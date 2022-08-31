ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrington Township, PA

Annual Rubber Duck Race Returning to Warrington in Late September

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p9m3G_0hcUJ6WM00
The annual event is a great, family-friendly activity in Bucks County.Image via Warrington Lions Club

The Warrington Lions Club will host its third annual rubber ducky race fundraiser during Warrington Day on Sept. 24 at 5:00 PM.

The vent will be held in the Neshaminy Creek at Lower Nike Park.

Everyone is invited to adopt one or more of the 3,000 rubber ducks that will race for chances to win cash prizes. Ducks can be adopted for $5 each or five ducks for $20. Tickets can be purchased from members of the Warrington Lions Club or through its website at www.warringtonlions.org. Attendees are welcome to watch the race, but ticket purchasers need not be present to win.

“While there is a lot of excitement over the prospect of three thousand ducks moving down Neshaminy Creek toward the finish line, I want to assure the community that no rubber ducks will be harmed during this race,” said Mike Beveridge, the Warrington Lions Club head duck wrangler.

The first ten ducks to finish the race will win cash prizes ranging from $25 to $300. The top ten finishers also have a chance to win a $25,000 bonus prize. Everyone can adopt ducks and find race rules at www.warringtonlions.org

Tickets are being sold every week by Lions Club members at the entrance to the Warrington Farmers Market in Lower Nike Park – Fridays from 4-7 p.m. through September 16th – and all of Warrington Day. 

Proceeds from the rubber duck race and other Warrington Lions Club fundraisers benefit a number of local charities supported by the Warrington Lions Club, including the Bucks County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Special Equestrians, Tabor Children’s Services, the Ann Silverman Community Health Clinic, and Lions Pride Park. 

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Warrington Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Pets & Animals
City
Prospect Park, PA
visitphilly.com

Philadelphia's Best New Restaurants for Fall 2022

The hottest new restaurants in Philadelphia and the Countryside... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Safety guidelines regarding COVID-19 continue to evolve. While proof of vaccination and mask-wearing are no longer required in Philadelphia, individual businesses in Philadelphia and the Countryside may require them, and the City of Philadelphia strongly recommends mask-wearing in indoor public spaces. Advance tickets or reservations remain recommended or necessary at many spots. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubber Duck Race#Duck#Silverman#The Warrington Lions Club#Warrington Day#Wrangler
abc27.com

First Jollibee in Pennsylvania to open soon

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Jollibee is coming to Pennsylvania! The Filipino fast food restaurant will be making its debut in Philadelphia. Jollibee is a Filipino fast food restaurant that is known for their Jolly Crispy Chicken, burgers, Peach Mango Pies, and sweet-style Jolly Spaghetti. You can view their menu...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
BUCKSCO.Today

Pa. Farmers: What Profits Do Their Fields Yield?

Stacker has assessed the value of a variety of crops raised in Pa., rating them for the agribusiness returns they generate.Image via iStock. While farming represents the backbone of Pennsylvania’s economy, some crops are more valuable and provide higher returns for farmers, according to a recently released report from Stacker.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarevalleynews.com

Bimbo Busted By Bensalem Police, Also Wanted In Lower Southampton

Lawrence Bimbo from Cherry Hill New jersey was taken into custody for Burglary in Bensalem Township last week. Police said he was inside of a private residence when he did not have permission to be there. In Bensalem, he is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and related offenses.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
891K+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy