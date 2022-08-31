Last chance: Win free gas for a year!

( WJW ) – Wednesday is your last chance to donate blood and be entered into a drawing to win free gas for a year.

The American Red Cross has been holding a drive all month to boost blood, platelets, and plasma donations.

People who give will be automatically entered for the opportunity to win free gas for a year or up to $6,000.

There will be three winners. Winners will be selected in a random drawing scheduled to take place on September 8, 2022.

The Red Cross has been reporting a critical shortage of blood nationwide.

