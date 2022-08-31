Annual Rubber Duck Race Returning to Warrington in Late September

The annual event is a great, family-friendly activity in Bucks County. Image via Warrington Lions Club

The Warrington Lions Club will host its third annual rubber ducky race fundraiser during Warrington Day on Sept. 24 at 5:00 PM.

The vent will be held in the Neshaminy Creek at Lower Nike Park.

Everyone is invited to adopt one or more of the 3,000 rubber ducks that will race for chances to win cash prizes. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each or five ducks for $20. Tickets can be purchased from members of the Warrington Lions Club or through its website at www.warringtonlions.org . Attendees are welcome to watch the race, but ticket purchasers need not be present to win.

“While there is a lot of excitement over the prospect of three thousand ducks moving down Neshaminy Creek toward the finish line, I want to assure the community that no rubber ducks will be harmed during this race,” said Mike Beveridge, the Warrington Lions Club head duck wrangler.

The first ten ducks to finish the race will win cash prizes ranging from $25 to $300. The top ten finishers also have a chance to win a $25,000 bonus prize. Everyone can adopt ducks and find race rules at www.warringtonlions.org .

Tickets are being sold every week by Lions Club members at the entrance to the Warrington Farmers Market in Lower Nike Park – Fridays from 4-7 p.m. through September 16th – and all of Warrington Day.

Proceeds from the rubber duck race and other Warrington Lions Club fundraisers benefit a number of local charities supported by the Warrington Lions Club, including the Bucks County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Special Equestrians, Tabor Children’s Services, the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic, and Lions Pride Park.