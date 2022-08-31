BOSTON -- A teenager has been charged in connection with an attack on an Orange Line shuttle bus driver. Police said the 15-year-old was among a group of nine passengers who were kicked off the bus because of the way they were acting. The driver was at the Jackson Square MBTA stop in Jamaica Plain when he was attacked Thursday evening as the suspect was on his way off the bus. According to police, the driver was attacked a second when he got off the bus. He was kicked and punched after he fell to the ground.The driver needed to be hospitalized but has since been released. The D.A. said the suspect dropped a backpack at the scene and when he went to the police station to get it, he was arrested.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO