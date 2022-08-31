Read full article on original website
Drew McIntyre Uses 'Broken Dreams' As Part Of WWE Clash At The Castle Entrance
What's that metronome I hear, perhaps the end is drawing near. "Broken Dreams" finally returned to WWE television at WWE Clash at the Castle as McIntyre used the song as part of the video package leading up to his entrance for his match against Roman Reigns. The video package showed...
Triple H Says He Has A Scheduled Conversation With Bad Bunny To 'See What's Available'
Bad Bunny might be returning to WWE. Bad Bunny was famously part of WrestleMania 37 when he teamed with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz & John Morrison. Bunny returned at the 2022 Royal Rumble as a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match. Triple H says he'll soon...
Friday Ratings: Dynasty Eyes Season Low in Audience, SmackDown Dips
In the latest TV show ratings, the antepenultimate episode of The CW’s Dynasty this week drew 190,000 total viewers — a final-season low, and the sudser’s third smallest audience ever — and a 0.0 demo rating. Opening The CW’s Friday night, Killer Camp (200K/0.0) shed some viewers. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown posted is second smallest audience in 12 weeks (with not quite 2 million viewers), while also dipping in the demo (to a 0.4 rating). That said, it still led Friday in the demo. ABC’s 20/20 rerun delivered the night’s largest audience, with 2.4 million viewers. CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation (2 mil/0.2) was steady. Want...
McIntyre Works Out In The Welsh Mountains, Brandon Thurston On Talk Is Jericho, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, September 2, 2022. - In preparation of his match with Roman Reigns at Clash At The Castle, WWE released a video of Drew McIntyre working out in the Welsh mountains. You can view that video above. - Wrestlenomics' Brandon Thurston appeared on...
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s
Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
Chris Jericho: Triple H Is Changing The Narrative, NXT Sucks, My Boss Has More Money Than His Does
Chris Jericho has responded to Triple H. During an interview with Ariel Helwani that premiered on September 2, Triple H was asked about AEW and if he was punished for AEW beating NXT in the Wednesday Night Wars. Triple H replied, "No, no. People put so much pressure on this...
AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram
AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
The New Day Gets Ragna-Rocked, Motor City Machine Guns Appear | WWE SD x AEW Rampage Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, September 2, 2022:. - The Viking Raiders defeated the New Day in a hard-fought Viking Rules match. In the end, the powerhouses slammed Xavier Woods through two tables with the Ragnarok to clinch the win.
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right
Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Tyson Fury Knocks Austin Theory Stiff And Sings 'American Pie' At WWE Clash At The Castle
Austin Theory tried to interrupt another main event, but was once again stopped from cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase. With Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre both down in their Undisputed WWE Universal Title bout at WWE Clash at the Castle, Theory hit the ring, looking to cash in.
Tony Khan: The Build For CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Has Been Different Than Anything We've Done Before
Tony Khan discusses the build for the CM Punk and Jon Moxley title match at All Out. When it was revealed that CM Punk and Jon Moxley were set to unify their respective AEW World Titles on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans around the world of wrestling were caught by surprise, as many people were expecting the two to clash at the All Out pay-per-view.
Tony Khan Thought Recent Talent Meeting Was Positive, Addressed 'Dozens Of Points'
Ahead of the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW reportedly held a talent meeting to address issues that had come up. Reported issues included contract inquiries from other companies, personal issues, unrest, and more. Fightful Select reported that Khan, Tony Schiavone, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Chris Jericho...
WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review
Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Liv Morgan Teases Surprise Acting Role, Notes That News Is Coming 'Very Very Very Soon'
Liv Morgan is headed back to Hollywood. Although current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her hands full in the ring on a regular basis, that isn't preventing her from dabbling in the world of acting. Recently, Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, had a role in 'The Kill Room', which is a film that is currently in post-production. Samuel L Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman are also set to star in the movie.
Bobby Fish Gone, AEW All Out, WWE Clash Previews | Grapsody 9/2/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for September 2, 2022 in a special Friday show!
GCW The Settlement Series - Part 2 Results (9/3): Billie Starkz, Cole Radrick, Tony Deppen In Action
GCW held its Settlement Series Part 2 event on September 3 from Grand Sports Arena in Hoffman Estates, IL. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. GCW The Settlement Series - Part 2 Results (9/3) - The Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey...
Fozzy Reveals That Chris Jericho Suffered A Throat Injury On 8/10 AEW Dynamite, Upcoming Tour Altered
Chris Jericho is recovering from a throat injury. According to a new Facebook post from Fozzy, Chris Jericho is currently recovering from a severely bruised larynx that he suffered on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Due to this injury, Fozzy's upcoming tour has been slightly altered, as the first two weeks of the tour have been pushed back to the spring in 2023 in order to give Jericho time to heal.
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury
Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
