no longer an option, and that leaves young people with few places to turn. Davidson County Juvenile Court judge Sheila Calloway remembers the faces...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Affirmative Defense#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Tennessee Right To Life#Tennesseans#Planned Parenthood
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue

The Town of Mason — a majority Black community in rural west Tennessee adjacent to the site of a future multi-billion-dollar Ford auto plant — will remain under the financial oversight of the state’s Comptroller, despite an agreed-upon goal that oversight would end August 31. The dispute involving Mason gained widespread public attention this spring, […] The post Tennessee Comptroller tells Town of Mason that oversight will continue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MASON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Tennessee Lookout

Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies

The House chairman of the Legislature’s Joint Government Operations Committee is unilaterally ordering state universities to suspend any policies making LGBTQ students a protected class amid federal litigation. In a letter to East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, state Rep. John Ragan notified the university that because a federal court enjoined the U.S. Department of […] The post Government Operations chair tells universities to drop LGBTQ policies appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison

An East Tennessee law enforcer who bragged about the “tune-up gloves” he wore when beating suspects to remind them “who the boss was” and shouted “I’m not sorry for what I’ve done” when a judge convicted him of civil-rights abuses is headed to federal prison. U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough on Aug. 26 sentenced Anthony […] The post Civil rights conviction sends East Tennessee cop to prison appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRUNDY COUNTY, TN
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
682K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy