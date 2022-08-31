ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canfield, OH

WYTV.com

Struthers official resigns amid investigation

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers officials confirmed that a city employee has resigned amid an investigation. Code Enforcement officer Joseph Rudzik turned in his resignation effective Friday. He had been on paid administrative leave, but city officials would not say why. Rudzik was taken off the job on August...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Man charged in local prison stabbing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal inmate in the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center has been charged with felonious assault. Prince Brown was arraigned Friday in a Youngstown court. A city prosecutor confirmed Brown is accused of stabbing another inmate on August 18. The victim has not been named. An...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Trumbull deputy dog warden placed on unpaid administrative leave

Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was placed on unpaid administrative leave Wednesday afternoon during a Trumbull County Commissioners meeting. A motion to place Parks on unpaid leave was passed 2-1. Commissioner Niki Frenchko voted in opposition to this ruling, basing her stance on precedent, and claimed the motion was called improperly as the warden's name was not used in the motion.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

Alleged code violator acquitted

A woman accused of a property maintenance violation was found not guilty without a hearing, but Brookfield Code Enforcement Officer Pete Ross said the filing accomplished something. “I wanted to shake her up a little bit and get her to do something, and she did, but it still is not...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Man wanted for attempted murder in NY arrested in Liberty

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted out of New York is being held in the Trumbull County Jail after he took off from police at the scene of the Rodeway Inn fire Thursday morning. Police say they went to talk to Zack Zeoli but he ran. An officer...
WFMJ.com

Campbell dad accused of making death threat over school bus schedule

A Campbell man is being held in the Mahoning County jail without bond after being accused of threatening to kill everyone in the school district’s bus garage. Police arrested 42-year-old James Hunsbarger at his Jackson Street home Tuesday after one count of making a terroristic threat was filed against him in Campbell Municipal Court.
CAMPBELL, OH
WYTV.com

Look to the sky Friday at the fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Keep your eyes on the sky at the Canfield Fair Friday. Four ladder trucks are there from departments in Mahoning County. Austintown, Beaver Township, Canfield and Sebring brought out their aerial apparatus. Sebring has the tallest stick at 105 feet. Austintown has the tallest platform...
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Sharon to get $1 million in grants

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN)- Congressman Mike Kelly has announced the City of Sharon will receive nearly $1 million for two FEMA grants. The money will be used to enhance their ability to protect the health and safety of the public. The Sharon Fire Department will get more than $769,000. It will...
SHARON, PA

