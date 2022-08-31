ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Chalkbeat

1,000 central, borough NYC schools staff moving to district level

New York City’s education department will move 1,000 central and borough-level staff to district offices, Chancellor David Banks announced on Friday. Staffers will be pulled from central leadership, First Deputy Chancellor Dan Weisberg’s office, early childhood education, and from borough offices “to more effectively support schools in coordination with district superintendents,” according to a news release about the restructuring. Borough offices — which a spokesperson said will no longer exist after the administration’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC 2022-2023 public school calendar: Here are key dates for upcoming academic year

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It’s time to stock up on any last-minute school supplies, because the first day of classes is right around the corner. Students can expect a sense of normalcy when they return to their classrooms, with the city ditching many of its former coronavirus (COVID-19) safety protocols in public schools for the 2022-2023 school year.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Why a NYC educator thinks teachers are leaving the field

With school about to kick off for the year, many are worried about a teacher shortage. Many teachers have left the field since 2020. While many have said it’s a pay issue, some teachers say it’s a bunch of issues, including Sari Rosenberg. “It’s not a teacher shortage problem. It’s a you disrespected, underpaid & […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC schools to revamp reading program after test scores decline

NEW YORK -- A disturbing national study shows the COVID pandemic's devastating educational costs for the first time. The report compared scores of 9-year-olds across the country from this year to 2020. In reading, the average score decreased five points - the largest drop since 1990. In math, scores dropped seven points - the first time ever that math scores dropped. Thursday, New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks spoke about the issue with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer. While the study is certainly upsetting, especially since it notes minority students were hit the hardest, Banks said he was by no means shocked...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
arizonasuntimes.com

Elite New York City Private School Director Shows Contempt for ‘White Boys’ Who Push Back Against Her Leftwing Political Activism at School

The student activities director at an elite New York City private school revealed in an undercover Project Veritas (PV) video that she “sneaks” her left-wing political agenda into classrooms “wherever I can.”. “I just keep trying to disrupt wherever I can,” Jennifer “Ginn” Norris is heard saying...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Hiwire Honeybees at the New York State Fair

GEDDES N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Beekeepers across New York are at the Fair giving people a taste of what it’s like to make honey!. It’s an industry that keeps the state pollinating as long as the weather plays in their favor. Ray Lowe has had a sweet job...
LAFAYETTE, NY
eastnewyork.com

NYCHA to Prison Pipeline Revealed in Study by Columbia University and PNAS

Content Distributed by NYC Newswire | Courtesy Columbia University Center for Justice & PNAS. The National Executive Council at the Center for Justice partnered with The CUNY Graduate Center to highlight structural incarceration. Against the backdrop of the United States registering the highest incarceration rates in the world, scholars at...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Chalkbeat

NYC officials say classrooms are air conditioned. Help us find out.

Five years ago, former Mayor Bill de Blasio vowed that every New York City public school classroom would be air conditioned by 2022.Now, after early setbacks and changing deadlines, city officials say they have followed through on that goal, with roughly 19,000 instructional spaces out of nearly 60,000 total receiving air conditioning since 2017. ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
seniorresource.com

Home Care Services In New York City: Top 10 Highest-Rated

For many seniors, aging in place is a great option. Of course, family, friends, and neighbors are always willing to lend a helping hand, but sometimes, you need a little more support. That’s where home care services come in! Home care services can help with a variety of needs, from live-in care to light housekeeping and more. We’ve scoured the web and found the top 10 best home care services near New York City. So, if you’re a senior living in or around the city, this might be just be the perfect list for you!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverdalepress.com

Kingsbridge Armory braces for new battle

Pigeons nest in its ceiling trusses while powdery white efflorescence fans out across its masonry — a sure sign of too much moisture. The Kingsbridge Armory has been vacant, more or less, since it was decommissioned by the New York National Guard and handed over to the city in the 1990s. Plans to redevelop the former home of the Guard’s Eighth Regiment have foundered under a succession of mayors, culminating with the failure of the private Kingsbridge National Ice Center venture late last year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
localsyr.com

Aug. 26: Governor and State Fair Director

STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — On this edition of Newsmakers, Governor Kathy Hochul visits the Great New York State Fair on opening day. After making opening remarks and taking questions from reporters, the Governor toured the Fairgrounds. Then, interim State Fair Director Sean Hennessey talks about the first few days...
SYRACUSE, NY
kiiky.com

15 Highest Paid Lawyers In New York City|2022

Come to think of it, if you intend to study law in New York, then getting the details about the highest-paid lawyers in New York may be informative and entertaining. Here, we will be discussing lawyers who have a net worth that is at least seven digits long. Whose salaries...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

