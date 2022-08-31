ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Who, How and What to Watch: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 2 Ohio State

Is it time to check attending a Notre Dame home game off your bucket list? Has it been too long since you’ve soaked in the gameday atmosphere in person? Whether it’s for the first time ever or in a while, start planning your trip to South Bend to watch the Fighting Irish with ideas and inspiration at visitsouthbend.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. Ohio State; Pregame

It's time for some Notre Dame football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (0-0) will take on Ohio State (0-0) in Columbus inside Ohio Stadium. The matchup of two Top 5 teams will surely have everyone on the edge of their seats all night long. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 7:30...
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Get Dumped Then, Notre Dame

The day we've all been waiting for is finally here. Ohio State's 2022 season begins tonight against Notre Dame. The Horseshoe will be loud, the atmosphere will be electric and the Buckeyes will be fast and violent. That's a great recipe for winning football games. I predict Ohio State will...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Betting the Buckeyes: Notre Dame

After just over eight months, Ohio State football is back. The second-ranked Buckeyes are set to take the field in primetime on Saturday night against No. 5 Notre Dame. It's the marquee game of the opening weekend of the 2022 college football season as two of college football's blueblood programs meet for only the seventh time in their history, and just the fifth time on either team's campus.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

TBDBITL to utilize unique feature during halftime show in Week 1

TBDBITL will have something special in store for fans at the game on Saturday. The “Ohio State Football” account on Twitter announced the news. TBDITL, as many Ohio State fans know, stands for the “The best damn band in the land” and refers to Ohio State’s marching band. It looks like they will be having a drone show during the halftime show of the upcoming Notre Dame game.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Star Has Warning For College Football

The Ohio State Buckeyes are looking to make a statement on Saturday night. Speaking to media members Wednesday, sophomore running back TreVeyon Henderson said of OSU's Week 1 matchup vs. Notre Dame: "We are definitely gonna let the country know who we are." Henderson is coming off an outstanding All-American...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

TCP Staff Final Predictions: Kentucky-Miami (Ohio)

Kentucky opens its 2022 season Saturday night vs. Miami (Ohio) at Kroger Field. The Wildcats are 6-3 under head coach Mark Stoops in season openers and 7-2 in home openers. Stoops' first win as UK head coach came in 2013 via a 41-7 win over Miami (Ohio) at then-Commonwealth Stadium in Lexington. A win Saturday would tie Stoops with the legendary Bear Bryant for the most in school history with 60.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

Watch: Marcus Freeman On The Challenge of Playing Ohio State's Multiple Look Defense

Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman met with members of the media to preview the Ohio State game. Freeman updated the status of offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson who remains questionable for Saturday's game. Freeman also spoke about the challenge of playing Ohio State's multiple-look defense, his team's mindset going into the game, and the opening of the September 1 recruiting period.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus has a rare sports Saturday: an equinox of games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Saturday is a rare day for Columbus and its sports fans. Although the biggest headlines will belong to Ohio State’s opener against Notre Dame in a top-five college football matchup, two other sporting events will take place before kickoff at Ohio Stadium, with the Crew and Clippers playing in the Arena […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scores and highlights for high school football Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Week three of the high school football season features the biggest game yet in Central Ohio as well as some other notable nonconference matchups. Below is a look at the games that will be shown on Football Friday Nite on NBC4 at 11:15 p.m. Pickerington North at Upper Arlington Grove City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

First & 10: Central Ohio high school football scores | Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio — High school football is back. The 2022 season is underway and 10TV and 97.1 The Fan will have you covered throughout the season. This week, Dom Tiberi will be live from Upper Arlington for their matchup against Pickerington North. You can also listen to that game on 97.1 The Fan.
COLUMBUS, OH
