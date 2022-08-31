After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO