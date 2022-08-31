ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Month: September 2022

Send summer on its way and welcome fall with our picks for the best kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston in September 2022. This month, celebrate Labor Day family style, dance along with Disney characters, see Peter Pan soar, hang out in a treehouse at sunset, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Save a spot at the Chromatica Ball when Lady Gaga brings it to Minute Maid Park

Take in a superstar spectacle when Lady Gaga brings the Chromatica Ball Tour to Minute Maid Park on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Paws up, the Mother Monster is back. After the COVID-19 pandemic forced two postponements of the Chromatica Ball Tour, Lady Gaga is ready to show H-Town that the wait was most assuredly worth it.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Live Comedy Events This Month: September 2022

Get your laughs at these must-see live comedy shows and events in Houston for September 2022. Find more comedy happening all month long in the 365Houston Calendar. Carolanne Miljavac at Houston Improv | Thursday, September 8 – The Missouri-based mom of four and ’80s baby, best known for her massive online presence across multiple social media platforms, is known for being the “go-to girl” for a good laugh, encouragement, loving truths, and vulnerability. Tickets start at $50 for 2, and up. 7:30pm.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Live music, food, drinks, artisan vendors to be featured at the Ion in Houston for Feel Good Market

The Ion will host a Feel Good Market series at 4201 Main St., Houston, on the first Thursday of September, October and November. (Courtesy The Feel Good Group) Event planning company Feel Good Group will present the Feel Good Market at the Ion at 4201 Main St., Houston. The series of festivities, featuring live performances, and a collection of artisanal vendors from around the Houston area, will be held Sept. 1, Oct. 6 and Nov. 3.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: September 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in September 2022. This month sees fall festivals begin to roll in, alongside show-stopping concerts, the return of the Texans, and more. Events are listed chronologically by week, and...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 2 to 4, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
HOUSTON, TX
houstonfoodfinder.com

Montrose Mexican Restaurant Expands Into Now-Closed Max’s Wine Dive Space

Cuchara, the Mexico City-themed restaurant at 214 Fairview in Montrose, is about to get a lot bigger. Owner Ana Beaven says she and partner Charlie McDaniel have bought out Lasco Enterprises lease of the Max’s Wine Dive next door. According to Beaven, the deal was finalized on Wednesday, August 31.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Market Street hosts Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, Sept. 15

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ever wanted to raid Dominique Sachse’s closet? Now is your chance as you peruse fabulous finds straight from your favorite influencer and fashion bloggers’ closets at the upcoming Blogger Closet Sale Thursday, September 15 at Market Street in The Woodlands. The sale, happening from...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
cw39.com

This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
TEXAS STATE
bluebonnetnews.com

Liberty County’s ‘Last Picture Show’ closing, will become concert venue

After an 89-year run, the Texan Theater in Cleveland will cease operations as a movie theater on Sept. 8. The historic theater, the last of its kind still open in Liberty County and recognized with a Liberty County Historical Commission marker on May 15, 2021, has been negatively impacted by the changes in movie-viewing habits in recent years and the arrival of multiplex theaters in neighboring communities.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
cw39.com

Pearland ranked among the safest cities in America

DALLAS (KDAF) — Safety is top of mind when it comes to where you live, work, hang out and do anything in life. Recently a study was put together by GoodHire to reveal the safest cities in America and North Texas is heavily represented in the top 10. One...
PEARLAND, TX

