4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cincinnati Area
The Best Small Town in Ohio For A Weekend Getaway
This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest
4 Places To Get Bagels in Ohio
Fall Fun at the Cincinnati Nature Center: A History of This Great Local Spot and What They Offer
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
Arkansas vs. Cincinnati Week 1 schedule, how to watch, TV channel, streaming, game timeHow to watchWhen: Sat., Sept. 3 Time: 3:30 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Streaming: fuboTV What you need to knowArkansas: One of college football's most improved teams last season, the Razorbacks lose some, ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cincinnati reportedly decides on starting QB for Arkansas game
Cincinnati will go with senior Ben Bryant at quarterback over former top 300 recruit Evan Prater for Saturday’s season opener against Arkansas. ESPN’s Pete Thamel has the report. As reported, Bryant used the transfer portal as a college football version of the “G League” or however players get...
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas vs Cincinnati: Luke Fickell Hints at What Dooms Cincinnati against SEC Teams
The SEC has seemingly been Cincinnati football’s kryptonite the last two seasons. To be fair, that could be said about a lot of programs considering it is the best conference in college football. It’s been especially true for the Bearcats, though, as they had perfect seasons spoiled by Georgia and Alabama in 2020 and 2021, respectively.
Cincinnati Football: TV coverage, commentators, where to watch Week 1
Following a competitive fall camp, the Cincinnati Bearcats are all set for the season-opening matchup against Arkansas on Saturday. Both programs are ranked in the preseason top-25 so it was an obvious choice for ESPN to broadcast the game. Cincinnati and Arkansas are scheduled to matchup at 3:30 PM at...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lee Corso predicts SEC team will 'blast' tough Week 1 foe
Lee Corso doesn’t seem to think much of the Arkansas-Cincinnati matchup despite it being one of the few games between two Top 25 ranked teams. A quick soundbyte would suggest he doesn’t think it will be competitive at all. Cincinnati made big headlines last season when the Bearcats...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
10 Things to Know - Cincinnati
1. – Arkansas and Cincinnati are meeting on the gridiron for the first time in history. The Razorbacks won all five games against non-conference opponents in 2021. The last time Arkansas dropped a game to a non-conference opponent was against Western Kentucky (Nov. 9, 2019). Additionally, head coach Sam Pittman is 5-0 versus non-conference foes.
Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas
The Cincinnati Bearcats will begin their 2022 season with a showdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Ahead of this battle between two ranked teams, we’ll look at some bold college football predictions for Cincinnati against Arkansas. The 2021 season was nothing short of magical for Cincinnati. The Bearcats won the American Athletic Conference with a perfect […] The post Cincinnati football: 3 bold predictions for Bearcats in 2022 season opener vs. Arkansas appeared first on ClutchPoints.
High school football scores: Vote for the Week 3 Player of the Week
Friday Frenzy's Game of the Week is Badin at Withrow, but crews will be throughout the Tri-State tonight.
14 Things To Do in Cincinnati This Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-4)
This weekend, catch the WEBN fireworks show or sink your teeth into a giant turkey leg at the Ohio Renaissance Festival.
spectrumnews1.com
After years of work, Turfway Park opens gaming facility, racing to follow
FLORENCE, Ky. — After years of renovations, Turfway Park Racing and Gaming opened its gaming facility in Florence on Thursday. While live horse racing won’t return until later this year, hundreds of guests tried their hands at the facility’s new historical horse racing machines. What You Need...
WLWT 5
Winton Hills football, cheerleading practice interrupted after man showed up with a gun
CINCINNATI — Parents were outraged after a man showed up to a football and cheerleading practice waving a gun. This happened at the Winton Hills Crusaders practice, a nonprofit sports program. Parents WLWT spoke with are still livid as they learned a man with a gun was less than...
Fox 19
Heart of a Champion: Milford football coach returns after major surgery
MILFORD, Ohio (WXIX) - The Milford Eagles’ head football coach is back on the sidelines after heart problems sidelined him for the start of the season. Tom Grippa is constant energy. He has been a head coach for more than three decades. At 66 years old, he will tell...
4 Places To Get Chili in Cincinnati
If you're in Ohio, trying Cincinnati chili at least once is a must. Cincinnati chili typically features ground beef, spices like allspice and cumin, cheddar cheese, onions, and beans.
eaglecountryonline.com
Adam Dixon Sets Single Game Passing TD Record in First Collegiate Game
Dixon is a 2020 South Dearborn HS graduate. Adam Dixon. Wilmington College Athletics photo. (Buena Vista, Va.) – A former South Dearborn High School football star has put himself in the record books at the collegiate level. Adam Dixon, a 2020 South Dearborn graduate, threw a Wilmington College record...
TripAdvisor Blog
15 fun and unique things you can only do in Cincinnati
With its abundance of beautiful 19th-century buildings, bridge-lined riverfront, and world-class breweries courtesy of the German immigrants who flocked to the city in the 1800s, Cincinnati never fails to surprise first-time visitors and even those who call it home. Ahead, we serve up 15 ways to make the most of your visit.
Which ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Here's which 'WKRP in Cincinnati' cast members are alive and what they're doing today.
WLWT 5
Oktoberfest Zinzinnati to offer cashless option this year
CINCINNATI — Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is just a few weeks away and this year there will be an easier way to pay for all the beer and bratwurst. Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is launching a cashless option this year at all beer and Pepsi booths. The booths will accept all major credit...
linknky.com
Renegade Grille coming to The Party Source
The popular Cincinnati Renegade Street Eats food truck is making its location inside The Party Source in Bellevue permanent. The food truck has been operated by Kris Buening and her husband for the past eight years. Renegade Street Eats specializes in wings, burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Buening has crafted the recipes herself.
Three Cincinnati Outdoor Markets You Can Visit This Labor Day Weekend
These markets boast a variety of different offerings that range from art to clothes and antiques.
WKRC
Joey Votto (the dog) finds home after being fostered by Reds' player and girlfriend
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A lucky dog named after Cincinnati baseball legend Joey Votto has found a forever home. The Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society announced the adoption on Facebook Thursday. Reds infielder Jonathan India and his girlfriend, Daniella, had been fostering the dog since May, and drove hours to take...
