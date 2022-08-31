Read full article on original website
Alabama A&M drops opener at UAB, 59-0
A blocked punt, fumble recovery and interception for a touchdown gave UAB a 28-0 lead in the 1st quarter. Alabama A&M could never recover as they fell 59-0 Thursday.
Charlie Goode’s blocked punt powers UAB to rout of Alabama A&M
Already leading from a nifty and shifty 19-yard touchdown run by Jermaine Brown Jr. on the opening drive game, the UAB special teams unit felt like getting in on the fun. Following a three-and-out on Alabama A&M’s first offensive series of the game, reserve linebacker Charlie Goode hit the field for the first collegiate play of his career and found the slimmest of openings within the line of scrimmage.
UAB vs Alabama A&M football game at Protective Stadium in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The UAB Blazers football team opens the 2022 season against Alabama A&M Thursday night at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Watch the video above to learn more. UAB VS AAMU. Who: UAB (0-0) vs. Alabama A&M (0-0) Where: Protective Stadium –...
Utah State vs. Alabama by the numbers: Tide can extend record streak
Utah State (1-0) at No. 1 Alabama (0-0) 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday (SEC Network) 1 Victory for Utah State against an SEC opponent. In their first game against an SEC member, the Aggies defeated Kentucky 35-6 on Oct. 10, 1970. Since then, Utah State has had 11 games against SEC opponents and lost all of them.
UAB working to better the fan experience
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you are heading down to Protective Stadium for a Blazer football game this season, get ready for a new experience. UAB is adding a DJ in “Blazer Village”. They believe the first game will be a wildly successful kick-off event. Their marketing teams...
UAB Blazers, fans gearing up for home opener against Alabama A&M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The UAB Blazers will kick off season two inside Protective Stadium Thursday against Alabama A&M. Tickets are still available. If you are going to the game, here are some things you need to know. Parking and tailgate lots open at 1 p.m. No tailgating at City...
Miles College vs. Alabama St. Highlights First Full Week of HBCU Football in the State
This should be an interesting and exciting season of college football for many Historically Black Colleges and Universities. This season should feature some great HBCU players and teams. This should be a big week for HBCU football. Alabama A&M opened its season with 59-0 blowout loss against host University of...
Greg Byrne Provides Update on Alabama's New Arena
There are "ongoing conversations" about when the project will get off the ground, partly due to record inflation numbers.
Thompson snaps losing skid by beating Vestavia Hills
Say goodbye to Thompson’s losing streak. The Warriors earned a 34-14 victory over Vestavia Hills in Friday’s Class 7A, Region 3 opener, the first victory of the season after back-to-back losses to Buford (Ga.) and Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.). Quarterback Zach Sims threw three touchdown passes and accounted for...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Football’s back, and no one does it better than here in Alabama
Note: Kevin Scarbinsky’s sports columns now appear twice weekly -- on Thursdays and Sundays -- exclusively in The Lede. Go ahead. Admit it. Your heart’s beating a little faster this week, isn’t it? It’s not the heat or the humidity. It’s the energy of possibility. College football is here in the state that loves it most and does it best. For the next four months and change, we’re going to see something no one saw coming and feel some kind of way nothing else makes us feel.
Huntsville High rallies to beat Grissom
Carlin Long ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as Huntsville High pulled away to beat crosstown rival Grissom 27-7 in a Class 7A, Region 4 opener. Long scored on runs of 18 and 10 yards to secure the win for the Panthers at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
Clemson commit Christopher Vizzina lifts Briarwood past Chilton County
Briarwood Christian do-it-all quarterback Christopher Vizzina led the Lions from behind – twice – to edge Chilton County 36-29 in a Class 6A, Region 3 thriller on Friday night. The visiting Tigers led 14-0 in the opening half and 29-28 with 1:21 to play after a gutsy trick-play...
Friday football roundup: Gardendale, Clay-Chalkville post blowout wins, more
Gardendale scored 28 first quarter points and cruised to a 63-21 victory over Mortimer Jordan in Birmingham area high school football action. The Class 6A eight-ranked Rockets (2-1) got three first quarter touchdowns from quarterback Tyler Nelson, one running and two passing, and Kedrick Storey added a 4-yard run. Nelson...
The most accurate 2022 Alabama football season predictions
It’s almost time for the talking to end and the playing to begin. A few days before Alabama kicks off its 2022 football season against Utah State in Bryant-Denny Stadium, the AL.com beat writers covering the Crimson Tide took our best swing at predicting the future. We did this...
Thursday football roundup: Center Point blitzes Huffman, Brindlee Mountain wins
Center Point’s Jabari Collier and Troy Bruce combined for all four touchdowns in the 32-6 victory over Huffman in the Class 6A, Region 6 opener for both teams. Quarterback Collier completed 10-of-13 passes for 273 yards and a score while running back Bruce rushed for 85 yards on 16 carries and three scores. Collier added 102 yards rushing on 13 carries.
A full-circle gift provides support for those wanting to continue their education at UAB
When one meets Willie and Cynthia Ballard, one of the first facts one will learn is that they are the proud — emphasis on proud — parents of eight children, six of whom are still living. Also, on the short list of need-to-know facts about them is that they are strong believers in the correlation between higher education and an individual’s improved quality of life, an improved quality of life they staunchly desired for each of their children.
Brandon Musch leads Westminster Christian to first win over North Jackson
Brandon Musch had a monster night leading Westminster Christian to a 55-39 win over Class 4A, Region 8 rival North Jackson in Huntsville on Friday. Musch finished the night with 363 total yards and seven touchdowns in the win. The Wildcats were able to take full advantage of six North Jackson turnovers to build a 48-18 lead in the first half. Musch had four touchdown passes in the first half – three to Owen Lockette, from 67, 14 and 12 yards – and a 30-yard score to Kyle Everleth.
Birmingham, September 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Jackson-Olin High School football team will have a game with Parker High School on September 02, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
The Alabama beer you’ll find in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season is brewed down the street
Fans can buy alcoholic beverages in Bryant-Denny Stadium this Alabama football season, including a few homegrown beers brewed right up University Boulevard. Black Warrior Brewing Company will serve as the exclusive craft beer provider for the stadium in 2022 and will be available at other UA sporting events such as baseball, basketball and gymnastics.
Hazel Green dominates second half to down Lee-Huntsville
Griffin Fowler threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as Hazel Green beat Lee-Huntsville 25-6 in a Class 6A, Region 8 opener at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville. The Trojans (2-1, 1-0) trailed 6-0 at halftime, but dominated the second half. Fowler connected with Armond Caldwell on a 30-yarder...
