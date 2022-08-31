ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Crain's Detroit Business

Greek snack maker picks Michigan over Chicago for $42 million headquarters

GRAND RAPIDS — A Greek snack company is establishing its U.S. headquarters in West Michigan in a move that will create 185 new jobs. Unismack SA announced Thursday it will invest $41.75 million over five years to establish a factory, headquarters and "innovation center" for its subsidiary SnackCraft at the old Kerry Foods facility, located at 4444 52nd St. SE in Kentwood, a suburb of Grand Rapids.
KENTWOOD, MI
traverseticker.com

New Report Shows That Michigan's Child Care Crisis Is Worse Than Previously Thought

A report published this week by the Detroit Free Press paints perhaps the most dire portrait yet of Michigan’s child care crisis. Specifically, the report notes that Michigan is home to twice as many “child care deserts” as previously thought, and that the state’s cumulative waitlist for child care slots now numbers in the tens of thousands. Perhaps most damning of all, for northern Michigan? Grand Traverse County has one of the longest child care waitlists in the entire state.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

CDC recommends masks in 18 counties, including most of mid-Michigan

Twice as many Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level as last week, according to calculations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine COVID risk, putting counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high. Michigan has 18 of its 83 counties in the high-risk bucket (orange), as of Thursday, Sept. 1.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor Pride to host first in-person event since 2019

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor Pride will be returning in full force this month after a two-year span where there were only virtual versions of the event. Ann Arbor Pride’s Pride in the Park event, hosted by the Jim Toy Community Center, will be held from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Wheeler Park, 200 Depot St., Ann Arbor. This if the first year since 2019 that the event will be held in-person.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to help Michigan veterans, first responders get service dogs

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A nonprofit that pairs service dogs with veterans and first responders needs help with its mission. "That same day I felt a renewed sense of being. I felt completely restored at this point," said Matthew McMurray, describing the day he received his blue German shepherd from Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs four years ago. "They help stop nightmares, night terrors."
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

The Abandoned Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This fourteen-story mammoth was built in the early 1970s and opened in 1974 as the Michigan Inn. It was a 410-room, 14-story hotel was also a convention center with numerous meeting rooms, a bar, pool area, and restaurant.
DETROIT, MI
MLive

Franchised mental health clinic to open first Michigan location in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A new model for dealing with mental health needs will soon be opening in Ann Arbor. Ellie Mental Health, a franchised mental health clinic, is opening its first Michigan location at 1601 Briarwood Circle, Ann Arbor. While the clinic has been open for telehealth appointments since Aug. 1., it will soon be available for in-person appointments, with an estimated opening date of Sept. 14.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan nurse accused of not reporting medication error at veterans home

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A nurse is facing charges after authorities allege she failed to report that incorrect medication doses were given to people at a Michigan veterans home. Beverly Ann Bratcher, 56, of Newaygo, was charged with one count of second-degree vulnerable adult abuse, Attorney General Dana...
NEWAYGO, MI
HometownLife.com

Detroiters object to DTE rate increase as many reel from power outages

Just as DTE faces fierce pushback from residents about a proposed rate increase, tens of thousands of customers experienced power outages after a storm hit metro Detroit. The power outages come a little more than a week after about 200 people from across the state packed a public hearing in downtown Detroit, overwhelmingly demanding that the Michigan Public Service Commission − a regulatory agency overseeing public utilities − reject a rate hike from DTE.
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

This is the Most Dangerous Road in Michigan

If we were here to discuss the worst roads to drive on in Michigan, we'd be here all day. If there's one thing we all can agree on, the roads in this state are the worst. However, we're here to talk about the most dangerous and deadliest road in Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
