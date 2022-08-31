ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

KSNB Local4

Drugs, 120 mile per hour chase, near Lexington

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A dangerous 16-minute-long high speed chase near Lexington ended safely with an Illinois man in jail. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, around 11:00 a.m. Wednesday a trooper witnessed a Nissan Versa traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Lexington. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
LEXINGTON, NE
KSNB Local4

Crete football chirps by Lexington

CRETE, Neb. (KSNB) - From east to west, Lexington traveled to Crete for their Friday night matchup. It was a tight game for all four quarters but Crete won it by just two, 15-13. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
CRETE, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City football tramples Cozad

COZAD, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City hit the dusty trail to take on Cozad Friday night. A weather delay setback the start of the game, but the Bison still made it rain on the Haymakers, winning 49-14. Watch the embedded video for full highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

McCook football cooks Gothenburg

GOTHENBURG, Neb. (KSNB) - McCook made the trek out to Gothenburg for some Friday night football. The Bison were off to a sizzling start, but had a slight cool down and lead flip, before garnering momentum to really get cooking. McCook beats Gothenburg 38-14. Watch the embedded video for full...
MCCOOK, NE

