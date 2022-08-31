ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
BBC

World's loneliest man: Rare footage of him in the Amazon

Footage captured in 2011 by Brazil's National Indian Foundation (FUNAI) shows the 'world's loneliest man' cutting down trees. The man's deceased body was discovered on 23 August 2022 in a hammock near his self-made shelter and is thought to have reached the age of 60. He was the last survivor...
ENTERTAINMENT
natureworldnews.com

Man Mauled to Death by Lions After Climbing Zoo Enclosure in Ghana

A lion mauled to death a man after he entered the wild animal's enclosure at Accra Zoo in Ghana over the weekend, according to local authorities. It was around noon on Sunday, August 28, when patrolling security guards noticed the intruder climbing over a tall fence in an attempt to enter the said enclosure, which includes a lion, a lioness, and two lion cubs. The exact motive of the entry is still unknown.
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

Rescued dolphins swim free from Indonesia sanctuary

TOKYO (AP) — Three bottlenose dolphins were released into the open sea in Indonesia Saturday after years of being confined for the amusement of tourists who would touch and swim with them. As red and white Indonesian flags fluttered, underwater gates opened off the island of Bali to allow...
PETS
The Guardian

Jacob Rees-Mogg blocking major UK tourism campaign

Jacob Rees-Mogg is blocking a major government-backed tourism campaign – despite being a vocal advocate of “Global Britain”. The planned advertising blitz is aimed at bringing back tourists from key international markets including India, China, Australia, Japan and Canada to boost visitor numbers in the wake of the pandemic.
TRAVEL
BBC

Freeport: Bidding process opens for first one in Wales

The bidding process has opened for Wales' first freeport. The Welsh and UK governments are inviting applications for the freeport, which should be operational by next summer. Freeports are special zones with simplified customs procedures, relief on custom duties, tax benefits and development flexibility. In May, the Welsh government reached...
INDUSTRY
FanSided

FanSided

