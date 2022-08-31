ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
90min

Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target

Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer right now, so much so that he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Brighton and Hove Albion being the club most prominently mentioned.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robin Gosens
Person
Robin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Left Back#Inter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

90min

807
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy