A lion mauled to death a man after he entered the wild animal's enclosure at Accra Zoo in Ghana over the weekend, according to local authorities. It was around noon on Sunday, August 28, when patrolling security guards noticed the intruder climbing over a tall fence in an attempt to enter the said enclosure, which includes a lion, a lioness, and two lion cubs. The exact motive of the entry is still unknown.

ANIMALS ・ 4 DAYS AGO