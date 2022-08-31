Read full article on original website
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being Investigated
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the country
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development
wabi.tv
Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5
A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
wabi.tv
Bangor Waterfront expected to bring in millions of dollars this weekend
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Starting Friday night the Bangor Waterfront will host three consecutive shows that will bring in tens of thousands of fans.... and millions of dollars to the area.
Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly
According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
wgan.com
Former Governor Paul LePage
We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
wabi.tv
Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
wgan.com
Death of person found on bench in Bangor not considered suspicious
Police in Bangor say a person was found dead sitting on a bench Thursday morning. Police conducted a welfare check a little before 9 a.m. after receiving a call about a male who had not moved for some time. He was on a bench along a walking trail behind Harlow...
City of Bangor collaborating with developers to build tiny home community
BANGOR, Maine — The Martel Mobile Home Park in Bangor could see some major changes in the coming months. The City of Bangor is working with real estate developers who purchased the property, hoping to create more affordable housing options. Louie Morrison and his partner Luke McCannell are wanting...
WGME
Maine man allegedly threatened to shoot health care worker over COVID vaccine exemption
PATTEN (BDN) -- A 19-year-old Sherman man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened to shoot a health care worker in the head when she told him that she could not exempt him from a COVID-19 vaccine for religious reasons. Josiah Walker on Thursday allegedly went to the Katahdin Valley...
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
WPFO
Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
foxbangor.com
Waterville temporary ramp closure tonight
WATERVILLE– The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the southbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 127 in Waterville between 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. This work is weather-dependent. It is part of a contract awarded to Northeast Paving...
wabi.tv
Name of person killed in Waterville car v. motorcylce
Pick of the weekend is Saturday. A few passing showers on Sunday. Rain chances increasing for Labor Day.
foxbangor.com
Eastern Area Agency on Aging hopes to raise funds for programs with "senior prom"
HERMON — The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is giving folks a good reason to get dressed up and put on their dancing shoes. The Agency is putting on a senior prom, but it’s not what you might think. The big day is Friday September 16th from 6...
foxbangor.com
University of Maine is working to combat PFAS
ORONO–Research is being done at the University of Maine to combat toxic chemicals that are being found nearly everywhere. They’re found in the clothes you wear, the packages your food comes in and the water you drink. According to Dr. Apul, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also know as...
wabi.tv
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. The funeral will take place...
foxbangor.com
Pet of the week
BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came in studio today with the pet of the week, named Queenie. Check out the video interview for all the details about Queenie, and head to the Bangor Humane Society’s website for supplemental adoption info.
