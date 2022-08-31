Read full article on original website
Delaware district uses locked bags to implement new middle school cell phone policy
The Colonial School District has implemented a new cellphone initiative this school year with the expectation of “out of sight, out of trouble.”. The northern Delaware district’s goal is to improve students’ social, emotional, and academic well-being as they begin their first week of classes. Students are not required to participate.
New Philadelphia schools superintendent speaks to educators, school staff
"I've heard lots from our community about the extent to which we need to work together, build greater trust and transparency," Watlington said.
Philadelphia parents’ eviction worries extend to school
Families who are set to be forced out of their homes in a West Philadelphia affordable housing complex are worried about how their children will get to their schools, or whether they’ll need to find new ones.Over 30 children live in the University City Townhomes and attend area schools like Powel Elementary School, Science Leadership Academy Middle School (also known as SLAMS), and West Philadelphia High School. As parents scramble to...
The abrupt closure of Daroff Charter School in West Philly blindsided parents. Here’s how they’re coping
Growing up, Alisha Flamer attended her local school, Daroff Elementary in West Philadelphia’s Haddington neighborhood. When she had kids of her own, Flamer said enrolling them at Daroff, which had converted to a charter school in 2010, was still the obvious choice. “To me and other parents, it was...
WRIC TV
GOP escalates fight against citizen-led ballot initiatives
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people signed petitions this year backing proposed ballot initiatives to expand voting access, ensure abortion rights and legalize recreational marijuana in Arizona, Arkansas and Michigan. Yet voters might not get a say because Republican officials or judges have blocked the...
phillygoes2college.org
Cecil B. Moore Scholarship: Full-Tuition at Temple for North Philadelphia Students
Learn below about Temple University’s Cecil B. Moore Scholars Program which creates an academic pathway and offers full-tuition scholarships for Philadelphia public school students living in North Philadelphia. There are 20-25 scholarships offered each academic year. Interested students, families, and counselors can register here for an upcoming information session.
NBC Philadelphia
Several Catholic Schools Without Textbooks Ahead of School Year
Several schools within the Archdiocese of Philadelphia are without vital textbooks due to a system “backlog” a week before the start of the school year, educators say. Archdiocese officials say the lack of books is due to a backlog with Non Public Information System, a web-based application for school’s to order instruction material for non-public schools.
penncapital-star.com
CHOP moves a center closer to W. Philadelphia community
PHILADELPHIA — A recent report on the health of families in the neighborhoods surrounding Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) ranked mental health as the No. 1 issue over all other health problems, according to the hospital. City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier, said she is not surprised: “If you think...
billypenn.com
Ya Fav Trashman is running for Philadelphia City Council
North Philly native Terrill Haigler started talking trash online a little over two years ago. Now he hopes to take that talk directly into city politics. Better known as “Ya Fav Trashman,” Haigler on Saturday declared his candidacy for City Council, announcing his plans to run for an at-large seat in the 2023 Democratic primary. He made it official at one of his regular community clean-up events, in Francisville just off North Broad Street.
phillyvoice.com
Philly, suburbs urged to conserve water during drought watch
Philadelphia residents should cut their water usage by 3 to 6 gallons each day until a newly-declared drought watch is lifted, Pennsylvania officials say. The same recommendations applies to people in Bucks, Delaware and Montgomery Counties. They're among 36 counties that have been placed under a drought watch by the Department of Environmental Protection due to dry conditions.
kensingtonvoice.com
For North Philly’s Black and Latinx communities, long COVID is an unequal burden
After 32 years on the road, Luis had no choice but to retire early from truck driving when a case of COVID-19 left him unable to work and eventually pass the CDL physical exam. An Olney resident and patient at Congreso Health Center, Luis contracted COVID-19 on March 18, 2020....
wmmr.com
This is Pennsylvania’s Best Breakfast Spot
I personally think breakfast is the best meal of the day. I honestly can eat breakfast food any time of the day or night: chocolate-chip pancakes, scrambled eggs, toast, cereal and more. There’s just no beating solid breakfast food. That said, I also believe Pennsylvania has some terrific breakfast restaurants to feed that craving.
billypenn.com
Mastriano’s Civil War fixation; 5 years to get A/C in schools; Nigerian food truck on the Boulevard | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. Doug Mastriano’s Confederacy ties go beyond that one photo. The Republican candidate for governor of Pa. is facing backlash for wearing a Confederate...
progressivegrocer.com
The Burns’ Family Fresh Grocer Unveils Mural
The Burns’ Family Fresh Grocer, in collaboration with Mural Arts Philadelphia, the nation’s largest public-art program, dedicated a new mural, Sowing Desire, at The Fresh Grocer store at 5601 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia, on Thursday, Aug. 25 at 11 a.m. The artwork is described as “an ode to West Philadelphia; the women artists who live, work and shop there; and the long history of community gardens and the importance of fresh food in our lives.”
jerseysbest.com
2022 Labor Day events in N.J. celebrate workers in fun and festive ways
While Labor Day tends to signal thoughts of a long weekend, backyard barbecues, last-minute trips to the beach and the official “unofficial” end of summer, the nationally observed holiday holds important historical significance. Origins of Labor Day date back to the American Industrial Revolution in the late 1880s,...
Delaware woman sent to prison for COVID relief funds theft
A Wilmington woman was sentenced this week to 31 months in jail for applying for and taking $246,000 in false claims for federal COVID-19 relief funds. Ana Soto, 41, who formerly lived in Newark, submitted 17 fraudulent loan applications for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act money. She had applied for as much as $746,000 in small ... Read More
Hundreds of rental assistance payments are apparently missing. N.J. lawmaker asks what went wrong.
Hundreds of payments meant to stop financially strapped renters in New Jersey are apparently missing, and now one lawmaker is asking why. State Sen. Troy Singleton, D-Burlington, asked Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, a fellow Democrat who serves as the head of the state Department of Community Affairs (DCA), which administers the rental programs, to explain what the agency is doing to get the money to those who were approved for the programs but never got the payments.
fox29.com
Study: Philadelphia is rudest city in America, has rudest locals
PHILADELPHIA - The City of Brotherly Love may not be so loving to others, according to a study conducted by Preply. "For those who travel often, experiencing cultural mismatches can be common," the language learning website said. "Even among cities in the same country, there are differences in local traditions, behaviors, mannerisms, and sayings that can affect our opinions of a place."
camdencounty.com
Temporary Workers and Poll Workers Needed
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – The Camden County Board of Elections is in need of 13 temporary employees to work from Sept. 19 to Nov. 22 as well as poll workers for the general election on Nov. 2. To be considered for the temporary position, applicants must:. Be registered to...
Network to Preserve African American Burial Grounds in the Works
There are more than 100 historic African American cemeteries in Pennsylvania. Two nonprofit organizations have begun a project to aid the groups who maintain them. Preservation Pennsylvania and PA Hallowed Grounds recently announced grants from the 1772 Foundation and the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, to establish the Pennsylvania African American Cemetery Stewards Network.
