Michigan gets $52M federal grant to attract auto jobs and investments
LANSING, MI - The Detroit Regional Partnership and other partners secured a $52.2 million federal grant Friday, Sept. 3, to draw auto jobs and investments to southeast Michigan. The coalition led by the Detroit Regional Partnership was one of 60 finalists nationwide for the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s $1 billion...
Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters
GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
New Report Shows That Michigan's Child Care Crisis Is Worse Than Previously Thought
A report published this week by the Detroit Free Press paints perhaps the most dire portrait yet of Michigan’s child care crisis. Specifically, the report notes that Michigan is home to twice as many “child care deserts” as previously thought, and that the state’s cumulative waitlist for child care slots now numbers in the tens of thousands. Perhaps most damning of all, for northern Michigan? Grand Traverse County has one of the longest child care waitlists in the entire state.
CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan
Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
New semiconductor wafer facility will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan
Elements of semiconductors that power electric vehicles will soon be made in Bay County. The multinational corporation SK Siltron said Thursday that it invested $300 million in a new facility that will bring up to 150 new jobs to mid-Michigan. The announcement came about a week after the federal CHIPS...
Cryptocurrency is a bipartisan issue for Michigan lawmakers
Lawmakers in the Michigan Senate are exploring a new avenue in the cryptocurrency field, and both the Senate Majority Leader and the Senate Minority Leader have signed on in support. Senate Bill 888 would create the state’s first Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Commission. It would be responsible for investigating the dozens...
How to help Michigan veterans, first responders get service dogs
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders needs help with its mission. "That same day I felt a renewed sense of being. I felt completely restored at this point," said Matthew McMurray, describing the day he received his blue German shepherd from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs four years ago. "They help stop nightmares, night terrors."
Low-cost flights direct to hot spots take off at Michigan airports
Regional airports are trying to take advantage of Michiganders eagerness to travel, but they are fighting headwinds from a national staff pilot and crew shortage. The shortage is a national problem, but regional airports are bearing the brunt of it, said Nino Sapone, CEO of Flint’s Bishop International Airport.
Detroit woman holds high rank in construction industry, encourages women to join
A Detroit woman who started out filling potholes in the city is now in a position of power becoming one of the only women in the country to be crowned Superintendent of Street Maintenance.
The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
Christian health care provider sues over LGBTQ protections in Michigan civil rights law
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A Christian health care group claims Michigan civil rights law now violates its religious convictions after a state court ruled discrimination based on sexual orientation is illegal. Christian Healthcare Centers filed a federal lawsuit Monday, about a month after the Michigan Supreme Court decided the law...
A former Michigan GOP legislator denounces her ‘extreme’ party, and more top Metro Times headlines
Here’s what our readers were interested in this week
Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
‘Thank you, Lord’: 100 Detroiters given back deeds to their homes with help of city program
DETROIT – Dozens of Detroiters no longer have to worry about losing their homes as 100 people were handed over their deeds Wednesday. They were all part of a City of Detroit program that allows people living in homes owned by the land bank to buy them back. The...
Thousands of Michigan third graders could have to repeat a grade, new data shows
Following learning loss as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new report detailing the results of the state’s 2022 standardized testing scores shows that thousands of Michigan’s third graders remain in serious need of additional support. Roughly 5,650 Michigan third grade students received scores so low in...
Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
Detroiters object to DTE rate increase as many reel from power outages
Just as DTE faces fierce pushback from residents about a proposed rate increase, tens of thousands of customers experienced power outages after a storm hit metro Detroit. The power outages come a little more than a week after about 200 people from across the state packed a public hearing in downtown Detroit, overwhelmingly demanding that the Michigan Public Service Commission − a regulatory agency overseeing public utilities − reject a rate hike from DTE.
GOP committee chair nixes additional surplus spending this year despite $7B in state revenues
One of two Republicans responsible for the state’s purse strings is saying no to any supplemental spending for the rest of this term, believing Michigan is heading toward a possible economic recession. House Appropriations Committee Chair Rep. Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, made the announcement early Thursday, Sept. 1. He said...
This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan
If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
