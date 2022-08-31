Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Struthers official resigns amid investigation
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
Trumbull County indictments: Aug. 31, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned these indictments on Wednesday.
USPS addresses rumors of local offices closing
We've been getting calls and tips from viewers with concerns about some local post offices closing, mainly in Mahoning County.
WYTV.com
Man charged in local prison stabbing
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
Danny Lee Hill gets 2nd chance at ‘bite mark’ appeal
Trumbull County prosecutors say a piece of evidence in the 1985 Raymond Fife murder case has been adjudicated already and the latest attempt of Danny Lee Hill to avoid execution is a waste of time.
WFMJ.com
Trumbull deputy dog warden placed on unpaid administrative leave
Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday afternoon during a Trumbull County Commissioners meeting. A motion to place Parks on unpaid leave was passed 2-1. Commissioner Niki Frenchko voted in opposition to this ruling, basing her stance on precedent, and claimed the motion was called improperly as the warden's name was not used in the motion.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown man accused of threatening Liberty motel guest with laser-sighted BB gun
A Youngstown man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Liberty motel guest with a laser-sighted handgun that turned out to be a BB gun. A 22-year-old Alabama man told police he was lounging on the patio of the Comfort Suites in Liberty Thursday evening when a man sat next to him and pulled a handgun from his hood pocket and talked about robbing him.
FBI Drug Task Force serves warrant in Youngstown
City police helped the FBI Drug Task Force serve a warrant Thursday in the 500 block of Idora Avenue.
Local man charged with rape, kidnapping
Hauck was indicted by a Trumbull County Grand Jury on Wednesday.
3 students charged after hazing allegations at Mohawk Area High School, football program to resume
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Pa. — On Friday, the Mohawk Area High School band performed without its football team, just hours after the district and the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office announced they had completed their hazing allegation investigation. Now, three students are being criminally charged. In a letter sent...
WFMJ.com
City of Youngstown rejects settlement offer from Chill Can company
The city of Youngstown has rejected a settlement officer made by the company in charge of the Chill Can Plant. This is part of the back-and-forth legal battle between the city and the Mitchell Joseph Company. A court filing from the city states that two of the buildings, which were...
Jump and run chase in Youngstown ends in 2 arrests, 1 citation
Reports said two people were arrested and a juvenile cited after a chase early Tuesday evening on the South Side.
newsonthegreen.com
Alleged code violator acquitted
A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
WYTV.com
Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
Gun found in Youngstown prison hidden inside football
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered the story behind a gun found hidden in a football inside a Northeast Ohio prison.
WFMJ.com
Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule
A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
Details of Niles teachers’ improved 3-year contract
School continued in Niles on Thursday without any interruption. An agreement on a new teachers' contract was reached just before it expired at midnight.
WFMJ.com
VALLEY COVID-19 UPDATE: Cases slightly rise in Mahoning, Columbiana Counties
Two out of three counties in the Mahoning Valley are experiencing a very slight increase in COVID-19 cases this week with Mahoning and Columbiana County reporting slightly increased case numbers. Columbiana County is reporting 367 cases this week (360.2 per 100k), Mahoning County is reporting 826 cases (361.2 per 100k)...
WYTV.com
Look to the sky Friday at the fair
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
WYTV.com
Sharon to get $1 million in grants
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
