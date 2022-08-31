ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game

Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe

Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
10 Things to Know - Cincinnati

10 Things to Know - Cincinnati

1. – Arkansas and Cincinnati are meeting on the gridiron for the first time in history. The Razorbacks won all five games against non-conference opponents in 2021. The last time Arkansas dropped a game to a non-conference opponent was against Western Kentucky (Nov. 9, 2019). Additionally, head coach Sam Pittman is 5-0 versus non-conference foes.
ClutchPoints

Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas

The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
