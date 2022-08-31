Read full article on original website
Ajax manager confirms Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admits Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea.
Nantes 0-3 PSG: Player ratings as Lionel Messi inspires routine win
Match report from Nantes 0-3 Barcelona in Ligue 1.
Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target
Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer right now, so much so that he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Brighton and Hove Albion being the club most prominently mentioned.
Wayne Rooney: How Manchester United Should Play Against Arsenal
Wayne Rooney has spoken about how Manchester United should play tactically against Arsenal, following Erik Ten Hag's team's wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.
Chelsea 2-1 West Ham: Player ratings as Ben Chilwell inspires comeback off the bench
Match report and player ratings from Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham.
Newcastle 0-0 Crystal Palace: Hosts denied by controversial VAR call
Newcastle United were denied all three points in their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace after Tyrick Mitchell's own goal was controversially ruled out by VAR.
Amadou Onana sends VAR message after controversial Virgil van Dijk challenge
Amadou Onana sent a message to VAR after being caught by a high challenge from Virgil van Dijk.
Richarlison's chaotic menace is the last remaining piece of Tottenham's attacking puzzle
Richarlison was the protagonist of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Napoli sporting director rubbishes Cristiano Ronaldo links
Napoli sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli has discussed reports that the club were in the mix to sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.
Barcelona 'seeking legal advice' over Antoine Griezmann loan deal
Barcelona are seeking legal advice over Antoine Griezmann's loan spell at Atletico Madrid, reports in Spain have claimed.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Thomas Tuchel delighted to be on right side of VAR in West Ham win
Thomas Tuchel reflects on a controversial VAR call in Chelsea's 2-1 win over West Ham.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Player ratings as Merseyside derby ends goalless
Player ratings from the first Merseyside derby of the 2022/23 season between Everton and Liverpool.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
Liverpool confirm signing of Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus
Liverpool have completed the signing of Arthur from Juventus on a one-year loan.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
AC Milan 3-2 Inter: Player ratings as Rafael Leao inspires derby triumph
Match report and player ratings from Milan's Serie A derby with Inter.
