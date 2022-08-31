Read full article on original website
Who is Ezyah - An Indy R&B Artist You Need to Check OutTyce TreadwayIndianapolis, IN
This Hotel's Kitchen Served as a Secondary Location for Feeding Medical Workers During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Indianapolis, IN
U.S. Air Force vet living his passion through woodworkingArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
At 11, Karla Nowlin inherited her dad's legacy of compassion and benevolence and opened Angels of Hope Home AgencyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WTHR
Operation Football: Whiteland 28, Decatur Central 7
INDIANAPOLIS — It was Decatur Central hosting Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. The Hawks were riding a six game win streak against their guests, but it was all Whiteland in this one, 28-7. Check out the highlights in the media player.
indyschild.com
9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
WTHR
Operation Football Band of the Week: Decatur Central High School
INDIANAPOLIS — We're back with Week 3 of Operation Football, and it wouldn't be the same without a Band of the Week!. The Decatur Central High School Marching Band and Guard performed for us this week. Decatur Central hosts Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. Check out their band's...
Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business
INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
'Wheel of Fortune' LIVE! Tour at Clowes Memorial Hall Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — The “Wheel of Fortune” LIVE! Tour is coming to Clowes Memorial Hall on Saturday, Sept. 10. The all-new live stage show is the one-and-only way fans can experience the game show in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios. Guests can audition to go on stage...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy
Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — High school football scores from around Indiana on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022:
WISH-TV
‘UnPHILtered’: Watch entire honor walk for Richmond police officer Seara Burton
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An honor walk for Officer Seara Burton was held Thursday. Her canine partner, police dog Brev, led her down a hallway at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, in front of law enforcement officers from several Indiana agencies. For Thursday night’s “UnPHILtered,” we did something a...
savi.org
How is Indianapolis Doing?
We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
WISH-TV
Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month
Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
Book your stay at Bloomington hotel's 'Stranger Things' suite
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," there's now a way you can feel like you're part of the series. Ahead of the fifth and final season and quickly-approaching Halloween, fans are visiting Graduate Bloomington hotels, where the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to East Kirkwood Avenue.
WTHR
Butter returns to Indianapolis
Butter is a celebration of Black artists. It's expected to draw thousands of people to the Stutz Building near downtown.
Veteran reunites with his military dog in Indianapolis after seven months apart
For nine months, U.S. Marine Corporal Nicholas Rice served his country in Japan alongside Fredy, a Military Working Dog. The two are now forever reunited in the United States.
Drew Brees partners with 2 Purdue teammates to open 10th Stretch Zone
FISHERS, Ind. — Drew Brees is back - in business. Likely bound for enshrinement in NFL's Hall of Fame, the now-retired quarterback is partnering with two other former Purdue Boilermakers in Fishers' Stretch Zone. "Two of my best friends in the world, Ben Smith and Jason Loerzel, we were...
WTHR
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Warren Central High School
INDIANAPOLIS — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are the Warren Central Warriors. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again
INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A warmer holiday weekend
INDIANAPOLIS — Our weather pattern starts to heat up as the long holiday weekend arrives. Forecast highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday and at 90 degrees on Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. The muggy meter starts to climb and there will...
Colts donated $25,000 to 2 local high schools to pay for athletic trainers
On Thursday, the Indianapolis Colts awarded grants to two local high schools to provide nationally certified and state-licensed athletic training care to their student-athletes.
More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan
INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
WTHR
