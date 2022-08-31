ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

15-year-old arrested after Orange Line shuttle bus driver is attacked by juveniles

BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting.  The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested. 
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’

A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
