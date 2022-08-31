Read full article on original website
Related
Ajax manager confirms Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea
Ajax manager Alfred Schreuder admits Edson Alvarez wanted to join Chelsea.
Wayne Rooney: How Manchester United Should Play Against Arsenal
Wayne Rooney has spoken about how Manchester United should play tactically against Arsenal, following Erik Ten Hag's team's wins against Liverpool, Southampton and Leicester City.
Everton 0-0 Liverpool: Man Of The Match | Alisson Becker
Who was today’s man of the match in Liverpool’s disappointing 0-0 in the Merseyside derby. LFCTR share their standout performer despite the result.
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle: Player ratings as Carvalho rescues win for Reds
Player ratings from the Premier League clash between Liverpool & Newcastle at Anfield.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Manchester United - Premier League
How Arsenal could line up against Manchester United in the Premier League.
Richarlison's chaotic menace is the last remaining piece of Tottenham's attacking puzzle
Richarlison was the protagonist of Tottenham's 2-1 win against Fulham on Saturday.
Wesley Fofana opens up on 'dream' Chelsea transfer & 'hard' negotiations
Wesley Fofana opens up on the process of joining Chelsea from Leicester.
Wolves 1-0 Southampton: Daniel Podence secures long-awaited victory
Match report from Wolves 1-0 Southampton in the Premier League.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Thiago Silva asked Chelsea to explore Lucas Paqueta signing
Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has revealed he asked the club to look into the possibility of signing Lucas Paqueta prior to the midfielder's move to West Ham.
Burnley rebuff Premier League interest in Josh Brownhill
Burnley snub Premier League interest to keep Josh Brownhill
Thomas Tuchel: Chelsea expected more from Billy Gilmour
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel insists he "expected more" from Billy Gilmour after he departed the club in a £9m deal to Brighton.
Transfer rumours: Antony's Man City snub; Chelsea's Rafael Leao bid
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Antony, Rafael Leao, Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Arthur, Douglas Luiz & more.
New York Red Bulls: Tom Edwards departure reason & Lewis Morgan transfer update
Tom Edwards' spell with the New York Red Bulls has come to an end after the defender completed a loan move to Barnsley ahead of the English transfer deadline. Edwards rejoined the Red Bulls on another loan from Stoke City at the start of 2022 after a successful temporary spell last season. The full-back amassed 51 appearances for RBNY in total, notching two assists.
MLS・
Man City predicted lineup vs Aston Villa - Premier League
Predicting the Man City lineup to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.
Southampton complete late swoop for Duje Caleta-Car
Southampton have announced the signing of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car on a four-year deal at the back-end of transfer deadline day.
Tottenham predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Fulham.
Mikel Arteta pessimistic on midfield injuries and admits Arsenal may move on deadline day
Mikel Arteta has confirmed that injuries to Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny has left Arsenal looking to make a Deadline Day move for midfield cover, confirming
Jose Cifuentes: LAFC boss believes 'sky is the limit' for Premier League target
Though they managed to keep hold of him this summer, Jose Cifuentes is unlikely to be an LAFC player for much longer. The Ecuadorian midfielder is one of the hottest prospects in Major League Soccer right now, so much so that he was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League during the summer transfer window - Brighton and Hove Albion being the club most prominently mentioned.
Chelsea vs West Ham: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with West Ham, including how to watch on TV, live stream, lineups and prediction.
Thomas Tuchel press conference: Transfer window review; Chelsea's pressure; West Ham preview
Thomas Tuchel has spoken to the media ahead of Chelsea's clash with West Ham United.
90min
807
Followers
8K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0