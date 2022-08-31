Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Who, How and What to Watch: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State
Is it time to check attending a Notre Dame home game off your bucket list? Has it been too long since you’ve soaked in the gameday atmosphere in person? Whether it’s for the first time ever or in a while, start planning your trip to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish with ideas and inspiration at visitsouthbend.com.
saturdaytradition.com
College GameDay at Ohio State: Lee Corso headgear records for OSU, Notre Dame
This Saturday, ESPN’s GameDay will roll into Columbus, Ohio as the Buckeyes take on rival Notre Dame in one of the most anticipated games of the season. This will be GameDay’s 21st appearance at Ohio State-the most of any school. Of course, it wouldn’t be GameDay without host...
Twitter, recruits reacting to huge Ohio State - Notre Dame recruiting weekend
Twitter is a huge part of the social media landscape and certainly a big part of college football recruiting. Very often commitments are announced on Twitter and recruits use it to get out all kinds of recruiting related items. And that is the case this weekend in regards to the...
Availability report: Julian Fleming a game-time decision for Buckeyes against Notre Dame
Ohio State released its availability report for its game against visiting Notre Dame on Saturday (7:44 p.m. ET; ABC) and junior wide receiver Julian Fleming will be a game-time decision. Ohio State does not disclose why a player is listed on the report; it just simply lists who is out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
Eleven Warriors
Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame
The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame
After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
Ohio State Students Asked How They Think "True Freshman Running Back Lee Corso" Will Do This Season
ESPN's College GameDay will be in Columbus this Saturday to preview an intriguing matchup between Notre Dane and Ohio State. In honor of this weekend's top-five matchup, Ohio State basketball player Jimmy Sotos conducted interviews with students on campus. However, there's a catch to this video. Soto asked students to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Everything Ohio State’s Ryan Day said about Notre Dame
At 7:30 pm ET Saturday night, Notre Dame will take on Ohio State in Columbus. The season-opener will surely be among the most watched games this weekend, as it is a battle between two Top 5 teams. So, what did Ohio State head coach Ryan Day have to say about...
saturdaytradition.com
TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1
TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football
The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
LIVE UPDATES: Ohio State O-tackle commit Luke Montgomery, QB target Ryan Montgomery in action in
Live updates as Findlay (Ohio) and Ohio State offensive tackle commitment Luke Montgomery and QB target Ryan Montgomery are in action at Bowling Green (Ohio).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Block: Bold picks for No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
247Sports' Carl Reed, Blake Brockermeyer, and Brandon Marcello give their predictions on Ohio State vs. Notre Dame.
TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (Ohio)
Kentucky opens its 2022 season Saturday night vs. Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are 6-3 under head coach Mark Stoops in season openers and 7-2 in home openers. Stoops' first win as UK head coach came in 2013 via a 41-7 win over Miami (Ohio) at then-Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington. A win Saturday would tie Stoops with the legendary Bear Bryant for the most in school history with 60.
Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense
Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud Gives $500 Express Gift Cards to Entire Ohio State Football Team to Buy New Game Day Suits
C.J. Stroud wants his entire team to be looking fly on game day. In a post-practice speech shared Thursday by the Ohio State football team on its official Twitter account, Stroud told the Buckeyes that he was giving every player a $500 gift card to Express – one of his NIL sponsors – to buy new suits for the 2022 season.
Columbus has a rare sports Saturday: an equinox of games
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday is a rare day for Columbus and its sports fans. Although the biggest headlines will belong to Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame in a top-five college football matchup, two other sporting events will take place before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with the Crew and Clippers playing in the Arena […]
Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
Top247 corner eyes Ohio State return
The latest in the recruitment of Chandler (Ariz.) Basha four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart ahead of the season...
First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2