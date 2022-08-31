Hackettstown Police Department receives money from Hackettstown Rotary Foundation to purchase Automatic External Defibrillators

Read full article on original website
Home invasions, attempted car thefts occurred in 2 Morris County boroughs
MADISON BOROUGH, NJ (Morris County) – Police issued a public safety alert after home invasions and attempted car thefts occurred in Madison Borough and Chatham Brough Friday morning, according to Madison Borough Police Chief John Miscia. On September 2, at around 4:30 a.m. Madison police responded to a 9-1-1...
Man charged with DUI in school zone in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A 41-year-old Budd Lake is facing several charges including driving under the influence in a school zone in Denville Township, police said on Friday. On September 1, police responded to Celebrate the Children School for a report of an intoxicated person, police said.
Medical emergency suspected after dump truck driver crashes into tree, dies in Warren County, state police say
KNOWLTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A dump truck driver died after he had a suspected medical emergency and crashed into a tree in Warren County Friday afternoon, according to New Jersey State Police Sergeant Alejandro Goez. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. on Knowlton Road between Auble...
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Man accused of stealing Pride flags in Hunterdon County
FRENCHTOWN BOROUGH, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A Hunterdon County man is facing several charges for allegedly stealing Pride flags and then disposing of them into the Delaware River, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson. Justin T. Settembrino, 30, of Frenchtown Borough was charged on August 29...
Fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference returns in-person at Centenary University’s Lackland Center
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – After virtual conferences in 2020 and 2021, this year marks the return to in-person. The fourth annual Northwest New Jersey Rivers Conference will be held on Saturday, September 17 from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. at the David and Carol Lackland Center at Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Ave, in Hackettstown.
Police investigating Friday night shooting in Bergen County
A 30-year-old man was shot in Englewood and hospitalized for treatment Friday night, city police and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Saturday. Authorities said officers were called around 8:36 p.m. to the intersection of Humphrey Street and West Linden Avenue after reports of a shooting. Officers located...
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 26,540 positive cases and 225 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of September 1. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
Cow dies after being hit by car in Hunterdon County
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – A cow died early Friday Friday morning after being hit by a car in Hunterdon County, according to Clinton Township Police Administrative Division Commander Lt. Harry P. Bugal Jr. On September 2, at around 1:53 a.m., police responded to the area of Route...
B’nai Shalom of Sussex County — building community in northwest NJ
B’nai Shalom of Sussex County is an energized and active synagogue tucked away in northwest New Jersey. With the High Holidays soon approaching, the synagogue is excited to announce its Rabbi-in-Residence program with Rabbi Andrew Hechtman. Rabbi Hechtman will join B’nai Shalom’s Cantor Rebecca Zwiebel on the Bima for...
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on September 2, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
2 charged after knife, drug paraphernalia found during traffic stop in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Two Sussex County men were charged after drug paraphernalia and a knife were found during a traffic stop in Byram Township Tuesday, according to police. On August 30, an officer observed a vehicle exit the QuickChek parking lot and fail to stop at...
4 killed, 8 injured when van carrying factory workers crashed on N.J. highway
A shuttle van carrying factory workers crashed in Bergen County early Friday, killing four people and injuring eight on the Palisades Interstate Parkway, police said. Four people were pronounced dead at the scene and eight others were taken to area hospitals, according to police. The single-vehicle rollover crash involving a...
Area resident scheduled to speak at Hunterdon County September 11th Remembrance Ceremony
Sheriff Fred W. Brown has announced that former High Bridge Mayor, Hunterdon County resident and forensic biologist Mark Desire will speak at this year’s September 11th Remembrance Ceremony, which will be held at the Historic Courthouse in Flemington on Sunday, Sept. 11, at 8:30 a.m. Desire, the assistant director...
Morris County observes International Overdose Awareness Day
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ (Morris County) – With heart-wrenching personal stories, parents who lost loved-ones to overdoses and recovering addicts Wednesday joined Morris County and state officials, as well as nonprofit groups to observe International Overdose Awareness Day, as drug related deaths continued to surge around the nation. The annual...
Newly-Appointed North Jersey Middle School Principal Charged With DUI: Report
A newly-appointed middle school principal was charged with DUI in the town she was hired in, NJ Advance Media reports citing court records. Aretha M. Dooley-Malloy was issued a summons for DUI, driving an unregistered vehicle and failing to possess and insurance card, and failing to give consent for breath samples while driving on Rock Spring Road in West Orange around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, the outlet says.
Parents Screamed In Anguish, Collapsed On Lawn After Child Died In Hot NJ Car: Report
Wails and harrowing screams from parents echoed throughout a New Jersey neighborhood early this week, when their child died in a hot car, abc7 reports. Neighbors tell the outlet that the 2-year-old girl's mom collapsed on the front lawn of her Franklin Township home in the arms of a police officer, and the father was screaming in anguish, too, following the incident Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Sussex County reports 205 new COVID-19 cases; no additional deaths
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ – Sussex County officials are reporting from Friday, August 26 to Friday, September 2 there were 205 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Sussex County is at 42,001 and total deaths is at 512:. Andover Borough-141 and 0...
Mosquito spraying set for Tuesday night in Harmony Twp.
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Tuesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 7:15 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6, the commission said.
Lodi Schools Chief Arrested On Assault Charges At Jersey Shore
Lodi Schools Supt. Douglas Petty was arrested on an assault charge at the Jersey Shore over the weekend, Daily Voice has learned. Details were sketchy, but a records officer at the Ocean County Jail confirmed that Petty was arrested by Seaside Heights police on Sunday, Aug. 28. Petty was charged...
