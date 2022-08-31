ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Friday Ratings: Dynasty Eyes Season Low in Audience, SmackDown Dips

In the latest TV show ratings, the antepenultimate episode of The CW’s Dynasty this week drew 190,000 total viewers — a final-season low, and the sudser’s third smallest audience ever — and a 0.0 demo rating. Opening The CW’s Friday night, Killer Camp (200K/0.0) shed some viewers. Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown posted is second smallest audience in 12 weeks (with not quite 2 million viewers), while also dipping in the demo (to a 0.4 rating). That said, it still led Friday in the demo. ABC’s 20/20 rerun delivered the night’s largest audience, with 2.4 million viewers. CBS’ Secret Celebrity Renovation (2 mil/0.2) was steady. Want...
Trevor Murdoch Talks About The Behind-The-Scenes Environment Of WWE In The Mid-2000s

Trevor Murdoch recalls his WWE experience and some of the backstage stress that existed when he was a WWE Superstar. Trevor Murdoch, in 2007, was a multi-time WWE World Tag Team Champion. During his time with WWE, he was paired with Lance Cade and would go on to have pay-per-view matches against The Hardy Boyz and a brief feud on Monday Night Raw against D-Generation X. However, behind the scenes, the WWE environment can be difficult to navigate, especially at that time.
AEW All Out Zero Hour To Stream On Instagram

AEW is coming to Instagram. Appearing on AEW Unrestricted, Tony Khan announced that AEW All Out Zero Hour, which is the pre-show for AEW All Out, will stream live on Instagram. "Zero Hour is free for anybody to watch. It's on AEW YouTube, AEW Facebook, AEW Twitter, and for the...
Finn Balor On The Good Brothers' Potential WWE Return: I'm Sure It'll Happen When The Time Is Right

Finn Balor is confident that The Good Brothers (Anderson and Gallows) will return to WWE. Anderson and Gallows signed with WWE in 2016 after they hada successful run in NJPW and ROH, among other promotions. They reunited with AJ Styles and formed The Club to bring the Bullet Club's presence to WWE. They won the Raw Tag Tea, Championship twice before they were released in 2020. Since then, they've had a prominent run in IMPACT Wrestling, and they have also returned to NJPW, but the duo has once again entered the open market.
Chris Rock Says That Will Smith ‘Hit Me Over The Nicest Joke’ During Stand Up Show

Chris Rock, 57, once again spoke out about Will Smith‘s infamous slap at the 2022 Academy Awards. The comedian reportedly said the actor hit him over “the nicest joke” he’s ever told, during a show on his and Dave Chappelle‘s co-headlining European tour on Sept. 2. “Did that s–t hurt? Goddamn right,” he said, according to ET. “The motherf*cker hit me over a bulls*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told!”
Tony Khan: The Build For CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley Has Been Different Than Anything We've Done Before

Tony Khan discusses the build for the CM Punk and Jon Moxley title match at All Out. When it was revealed that CM Punk and Jon Moxley were set to unify their respective AEW World Titles on the August 24 episode of AEW Dynamite, fans around the world of wrestling were caught by surprise, as many people were expecting the two to clash at the All Out pay-per-view.
WWE and AEW Go Home! AEW Rampage & WWE Smackdown 9/2/22 Review

Kate Elizabeth (@MissKateFabe) and Alex Palowski (@AlexSourGraps) discuss:. -AEW World Trios Championship Tournament Semi-Final. -Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo vs. Ortiz and Ruby Soho. -Hit Row vs. MMM. -Rousey Reinstated. -2 Years of Roman Reigns as World Champion. -- Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with...
Liv Morgan Teases Surprise Acting Role, Notes That News Is Coming 'Very Very Very Soon'

Liv Morgan is headed back to Hollywood. Although current WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has her hands full in the ring on a regular basis, that isn't preventing her from dabbling in the world of acting. Recently, Morgan, real name Gionna Daddio, had a role in 'The Kill Room', which is a film that is currently in post-production. Samuel L Jackson, Maya Hawke, and Uma Thurman are also set to star in the movie.
Fozzy Reveals That Chris Jericho Suffered A Throat Injury On 8/10 AEW Dynamite, Upcoming Tour Altered

Chris Jericho is recovering from a throat injury. According to a new Facebook post from Fozzy, Chris Jericho is currently recovering from a severely bruised larynx that he suffered on the August 10 episode of AEW Dynamite in his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. Due to this injury, Fozzy's upcoming tour has been slightly altered, as the first two weeks of the tour have been pushed back to the spring in 2023 in order to give Jericho time to heal.
Tony Khan: AEW Rampage Will Be More Stacked Now That Top Stars Have Returned From Injury

Tony Khan addresses the downward trend in ratings for AEW Rampage. AEW Rampage has existed for one year now and despite its strong start, including the debut of CM Punk on the very second episode, the show has become a solid B-show for AEW, behind the flagship program of AEW Wednesday night Dynamite. Speaking specifically about the downward trend of Rampage ratings during the media call ahead of AEW All Out 2022, Tony blamed the ratings slump on a lot of top stars being out due to injury.
