Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Daily Mail

Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders

By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Axios

U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together

America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Axios

Poland plans to seek $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for WWII

Poland's leaders said Thursday the country will demand reparations from Germany to the tune of $1.3 trillion, which they argue is equivalent to the damages caused by the invasion and occupation of Poland during World War II. What they're saying: "Germany invaded Poland and then caused us serious losses,” Jaroslaw...
Axios

Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search

A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
Axios

Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding

The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Axios

Pakistan calls for more aid as flood death toll rises to over 1,250

Pakistan on Saturday appealed to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left more than 1,200 people dead, ABC News reports. Driving the news: The request comes as the toll from floods that started in mid-June continued to climb, with 57 more...
