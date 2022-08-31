Read full article on original website
Related
Officials alert residents to rising water levels in Croton River
Officials issued a warning to the community in Croton-on-Hudson about rising water levels in the Croton River.
Developer: Proposed $3B project for Ronkonkoma put on hold
The developer of the Midway Crossing air terminal and convention center says it’s now in the state Legislature's hands.
rocklanddaily.com
Funding Approved for County Road Resurfacing
Rockland County Executive Ed Day approved $333,633 in funding to resurface County roadways. The funding for this endeavor was approved by NYS Pave Our Potholes (POP) program.
rocklanddaily.com
Rockland Responds: Village of Spring Valley Trustee Sruly Eisenbach Responds to Shuttle Service Inquiry
I read an article in Rockland Daily the other day about a new shuttle starting and ending in the Village of Kaser. How do I get this same service in the Village of Spring Valley? It would be a fantastic service for so many people in Spring Valley who don't have another means of transportation and therefore have to rely on expensive taxis to get around to the main shopping spots in the area. Please let me know which agency I should get in touch with to request shuttle service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Napanoch Point wildfire grows in Ulster County's Minnewaska State Park Preserve
Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced the Napanoch Point fire has increased in size due to vegetation, terrain and weather conditions.
Disabled Bridgeport woman's house condemned due to 'unlivable' conditions
A disabled Bridgeport woman's home is set to be condemned by the Health Department due to mold, water damage and infestation. The property is owned by a former Bridgeport Fire official.
myrye.com
Remediation & Demolition Phase Started @ United Hospital Site After Delay
Remedial site work and demolition is finally expected to begin on the United Hospital site in Port Chester, at 406 Boston Post Road just over the City of Rye line and across from the Kohl’s Shopping Center. The work was originally scheduled to kick-off in April. The Remedial Investigation...
'It's a very dangerous situation.' Drivers welcome plans to make Southern State safer
A recent study unveiled ways to make the roadway safer, especially at the stretch in western and central Nassau County nicknamed 'Bloody Alley' because of the amount of accidents.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Leg of newborn found at Hunts Point DEP screening facility
Police have confirmed the discovery of a body part today at a screening facility for the Department of Environmental Protection in Hunts Point.
Palisades Interstate Parkway Driver Killed In Rollover Crash
A Rockland County driver died in a rollover overnight crash on the New Jersey side of the Palisades Interstate Parkway, authorities confirmed. The 2018 black Lincoln Navigator landed nose-first atop the center-median guardrail in what Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Lt. Raymond E. Walter said was a northbound crash between Exits 1 and 2 just north of the Alpine Lookout shortly after 2:30.m. Saturday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Hudson Valley
ALBANY – You don’t hear much on a daily basis about COVID-19, but the virus is still very much alive. Three more people in the Hudson Valley died from the disease on Wednesday, according to the latest reporting from the state Health Department. One person in each county...
Man dies in fall through gap on Newburgh-Beacon Bridge after car breaks down
According to police, Paul Montenero tried to get to the bridge's pedestrian walkway next to the roadway when he fell through a gap.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westmilfordmessenger.com
Route 23 bridge reconstruction to start next summer
The long-expected start of reconstruction of the Route 23 bridge in the High Crest/Smith Mills area is scheduled by the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) to get underway next summer. Tree cutting to clear the way for the bridge work is scheduled to begin in February. The bridge replacement...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Three commercial trucks burn
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Three vehicles owned by the CR Wolfe Heating Corporation in the Town of Wallkill caught fire at the company facilities at 449 East Main Street. The fire, reported just before 1 a.m. on Monday, brought out firefighters from Mechanicstown as well as the Orange County Fire Investigation Unit and Wallkill Town Police detectives.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Cloudy skies over commercial solar farms gathering in Goshen
The first agenda item for the August 18 Town of Goshen Planning board meeting was a joint public hearing between the Town Board and the Town’s Planning board to discuss the solar farm at Broadlea Road and Vivian Lane. This hearing was rescheduled to September 15, 2022. But that was only the beginning of the two Boards’ involvement in that solar farm.
UPDATE: Deceased Driver, Passengers ID'd In Multi-Fatal Van Crash On Palisades Parkway
UPDATE: The driver of a passenger van apparently suffered a medical episode before a crash overnight near the George Washington Bridge that killed him and three workers being shuttled home from a factory in Orange County, NY, authorities said. Eight others were hospitalized following the crash on the southbound on...
HV Restaurants That Are Off The Beaten Path New York
Chances are one of these two scenarios has happened to you recently when you were thinking about going out to eat. One, you are tired of the same old place and want to go somewhere new. Or Two you want to try a place that is off the beaten path maybe it is "off the beaten path.
therealdeal.com
RXR sues construction manager, alleging shoddy work in New Rochelle
RXR Realty has sent a clear message to Hudson Meridian Construction Group: Clean up your mess at our luxury residential property in New Rochelle or fork over the millions necessary to fix it. Scott Rechler’s firm is suing Hudson Meridian for improper construction of RXR’s 360 Huguenot mixed-use development in...
Police: Second leg discovered in Hunts Point DEP facility building
Police are investigating after the remains of a newborn were discovered inside a DEP facility building in Hunts Point.
wrnjradio.com
2 men accused of trespassing at private lake in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two men were charged for allegedly trespassing at a private Lake in Denville Township Friday. On August 26, police responded to Estling Lake on the report of individuals climbing the private spillway with kayaks and entering the private lake, police said. During the...
Comments / 0