Bucks County Police Departments Lay Out Plans to Keep Students Safe for Upcoming School Year

Several local police departments are promoting safety measures for students and teachers. Image via New Hope Borough Police Department

Several Bucks county police departments are their police chiefs have begun to lay out their plans to keep students safe this school year. Damon C. Williams wrote about the Alcoa law enforcement’s efforts for the Bucks County Courier Times.

Chiefs from police departments in New Hope Borough, Lower Southampton, Hilltown, Morrisville, Richland, and Bedminster have recently spoke about their plans to keep children in their jurisdictions safe as the school year begins.

From practice drills to safety lessons being made more widely available, the Bucks County police departments are workking to keep children more prepared and informed of potential dangers in modern society.

“Protocols for lockdowns for interior threats and exterior threats have been developed,” said New Hope Chief Michael Cummings. “A company has been brought in by the school district to map out each facility in the school district; this 3D mapping system is available to the police, fire and EMS on the mobile data terminals.”

Accessibility to schools for local authorities will be made a priority, so as to avoid situations like the recent debacle in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting.