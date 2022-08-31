Read full article on original website
China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft
The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
Former aides recall secretively packing boxes during Trump's last days in White House because he thought he'd stay in office
Chaos engulfed Trump's last days in the White House, in part because he didn't think he'd actually be leaving office.
Russian mercenaries helping Putin fight his war in Ukraine appear to have also killed hundreds of African civilians, report says
The Wagner Group is a Russian mercenary organization that has deployed in Ukraine, Libya, and Syria, among other places. A report says its members deliberately target civilians in Mali and the Central African Republic. Timothy Lay, a coauthor of the report, said the group engages in "a kind of criminal...
Pope Francis Orders All Assets Be Deposited in Vatican Bank by Sept. 30.
Pope Francis wants all Holy See offices and Vatican-linked institutions to deposit their assets in the Vatican bank by Sept. 30. The Pope issued the order on Aug. 23. Keep reading to learn more about the order and what it means as the deadline approaches. What is the Vatican bank?
Watch your back, Vlad! From Ivan the Terrible - who boiled rivals alive - to Putin, Russia’s rulers have governed with absolute power - But a powerful history warns the national tradition is assassination of its leaders
By Orlando Figes (Bloomsbury £25, 368pp) The year was 1917, the last of the 300-year-old Romanov dynasty had just been deposed, the red flags of the Bolshevik revolution were hanging from buildings in Moscow and St Petersburg. The people had thrown off their shackles. Nothing would ever be the same in Russia. Or would it?
Blast at Afghanistan mosque kills at least 18, including senior cleric
An explosion at a crowded mosque in the western Afghanistan city of Herat killed at least 18 people, including a senior cleric with close ties to the Taliban, AP reports, citing officials. The big picture: The blast, which also injured at least 21 people, took place as worshippers gathered for...
Russian oil executive dies after falling from Moscow hospital window
Ravil Maganov, chairman of the board of directors for the Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil, died Thursday after falling out of a window at a hospital in Moscow, Russian news agency Interfax reports, citing an anonymous source. Why it matters: Maganov is the latest in a series of Russian...
U.S. obtains warrant to seize Russian energy company's $45 million plane
The U.S. has obtained a warrant to seize an aircraft owned by Russian oil and gas company PJSC LUKOIL, the Justice Department announced Wednesday. Why it matters: It's one of several Russian-owned assets seized by the U.S. since the Biden administration began issuing sanctions in response to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. pressure drives Russia, China and Iran closer together
America's biggest adversaries — China, Russia and Iran — are increasingly teaming up in ways that could undermine U.S. objectives. Driving the news: Russian and Chinese forces began major military exercises Thursday in Russia's far east. Meanwhile, Russia has received an initial batch of drones from Iran to deploy on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Poland plans to seek $1.3 trillion in reparations from Germany for WWII
Poland's leaders said Thursday the country will demand reparations from Germany to the tune of $1.3 trillion, which they argue is equivalent to the damages caused by the invasion and occupation of Poland during World War II. What they're saying: "Germany invaded Poland and then caused us serious losses,” Jaroslaw...
Gorbachev was "shocked and bewildered" by war in Ukraine, interpreter says
Former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, who died earlier this week at the age of 91, was "shocked and bewildered" by Russia's war in Ukraine, his interpreter of 37 years, Pavel Palazhchenko, told Reuters Thursday. The big picture: Gorbachev has been lionized in the West for his role in presiding over...
Judge unseals detailed inventory from Mar-a-Lago search
A federal judge on Friday unsealed a detailed inventory of the items seized during the FBI's execution of a search warrant at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. It includes dozens of empty folders with "classified" banners. Why it matters: The inventory, unsealed by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump...
Biden seeks $47 billion in emergency funding
The White House on Friday asked Congress for $47 billion in emergency funding to assist the administration's efforts in fighting COVID-19 and monkeypox, supporting Ukraine and responding to natural disasters. Why it matters: The request comes as lawmakers on Capitol Hill face a September deadline to fund the government, carrying...
Pakistan calls for more aid as flood death toll rises to over 1,250
Pakistan on Saturday appealed to the international community for an “immense humanitarian response” to unprecedented flooding that has left more than 1,200 people dead, ABC News reports. Driving the news: The request comes as the toll from floods that started in mid-June continued to climb, with 57 more...
