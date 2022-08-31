ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

Operation Football: Whiteland 28, Decatur Central 7

INDIANAPOLIS — It was Decatur Central hosting Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. The Hawks were riding a six game win streak against their guests, but it was all Whiteland in this one, 28-7. Check out the highlights in the media player.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

9 Awesome Events Happening Labor Day Weekend in Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 9 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Tuttle Orchards offers lots of fall fun. In September enjoy our sunflower meadow and cut your own sunflowers. In October, visit the pumpkin patch. All fall enjoy the Tractor Town Kids Area, Corn Maze, cut your own sunflowers, apples cider slushies, and pick up some apples in the Farm Store.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Operation Football Band of the Week: Decatur Central High School

INDIANAPOLIS — We're back with Week 3 of Operation Football, and it wouldn't be the same without a Band of the Week!. The Decatur Central High School Marching Band and Guard performed for us this week. Decatur Central hosts Whiteland Friday night on Operation Football. Check out their band's...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Compete in your favorite game show at new Castleton business

INDIANAPOLIS — A new business in Castleton puts guests in their own game show, complete with their very own host. Game Show Battle Rooms invites friends, family, coworkers or teammates to face off against each other. Competitors choose between two different experiences, which are split into two rooms. Each...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

CFB world reacts to Illinois-Indiana catch controversy

Was it a catch or not? It’s become one of the most consistently asked questions throughout all levels of football in recent years. And as Big Ten rivals Illinois and Indiana opened their 2022 season against each other in a dramatic, down-to-the-wire game on Friday night, a catch controversy emerged.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Matt Hagan
savi.org

How is Indianapolis Doing?

We’ve started a new SAVI project, How Is Indianapolis Doing?, which will provide monthly updates on how the Indianapolis metro area is recovering and emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic impacted nearly every aspect of life in American cities for the past two years and Indianapolis was no exception. This project will feature regularly updated visualizations on some of the most pressing and challenging issues in our community. Categories include Employed Persons, Employment in Key Sectors, Housing Prices, How Long Houses are on the Market, Monthly Rent, Gas Prices, Public Transit Usage, Office Occupancy, Violent Crime, and Pandemic Relief Funding. The project was inspired by The City, based in New York City.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Air Supply brings tour to Indiana next month

Their millions of fans around the world are known as “airheads,” crazy about the music of Air Supply. The Australian duo is celebrating their 47th anniversary this year, and their tour is making two upcoming stops in Indiana. Graham Russel, singer-songwriter and guitarist, joined us Tuesday on “All...
NASHVILLE, IN
WTHR

Book your stay at Bloomington hotel's 'Stranger Things' suite

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If you're a fan of the hit Netflix show "Stranger Things," there's now a way you can feel like you're part of the series. Ahead of the fifth and final season and quickly-approaching Halloween, fans are visiting Graduate Bloomington hotels, where the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, is brought to East Kirkwood Avenue.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Heating up again

INDIANAPOLIS — Purdue and IU kick off their seasons this week. Purdue is up first on Thursday night at Ross Ade hosting Penn State. It is an 8pm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. IU hosts Illinois on Friday night at 8pm. There will be...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: A warmer holiday weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — Our weather pattern starts to heat up as the long holiday weekend arrives. Forecast highs will be in the upper 80s on Friday and at 90 degrees on Saturday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Friday. The muggy meter starts to climb and there will...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

More than 400,000 customers lose power in Indiana, Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 400,000 customers across Michigan and Indiana lost power Monday, utilities reported, as severe thunderstorms packing winds as high as 60 mph hour raked the region. DTE Energy reported more than 231,000 customers without power, Consumers Energy reported more than 157,000 Michigan customers without service just...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

