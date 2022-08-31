ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

wabi.tv

Bangor woman battling ALS checking off bucket list item

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s a big weekend for a Bangor woman battling ALS. We’ve been following Tammy Michaels’ journey with the disease for several years now. This weekend, she’ll be checking something off her bucket list and with the community’s help, she and her husband David will be able to do even more.
BANGOR, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5

A new month is upon us and with it being a long weekend for Labor Day, I am including events going on for Monday too. If you are a fair fan, you are in luck again this weekend because three fairs are going on around Maine. If you enjoy music, there are a few end-of-summer concert series this weekend. If you enjoy cars, you are in luck because there are quite a few car shows around the state this weekend. There are plenty of family-friendly events, some free, and some with an admission fee. It's going to be a beautiful weekend, so grab your car keys and hit the road to check out one of these events. And as always, if you know of an event I didn't mention, feel free to add the details in the comments for others to check out. Enjoy the long weekend, everyone!
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
B98.5

Well Known Catholic Priest Serving Augusta Passes Away Suddenly

According to WABI, Father John Skehan, who had been serving the Saint Michael Parish in Augusta, passed away suddenly on Wednesday afternoon. At the time of his death, he had reportedly been visiting with friends. According to the parish website, relatives and friends are invited to attend a reception at...
AUGUSTA, ME
wgan.com

Former Governor Paul LePage

We speak with Erin Courtney from MTA about expected traffic heading into Labor day Weekend. Keeping you informed about what is happening inside Augusta with the experts from Maine Policy Institute.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Man found deceased on walking trail bench in Bangor

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor Police were called for a welfare check Thursday morning on Harlow Street for a person on a bench on the walking trail who hadn’t moved in some time. Officers located that man and determined he was deceased. An autopsy will be performed by the...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police find man dead along Kenduskeag Stream

BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police found a man dead on a bench along the Kenduskeag Stream on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Bangor Police Department stated officers responded to a welfare check around 8:49 a.m. and were called in behind 262 Harlow St. about a person on a bench near a walking trail who "reportedly hadn't moved in some time."
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine motorcyclist dies after colliding with van in Waterville

WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a van in Waterville Thursday morning. Waterville Police the crash happened on Route 201 near the intersection with Crescent Street. Police say the motorcycle and a Kennebec Valley Community Action van collided around 10 a.m. The motorcyclist died at the...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

Waterville temporary ramp closure tonight

WATERVILLE– The Maine Department of Transportation will be temporarily closing the southbound I-95 on- and off-ramps at Exit 127 in Waterville between 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 1st and 6:00 a.m. on Friday, September 2nd. This work is weather-dependent. It is part of a contract awarded to Northeast Paving...
WATERVILLE, ME
foxbangor.com

University of Maine is working to combat PFAS

ORONO–Research is being done at the University of Maine to combat toxic chemicals that are being found nearly everywhere. They’re found in the clothes you wear, the packages your food comes in and the water you drink. According to Dr. Apul, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also know as...
ORONO, ME
wabi.tv

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announces death of beloved priest

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced the death of Father John Skehan Thursday. They say Skehan died unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon while visiting with friends. Bishop Robert Deeley says a funeral service will take place at St. Augustine Church in Augusta. The funeral will take place...
AUGUSTA, ME
foxbangor.com

Pet of the week

BANGOR – Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society came in studio today with the pet of the week, named Queenie. Check out the video interview for all the details about Queenie, and head to the Bangor Humane Society’s website for supplemental adoption info.
BANGOR, ME

