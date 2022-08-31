Read full article on original website
Nationals position Josh Palacios in right field on Saturday
Washington Nationals outfielder Josh Palacios is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the New York Mets. Palacios will take over right field after Joey Meneses was moved to first base, Luke Voit was announced as Saturday's designated hitter, and Nelson Cruz was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Max Scherzer,...
Christian Bethancourt not in lineup Saturday for Rays
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Christian Bethancourt is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bethancourt is being replaced behind the plate by Francisco Mejia versus Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt. In 266 plate appearances this season, Bethancourt has a .238 batting average with a .668 OPS, 9...
Miguel Rojas sitting Saturday for Miami
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas is being replaced at shortstop by Joey Wendle versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. In 426 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .228 batting average with a .597 OPS, 6...
Isiah Kiner-Falefa sitting for Yankees on Saturday
New York Yankees infielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kiner-Falefa is being replaced at shortstop by Oswald Peraza versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 435 plate appearances this season, Kiner-Falefa has a .261 batting average with a .626...
Diamondbacks starting Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop on Saturday night
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Perdomo will operate the shortstop position after Wilmer Difo was benched at home. numberFire's models project Perdomo to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Josh VanMeter starting in Pittsburgh's Saturday lineup versus Toronto
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Josh VanMeter is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. VanMeter will handle designated hitting duties after Cal Mitchell was positioned in right field, Jack Suwinski was shifted to left, and Tucupita Mercano was benched. numberFire's models project VanMeter to score 6.7 FanDuel points...
Pittsburgh's Jason Delay catching on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Jason Delay is batting ninth in Saturday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Delay will start behind the plate after Tyler Heineman was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Delay to score 4.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Andrew Benintendi (wrist) not in Yankees' Saturday evening lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Benintendi is being replaced in left field by Aaron Hicks versus Rays starter Corey Kluber. In 521 plate appearances this season, Benintendi has a .302 batting average with a .768 OPS, 5...
Rafael Ortega hitting sixth for Chicago on Saturday night
Chicago Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega is starting in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ortega will operate center field after Nelson Velazquez was rested in St. Louis. In a matchup versus Cardinals' righty Adam Wainwright, our models project Ortega to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Cody Bellinger on Dodgers' bench Thursday afternoon
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Chris Bassitt and the New York Mets. Bellinger will move to the bench after going 1-for-13 with a walk and a run over his last four contests. Trayce Thompson will replace Bellinger in center field and hit eighth.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hitting sixth for Blue Jays on Saturday evening
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gurriel Jr. will man left field after Teoscar Hernandez was moved to right and Jackie Bradley Jr. was rested in Pittsburgh. numberFire's models project Gurriel Jr. to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary...
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infeilder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project DeJong for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.5...
Raimel Tapia in center field for Toronto on Saturday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Raimel Tapia is batting eighth in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tapia will man center field after George Springer was picked as Toronto's designated hitter, Vladimir Guerrero was named Saturday's first baseman, and Cavan Biggio was benched. In a matchup versus Roansy Contreras, our models...
Nicky Lopez in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Lopez is getting the nod at second base, batting ninth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Lopez for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Chicago's Zach McKinstry operating third base on Saturday
Chicago Cubs third baseman Zach McKinstry is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will take over third base after Christopher Morel was left on the bench against their division competition. In a matchup versus right-hander Adam Wainwright, our models project McKinstry to score 8.1 FanDuel...
Luke Williams in Marlins' lineup on Saturday
Miami Marlins infielder Luke Williams is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. Williams is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Bryce Elder. Our models project Williams for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
William Contreras batting fifth for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is starting in Saturday's game against the Miami Marlins. Contreras will catch against his division rivals after Travis d'Arnaud was given a breather at home. numberFire's models project Contreras to score 14.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
Marcell Ozuna batting eighth for Atlanta on Friday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Miami Marlins. Ozuna will start in left field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Eddie Rosario moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Ozuna for 9.1 FanDuel points on...
Amed Rosario out of Cleveland's Saturday lineup
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Amed Rosario is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario will sit on the bench after Tyler Freeman was picked as Saturday's starting shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 423 batted balls this season, Rosario has produced a 4.5% barrel rate and a .309 expected...
Eddie Rosario in right field for Atlanta on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Rosario will man right field after Robbie Grossman was benched in Atlanta. In a matchup versus right-hander Edward Cabrera, our models project Rosario to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
